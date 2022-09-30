Nov. 2022 Election: Q&A with Summer Stephan, candidate for District Attorney

District Attorney Summer Stephan described her law enforcement operations at an American Liberty Forum of Ramona meeting. (Julie Gallant)

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan is unopposed on the Nov. 8 ballot and will automatically obtain a second, four-year term. The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board sent her a 20-question survey via email.

Q: Why do you want to keep doing this job and what would be your top priority over the next four years?

A: I’m honored to serve as district attorney for San Diego County, and I’m committed to delivering justice that treats everyone fairly and equally under the law and to fight for every person in every neighborhood to be safe. I have devoted my life to protecting the most vulnerable, fighting human trafficking, domestic violence, sexual predators and fraudsters targeting seniors, tripling hate crime prosecutions and testing all rape kits. The work of the District Attorney’s Office has a tremendous impact on the life and dignity of all our communities. While other regions are seeing skyrocketing crime, we uphold the rule of law and refuse to play politics with people’s safety.

My focus is always on keeping San Diego one of the safest urban counties in the nation. In doing so, I want you to know that your district attorney’s team will handle with excellence a massive backlog that includes 255 murder cases, and every other case that harms our neighborhoods — no matter the burden on our finite resources.

Having gathered data about the intersection of homelessness and public safety, I will deploy the full weight of my office to urgently roll out an innovative new technology to safely house homeless individuals faster and to develop enhanced homeless treatment courts to adequately address the root causes of mental health and addiction.

Combating the fentanyl crisis and protecting our schools and students from shootings and targeted violence will remain top priorities.

Q: What is the biggest accomplishment of your career?

A: My accomplishments are a product of teamwork and partnership with the community built on years of trust. Some of our transformational milestones include:

- Opening a state-of-the-art Family Justice Center in North County in order to address the disproportionate rate of domestic violence homicides and elder crimes in the north region;

- Launching a juvenile diversion program grounded in restorative practices with the National Conflict Resolution Center that has already diverted hundreds of kids away from the school-to-prison pipeline;

- Clearing the rape kit backlog in San Diego County — over 2,000 rape kits tested — which uncovered DNA evidence leading to prosecution in a previously unsolved rape of a young girl;

- Pioneering a Sex Crimes and Human Trafficking Division that has become a national model;

- After I personally handled Carlsbad’s 2010 Kelly Elementary school shooting case, when I became DA, my team launched new safety protocols with all of our 42 school districts and law enforcement with the goal of preventing school shootings; and

- Tripling hate crime prosecutions, along with creating an innovative online reporting tool to combat the surge of hate crimes targeting our Asian communities.

Q: Sixty percent of the fentanyl seized by federal authorities is now seized in San Diego and Imperial counties, and fentanyl-related overdose deaths have increased 2,375 percent in San Diego County, from 33 in 2016 to at least 817 in 2021. What have you done — and will you do in a second term — to address the county’s fentanyl crisis?

A: Fighting the deadly effects of illicit synthetic fentanyl in our community has been and will continue to be a top priority. It is not only the leading cause of death for young people in San Diego County but also the No. 1 cause of death for people 18 to 45 in the United States. No other cause comes close. My efforts to combat this crisis are inspired by my meetings with heroic parents who have transformed their own devastating loss into a passionate commitment to help other people’s children stay safe.

In 2021, 12 children ages 14-17 lost their lives to fentanyl in San Diego County. We’ve been fighting this on all fronts, prosecuting hundreds of fentanyl dealers, including prosecuting seven dealers for aggravated homicide. My team is an integral part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Overdose Response Team.

We combined prosecution with prevention, leading the San Diego Opioid Project campaign, which was designed to educate and change behavior and ultimately reduce opioid overdose deaths in the county and resulted in 4.4 million social media impressions. I partnered with the San Diego Office of Education to teach high school students about deadly fentanyl, educated parents and organized community action events driving home the message that with fentanyl, “one pill can kill.” Looking ahead, our combat plan includes OD maps to advance early detection and comprehensive prevention in our schools.

Q: The FBI has ranked San Diego as one of the 13 worst regions for human trafficking in the U.S. with up to 8,000 victims per year. What have you done — and will you do — to address this?

