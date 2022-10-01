ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Couple Caters Entire Wedding Feast from Costco for $800, Internet Blown Away

Newlyweds from Taiwan are making the internet buzz after revealing that they catered their wedding feast from Costco for less than $800. The New York Post reported that the couple catered their outdoor wedding reception with a buffet that consisted of wares and Costco food. The buffet featured croissant sandwiches that had ham, cheese, and cucumber along with a dish of grapes and tomatoes as well as sweet raspberry tea and lemonade. The couple’s vanilla frosting just had rosemary as decoration. It was noted that the picture-perfect spread was priced at $787.
santabarbarawedding.com

Free-Spirited Wedding with Traditional Jewish Rituals

White Sage Wedding & Events’ mission is to form a personal connection with couples in order to plan weddings which align with their goals, both for the day and the future. This mission is perfectly reflected in today’s wedding at an alluring and scenic private estate. The couple’s...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

