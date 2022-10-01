ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist on I-5 dies after collision with drunk driver, police say

By Bill Poehler, Salem Statesman Journal
A motorcyclist driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 early Friday morning died after colliding with a sports utility vehicle driven by a drunk driver, according to Oregon State Police.

At 12:45 a.m., Tyler Bratton of Santa Rosa, California, was traveling south in the northbound lane of I-5 at milepost 279 in north Marion County on a black Honda motorcycle.

He had been driving north, made a U-turn and continued south on I-5, according to witnesses.

Bratton collided with a black Jeep Cherokee and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was arrested for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .10, according to police.

Interstate 5 was closed for over four hours while the incident was investigated.

Bill Poehler covers Marion County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