A: Human trafficking is one of the worst human rights violations and a violation of federal and state laws. This is why combating human trafficking on all fronts has been a priority for me for many years and will continue to be — we cannot allow our children to be exploited and sold for sex. We fought for the tools to prosecute human trafficking and formed an elite specialized unit to bring traffickers to justice. Our office’s Sex Crimes and Human Trafficking division is regarded as among the best in the nation. We will continue our fight for tougher laws.

Together with law enforcement, we formed an elite regional human trafficking task force that tracks down traffickers and recovers victims. Since the average age of entry into sex trafficking is 16 years old, a 2016 study of 20 high schools across the county found that 90 percent had confirmed human trafficking cases. Our combat strategy goes beyond tough prosecution, to focus on prevention through educating thousands of teachers, students, parents, police officers, firefighters, doctors, nurses and hotel staff. This combat plan of prosecution, protection and prevention is proving effective, but the fight must continue until we abolish this horrific form of modern-day slavery.

Q: Inmates keep dying at disproportionate rates in San Diego County jails. You can prosecute those you believe are responsible for those deaths and have prosecuted one nurse. What can and should you do to stop these deaths? Do you feel responsible for helping to stop this tragedy?

A: The disproportionate rates of death for inmates in San Diego County jails are extremely serious and require transformative action. There’s a sacred duty to preserve the life of those in the custody and care of the Sheriff’s Department. I’m seeing that the Sheriff’s Department, with additional resources supported by the county Board of Supervisors, is implementing a transparent plan that makes some needed improvements — including cameras in jail, mental health screenings and increased medical and mental health resources.

The law places the duty and responsibility on our office to determine if there is a criminal liability and whether it can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. This responsibility is handled in our Special Operations Division with experienced homicide prosecutors and investigators who independently review any cases that may have the potential for criminal liability. Where there is a case involving criminal liability, our reviews of in-custody deaths follow the law and are independent, objective and thorough. When the evidence and facts support criminal charges, we have filed them and will continue to do so.

Q: There have been 50 officer-involved shootings in the county since July 2017, the month you became interim district attorney, and one prosecution, in 2020. Last year a group of community leaders called for your resignation and for more prosecutions of officers who use excessive force. How will you approach future investigations and the potential prosecutions of officers?

A: One of the most serious responsibilities of the District Attorney’s Office is reviewing officer-involved shootings. This is why I’ve focused on making this area of our responsibility transparent and accessible to the public and the media so they can see for themselves the pertinent evidence by releasing body-worn cameras and also by posting our written extensive reviews publicly on our website. The goal is for our community to review for itself the circumstances, including whether the individual involved had a gun or other deadly weapon, and the autopsy results.

The law places the duty and responsibility on our office to determine if there is a criminal liability that can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Everyone is accountable under the law utilizing the same standards. As stated above, our reviews of officer-involved shootings follow the law and are independent, objective and thorough. When the evidence and facts support criminal charges, we have filed and will file them. Where the standard was met, we’ve prosecuted a homicide and several other public corruption cases involving peace officers. Our briefings are also open to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and the California Attorney General’s Office as both agencies have jurisdiction in some cases.

Q: As the county’s top law enforcement officer, how would you approach your overall relationship with law enforcement? How would you balance keeping officers safe with limiting their abuses?

A: Our region’s ability to consistently keep San Diego County’s 18 cities and unincorporated areas among the safest in the nation relies on our collaboration. As district attorney, I serve as the people’s prosecutor for the entire county, and I meet with law enforcement leaders across our county to discuss critical issues and crime trends. I’m crystal clear on our duty to stamp out corruption and hold law enforcement accountable when the law is violated. In order to keep officers, and the individuals they contact safe, I led and funded an enhanced de-escalation training with Psychiatric Emergency Response Teams that have already trained over 3,000 officers and is on track to train all officers.

I also advocated for de-escalation and bystander officer reporting as mandates. I know firsthand that our local peace officers are the best in the nation and put their lives on the line to serve our community with integrity and courage. However, when someone in a position of trust such as a police officer commits a crime, it causes tremendous harm and shakes the community’s confidence in those who are sworn to protect them. As we’ve done previously, we will file criminal charges when they are supported by facts and evidence.

