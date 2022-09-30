ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

royalcaribbeanblog.com

Marriott Fort Lauderdale Airport Hotel Review

Finding the perfect hotel before a cruise can be challenging, but Fort Lauderdale’s new Marriott Fort Lauderdale Airport is a strong contender for the best place to stay before a cruise departing from Port Everglades. Prior to my recent Allure of the Seas cruise, I spent the night at...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
TROPICAL WAVES EAST OF FLORIDA GROWING, HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING CLOSELY

MONDAY MORNING: “MONITOR PROGRESS OF SYSTEM…” BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical wave that formed over the weekend southeast of Florida — and wasn’t much of anything — is now becoming something. The National Hurricane Center says the wave, marked by the “yellow […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
bocanewsnow.com

Delray Beach Man Arrested For Boating Under The Influence

Said He Was Heading To Boca Raton, But Was Traveling Northbound Past Peanut Island. Eight People On Board Vessel. PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is facing a Boating Under the Influence (BUI) charge after he had a challenging encounter with Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Officers. James Saint Marie, according to an arrest report reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com, failed multiple sobriety tests and ultimately provided a breath sample more than two times the legal limit. From the arrest report:
DELRAY BEACH, FL
IS NEW TROPICAL WAVE FOLLOWING HURRICANE IAN’S PATH?

VERY EARLY…DON’T PANIC…BUT NOTE POTENTIAL DIRECTION OF NEW WAVE EAST OF FLORIDA… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Read the latest forecast update at BocaNewsNow.com. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We stress that there is no reason to panic at this point, but we also note that it’s difficult […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Dogs, cats from SW Florida flown to shelters in northeast

FORT LAUDERDALE - Around 100 cats and dogs from Florida are now at shelters in the northeast after an emergency rescue flight out of Fort Lauderdale. Many of the animals were in shelters in Southwest Florida, hit hard by Hurricane Ian. "The power went out. The staff couldn't get there. So they had hundreds of animals and only a handful of staff," said Erin Robbins who works with Greater Good Charities and was on board the flight. The dogs and cats were from the Humane Society of Broward County, the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Collier County Domestic Animal Services,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
islandernews.com

Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?

After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Health inspections: 5 restaurants from West Palm to Boca Raton closed temporarily

Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 44 follow-up inspections and five temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 840 violations during 216 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 278 violations as high priority, 244 violations as intermediate priority and 318 violations as basic priority.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: THERE IS A NEW SYSTEM EAST OF FLORIDA

TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM NEXT WEEK. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is far away, but there is another system forming in the eastern Atlantic that has what can only be described as a troubling direction of travel. The tropical wave just rolled […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

West Palm Beach woman charged with stealing teacup Yorkie from pet store

A 43-year-old West Palm Beach woman is facing a grand theft charge after authorities say she stole a puppy valued at $4,500 from a pet store last week. Melissa Strong ran out of Star Pups Inc. in suburban West Palm Beach with an 8-week old female teacup Yorkshire terrier on Thursday after she entered the store and asked to see some small dogs, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital: Providing World Class Care in South Florida

In his role as President of Cleveland Clinic’s Weston Hospital in Weston, FL, Rodolfo J. Blandon, M.D., MBA, oversees operations, governance and financial accountability for Weston Hospital and eight ambulatory health centers in Broward and Palm Beach counties. “Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital is a very special place because we...
WESTON, FL

