Newlyweds from Taiwan are making the internet buzz after revealing that they catered their wedding feast from Costco for less than $800. The New York Post reported that the couple catered their outdoor wedding reception with a buffet that consisted of wares and Costco food. The buffet featured croissant sandwiches that had ham, cheese, and cucumber along with a dish of grapes and tomatoes as well as sweet raspberry tea and lemonade. The couple’s vanilla frosting just had rosemary as decoration. It was noted that the picture-perfect spread was priced at $787.
Finding the perfect wedding dress for one's special day can be stressful. One individual was outraged after her friend went for a bridal gown fitting and was told by the shop she needed to pony up $489 to alter her wedding dress — or sign a waiver pledging to lose weight before coming back for her final fitting.