Q: What is the standard procedure for your office if it believes a law enforcement officer it is dealing with cannot be trusted? Does the office automatically raise concerns with the officer’s agency? Or is it on a case-by-case basis?

A: Whenever there is a concern or question about the credibility of a law enforcement officer, the issue is referred to our Special Operations Division, which handles public corruption, and the matter is thoroughly reviewed. Our office communicates with the agency involved when appropriate. In addition, our office maintains a Brady Index, which is a database of regional police officers and government expert witnesses who have come to our attention as having potential credibility issues if called to testify in court. Also, a new state law has removed previous barriers to a law enforcement agency disclosing certain information, including sustained findings of dishonesty, which was previously considered part of an officer’s confidential employment file. Transparency and fairness are fundamental to creating a criminal justice system that earns the trust of the people it serves and protects so we train our district attorney team to properly handle ethical issues.

Q: How common is it for your office to decline to file charges in criminal cases referred by law enforcement officers? Can you explain why you might decide to reject such cases?

A: We review each case applying the ethical and legal standard of whether the facts and evidence support proof beyond a reasonable doubt. On average, about 30 percent of cases that are submitted by law enforcement agencies to our office for prosecution are not charged by our office — mostly because while the proof may have been sufficient for the probable cause standard applicable to arrest, it doesn’t meet the higher standard required for prosecution. In the interest of public safety, we often work with law enforcement to build a case through additional investigation to meet the charging standard. Our standard for filing charges is the same for all cases. We will file criminal charges when they are supported by facts and evidence. If we believe we can prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, we will file charges. That is our ethical standard.

Q: What do you believe is the single crime that doesn’t get enough attention in San Diego County despite its heavy impact on the community?

A: Scams targeting our seniors are leaving a devastating impact on a very vulnerable segment of our community and too often go unreported. The FBI reports that total losses across the U.S. from elder scams caused $1.7 billion in losses last year . Despite the systemic underreporting of financial crimes against seniors, in San Diego County we’ve tracked over 1,000 victims each year losing millions to scams.

We began to better track this crime by logging the police reports from across the county, and we are finding that reported losses are significant, with victims unknowingly sending their money to national and international fraud syndicates. As a result, in 2020, a groundbreaking collaboration with the FBI, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Law Enforcement Coordination Center formed an Elder Justice Task Force to combat these rampant crimes. By leveraging the full force of local and federal resources, my office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office were able to bring successful prosecutions that send a message that this crime will not be tolerated.

Q: Do California’s recent criminal justice reform measures strike the right balance between appropriate treatment of offenders and protecting victims?

A: Victims have too often been left out of the important conversation on criminal justice reforms and that translates into a system that is out of balance — that’s unacceptable to me. Keeping the victim and survivor perspective at the core of our work is the best way to interrupt cycles of poverty, disrupt pipelines to prison, and prevent generational violence born of childhood trauma and the normalization of crime.

That’s why I released a Blueprint for Transforming Victim and Survivor Care in September 2021. This blueprint is a call to action for all elected officials, community leaders and policymakers to always consider the victim’s voice in implementing laws that affect them. Our office has implemented many balanced reforms using a strategic approach focused on innovative solutions. My office’s Community Justice Initiative, which gives a second chance to hundreds of low-level, nonviolent offenders helped improve public safety with a low recidivism rate of around 6 percent. The key to the successful, lasting criminal justice reforms is respecting everyone’s basic rights, including victims. More details on this and other innovative initiatives can be found in a report I released called “ A Midterm Report of Accomplishments and Balanced Reform. ”

Q: There are deep concerns about the rise in crime following voter passage of Propositions 47 and 57. What, if anything, should be done to address those concerns and perhaps change state laws? How, if at all, would you lobby for changes in Sacramento?

A: We shouldn’t put the rights of those who commit crimes above all others, and we shouldn’t give a pass to violent crime. Proposition 57 should be entirely scrapped as it is essentially giving a pass to violent criminals. Can you imagine a victim of human trafficking learning that their traffickers will not serve time for the second or third young victim they enslaved?

