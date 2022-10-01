Read full article on original website
Related
Currys to give staff another pay rise amid cost-of-living crisis
Retail giant Currys is giving another pay rise to its staff under moves to help them cope with the cost-of-living crisis. Hourly rates will increase by a further 3.5% to £10.35 across the UK and to £11.43 in London – the third rise in the last 13 months and just one month after the latest increase came into effect.
AOL Corp
Amazon raises hourly pay for warehouse and transportation workers
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's warehouse and transportation workers will receive an increased average starting pay of more than $19 per hour from $18, the world's largest online retailer said on Wednesday. The wage hike would help the company attract and retain workers in a tightening U.S. labor market as the...
Mass firings, wage cuts and open hostility: workers are still unionizing despite obstacles
Companies are hiring anti-union consultants and deploying hardball tactics when workers threaten to form a union
bloomberglaw.com
Punching In: Rail Strike Still Possible as Unions Consider Deal
Monday morning musings for workplace watchers. Ian Kullgren: Remember the rail strike that consumed the Biden administration’s attention last month? Well, it’s not over, and the threat of a nationwide disruption is still very real, according to Greg Regan, the AFL-CIO’s infrastructure czar. Three unions so far...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Striketober Is Back As Workers Fight To Close The Wage Gap
Workers across the country are joining picket lines to secure higher wages, affordable healthcare and better working conditions at a rate that might outpace last year’s explosion of strike activity. In 2021, the wave of workers who walked off the job during October inspired the term “Striketober,” and since...
Comments / 0