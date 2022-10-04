Gainesville school board discusses 'final piece' of high school renovation

The Gainesville City school board heard an update Monday on the “final piece” of the renovations at Gainesville High School campus. In March, the board approved $24 million in bond funding for a three-story, 108,000-square-foot academic building, which is scheduled for completion in fall 2023. (Photo provided by Gainesville High School)

The Gainesville City school board heard an update Monday on the “final piece” of the renovations at Gainesville High School campus.

In March, the board approved $24 million in bond funding for a three-story, 108,000-square-foot academic building, which is scheduled for completion in fall 2023.

The new building will help condense and connect the high school’s sprawling college-like campus.

Superintendent Jeremy Williams said his daughter attends classes in seven different buildings and walks 2.5 miles a day — “with a backpack on,” he added.

“This will complete all of our bond projects,” he said in March.

Gainesville High Principal Jamie Green told The Times on Friday that it is the “final piece” of renovations at Gainesville High School.

“It allows us to come out of the modular buildings,” Green said. “It allows us to move out of the Ninth Grade Center. It allows us to bring our campus to one level, and to connect it.”

Students will no longer attend classes in the Ninth Grade Center, which was built in the 1960s and used to be Gainesville Middle School. Williams said there are no plans yet for what will become of the center.

He said they received $12 million in “advanced funding” from the state, and in order to receive that funding, they were required to phase out the Ninth Grade Center, as well as the old gym and football field.

“We accrue money every year from the state, but because we had such a large-scale project and older buildings, we could do what's called advanced funding and … receive it up front instead of getting it over the next five years,” he explained.

The three-story academic building will have 47 classrooms, labs for science, marketing, business and video production and two art rooms.

The new academic building is the latest in a series of renovations at Gainesville High, which include an $11 million kitchen, cafeteria and media center, and a $20 million Student Activities Center.