Proposition 47 had the positive aspect of giving an offender who was willing to rehabilitate a chance at a misdemeanor. But it failed to build protection for repeat offenders who took advantage of loopholes in the law that allowed repeat offenses with no enhanced consequences. It is so disheartening to see the impact on mom and pop stores trying to survive with thieves repeatedly ripping them off.

My office proposed a reasonable change in the law so that defendants who continue to steal while out on bail or on their own recognizance receive appropriate consequences commensurate with their criminality, but the loopholes in the law did not get fixed. Despite these challenges, I’m not giving up. Recently, I created a specialized district attorney’s team that successfully prosecuted a $700,000 theft ring that had terrorized Southern California, deterring smash and grabs in our county. Our team was recently recognized with the prosecutor of the year award by the California Organized Retail Crimes Association.

Q: What will you do in a second term to reduce hate crimes, such as those motivated by race, sexual orientation and religion, which are rising across San Diego County?

A: Prosecuting and preventing hate crimes will remain a top priority for me. Hate crimes don’t just affect the direct victim but impact everyone who shares the victim’s race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender or disability. I’m proud that my office sent an unwavering message that hate crimes won’t be tolerated in San Diego County. We’ve nearly tripled the number of hate crime prosecutions. In the face of rising hate crimes targeting our Asian neighbors both nationally and in California, I led the fight to expand reporting of hate crimes and hate incidents by creating the office’s first online reporting tool. We prosecuted race-based hate crimes, including a defendant who targeted and shot at the window of an Oceanside café in 2020 because it was a Black-owned business. We convicted and obtained a sentence of life without the possibility of parole for a cowardly defendant who murdered an innocent woman in the Poway synagogue shooting in 2019 based on anti-Semitic hate, and convicted a defendant for striking a gay male victim with a metal pipe in 2020. In the future, we will keep up our prosecution efforts but will also focus on preventing hate crimes through education that combats extremist White supremacy ideology targeting our youth.

Q: Should California eliminate cash bail? Why or why not? How do you determine whether and how much bail to ask for?

A: During the height of the pandemic, there was zero bail across California for many crime categories, and the results were not conducive to public safety. The California Supreme Court has outlined reasonable factors to consider in setting or not setting bail that provide a fair framework that relies on risks to public safety as opposed to an individual’s wealth. These factors that prosecutors and judges follow provide sufficient protections and due process.

My office worked closely with criminal justice stakeholders to lower pre-trial incarceration for nonviolent and non-repeat offenders with balanced results. On any given day, the pre-conviction population in San Diego County jails is overwhelmingly individuals who face serious and violent criminal charges. Only about 5 percent of pre-conviction defendants are in custody on misdemeanor crime and even in those instances,

Q: Under what circumstances, if any, would you seek the death penalty? How do you feel about capital punishment? When, if at all, is it appropriate?

A: My duty is to faithfully implement the law fairly and equally without bias towards or prejudice against anyone. Sharing my personal feelings can impede the perception of fairness in the performance of my duties. Under California law, the death penalty is allowed in certain murders with special circumstances applying aggravating and mitigating factors as outlined by the law.

This is a very serious responsibility for which I follow a meticulous process that allows me to pursue the death penalty rarely in the most violent, heinous and cold-blooded murders. I believe we have a duty under the law to consider pursuing the death penalty when presented with those cases. Californians rejected initiatives to repeal the state’s death penalty in 2012 and 2016.

Q: Homelessness is exploding in San Diego County and homeless advocates complain San Diego police officers are destroying homeless people’s belongings in sweeps. What role does the district attorney have to intervene in this humanitarian and public safety crisis? What can and will you do to improve the region’s homelessness situation?

A: Bringing humane and effective solutions to the growing problem of individuals experiencing homelessness in San Diego County requires a shared strategic plan that creates a profound transformation. Simply throwing money at it is not a solution. In my role as the county’s top public safety official, my goal is to bring solutions driven by my team’s unique experience where homelessness, mental health issues and substance use disorders intersect with the criminal justice system.

