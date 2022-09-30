Read full article on original website
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts Daily
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
cw34.com
Hospital patients in area impacted by Hurricane Ian are being transferred to South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Some hospitals in our area are taking in patients from hospitals on the southwest Florida coastline where Hurricane Ian came ashore last week. The powerful category 4 storm knocked out power and also caused disruptions in the water supply. According to a hospital...
West Palm Beach restaurant sends relief supplies after Hurricane Ian
Help is on the way as Southwest Florida continues to recover from the catastrophic damage left behind from Hurricane Ian.
royalcaribbeanblog.com
Marriott Fort Lauderdale Airport Hotel Review
Finding the perfect hotel before a cruise can be challenging, but Fort Lauderdale’s new Marriott Fort Lauderdale Airport is a strong contender for the best place to stay before a cruise departing from Port Everglades. Prior to my recent Allure of the Seas cruise, I spent the night at...
WPBF News 25
Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County sending needed items to areas hit by hurricane
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County is collecting food and other critical supplies as they get ready to ship them to the areas hit hardest byHurricane Ian. The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, along with Tzedakah, Learning and Chesed, and Hands...
TROPICAL WAVES EAST OF FLORIDA GROWING, HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING CLOSELY
MONDAY MORNING: “MONITOR PROGRESS OF SYSTEM…” BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical wave that formed over the weekend southeast of Florida — and wasn’t much of anything — is now becoming something. The National Hurricane Center says the wave, marked by the “yellow […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Roaches in ice machine among violations found at South Florida steakhouse
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, there were no establishments ordered shut last week in Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys. All the places...
9 Employees from Coral Springs Deployed to Assist With Hurricane Ian Recovery
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Coral Springs is stepping help to help Floridians on the state’s west coast. The city confirmed Friday that nine employees are deployed throughout Southwest, West-Central, and Central Florida, helping recover from Hurricane Ian, the strongest storm to strike the region since Hurricane Charley in 2004.
bocanewsnow.com
Delray Beach Man Arrested For Boating Under The Influence
Said He Was Heading To Boca Raton, But Was Traveling Northbound Past Peanut Island. Eight People On Board Vessel. PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is facing a Boating Under the Influence (BUI) charge after he had a challenging encounter with Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Officers. James Saint Marie, according to an arrest report reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com, failed multiple sobriety tests and ultimately provided a breath sample more than two times the legal limit. From the arrest report:
IS NEW TROPICAL WAVE FOLLOWING HURRICANE IAN’S PATH?
VERY EARLY…DON’T PANIC…BUT NOTE POTENTIAL DIRECTION OF NEW WAVE EAST OF FLORIDA… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Read the latest forecast update at BocaNewsNow.com. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We stress that there is no reason to panic at this point, but we also note that it’s difficult […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
'Get off our lungs!': 60 rally against sugar-cane burning in Glades
WEST PALM BEACH — Glades residents who want to end the sugar-cane burning they say pollutes their communities joined environmental activists Saturday in downtown West Palm Beach to push back against industry claims that their demands would cost jobs. About 60 people rallied that afternoon on the lawn of Nancy Graham Centennial Square Park, across...
Two Palm Beach County residents qualify for DCP National Finals
JUPITER — Jupiter resident Leah Gram and Luke Parsons of Palm Beach Gardens share the same favorite golfer -- Justin Thomas -- and next spring they will share the same experience:. Competing in the Drive Chip & Putt Finals at Augusta National on the eve of the Masters. Both...
Dogs, cats from SW Florida flown to shelters in northeast
FORT LAUDERDALE - Around 100 cats and dogs from Florida are now at shelters in the northeast after an emergency rescue flight out of Fort Lauderdale. Many of the animals were in shelters in Southwest Florida, hit hard by Hurricane Ian. "The power went out. The staff couldn't get there. So they had hundreds of animals and only a handful of staff," said Erin Robbins who works with Greater Good Charities and was on board the flight. The dogs and cats were from the Humane Society of Broward County, the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Collier County Domestic Animal Services,...
New Asian-Cuban Restaurant Looks to Be Opening in Miami
Behind the project is Executive Chef Luis Pous
islandernews.com
Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?
After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
Health inspections: 5 restaurants from West Palm to Boca Raton closed temporarily
Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 44 follow-up inspections and five temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 840 violations during 216 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 278 violations as high priority, 244 violations as intermediate priority and 318 violations as basic priority.
HURRICANE CENTER: THERE IS A NEW SYSTEM EAST OF FLORIDA
TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM NEXT WEEK. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is far away, but there is another system forming in the eastern Atlantic that has what can only be described as a troubling direction of travel. The tropical wave just rolled […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
West Palm Beach woman charged with stealing teacup Yorkie from pet store
A 43-year-old West Palm Beach woman is facing a grand theft charge after authorities say she stole a puppy valued at $4,500 from a pet store last week. Melissa Strong ran out of Star Pups Inc. in suburban West Palm Beach with an 8-week old female teacup Yorkshire terrier on Thursday after she entered the store and asked to see some small dogs, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. ...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital: Providing World Class Care in South Florida
In his role as President of Cleveland Clinic’s Weston Hospital in Weston, FL, Rodolfo J. Blandon, M.D., MBA, oversees operations, governance and financial accountability for Weston Hospital and eight ambulatory health centers in Broward and Palm Beach counties. “Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital is a very special place because we...
communitynewspapers.com
TRUMP INTERNATIONAL BEACH RESORT UNLEASHES THE FUN WITH “BARKTOBER” OFFERINGS
Trump International Beach Resort Miami invites humans and their furry companions to leave the dog days of summer behind and enjoy a paw-riffic vacation in Sunny Isles this fall. The resort is rolling out the red carpet for families and their pups this October with a special Barktober lineup of events and offerings.