In March, I released a three-point plan with the goal of preventing homeless individuals from becoming involved in the criminal justice system. My proposal would utilize a proven technology that we have already successfully implemented for safely sheltering crime victims. This technology can provide homeless advocates and other field workers real-time information about available shelter/housing and utilize proper assessments to be able to match the needs of the individual with appropriate shelter. It can also inform future investments by identifying gaps and shortages. Think of hotels.com , but instead of for a vacation, for something more critical like providing dignity to people through shelter and housing. We’ve already completed phase one of this solution, and phase two is well underway. Another component of my plan is an enhanced homeless treatment court for those who intersect with the criminal justice system that would work in continuum with the new CARE Act.

Q: It’s estimated that 160,00 to 200,000 undocumented people live in San Diego County. What do you say to those who fear reporting crimes and what should the relationship be between law enforcement officers in our county and authorities like Immigration and Customs Enforcement?

A: As a daughter of immigrants, I believe protecting every victim from crime and violence no matter their background is essential to upholding justice. The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office does not, in accordance with California law, report immigration status, and we do not tolerate any actions intended to interfere with or retaliate against potential crime victims or witnesses. Anyone who witnesses or is the victim of a crime is encouraged to report the incident to law enforcement, whether documented or undocumented. Victims of crime are protected under our state laws regardless of immigration status.

In order to get this information out to our immigrant communities, we work with trusted nonprofit organizations to spread this message. When anyone is a victim of a crime, it affects the safety of our community as a whole. We are committed to safeguarding everyone from crime. Recently, I joined with Catholic Charities, a trusted agency, serving Spanish-speaking immigrant communities to expand outreach on this important topic.

Q: What will be your approach to illegal cannabis sales over the next four years?

A: My office has made tremendous progress in bringing down illegal cannabis dispensaries through felony strategic prosecutions and working with law enforcement to permanently shut them down. The numbers tell the story — on a yearly basis from 2019 to the present we had a significant increase in prosecutions relating to the operation of unlawful dispensaries, amounting to 147 defendants prosecuted. Also, significantly, 41 illegal dispensaries were shut down by law enforcement just this year. Our felony prosecutions focus on the operators, owners and bosses and include seizing ill-gotten monies and gains.

Illegal, unregulated dispensaries and the organized crime groups behind them make millions of dollars while paying nothing in taxes. They sell unregulated and untested products that may contain toxic carcinogens. Many edible products are packaged as gummies that children can mistake as candy. This is opposite to the framework of Proposition 64. I intend to continue the new approach we took in 2019 of leveraging expertise from a variety of law enforcement, prosecution and code compliance agencies to make sure all neighborhoods, rich and poor, are safe from the criminal industry of illegal dispensaries and associated crime.

Q: What is your position on Proposition 1, which would establish the rights for Californians to an abortion and to contraceptives in the state Constitution? Do you believe it codifies existing law based on viability or could it allow for expanded, late-term abortions as critics say, and why?

A: My duty is to implement the law fairly and equally. Sharing my personal feelings could impede the perception of fairness in the performance of my duties. This proposition is not directly in my public safety lane or expertise to properly interpret it.

Q: No one ran against you, guaranteeing you a second term. What’s your takeaway from that?

A: I want to thank the people of San Diego County for allowing me to continue to serve as district attorney. I’m beyond grateful and humbled by the trust that you’ve placed in me. Nothing can thrive in the face of crime and violence, and I’ll continue to fight for every child, adult and senior to live safely and with dignity. I credit my incredible team of deputy district attorneys, investigators, victim advocates, paralegals and staff for our office being named as one of the best five prosecutor’s offices in the nation , utilizing the criteria of U.S. Attorney General Robert Jackson, who prosecuted the Nazis in the Nuremberg trials. The factors include integrity, fidelity to the rule of law, responsible innovations and community relations.

I will continue fervently pursuing a fair and equal justice for all and building trust based in listening to the communities I serve. I will persist in safeguarding the rights of the community to be safe, the rights of victims and the rights of the accused. I believe the only responsible choice for a modern-day District Attorney’s Office is to fulfill our legal and ethical responsibilities with excellence to support all these fundamental rights.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .