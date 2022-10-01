Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Willits Man Accused of Using Machete and Sledge Hammer During Domestic Violence Incident
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-23-2022 at 10:30 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call from...
Suspect flees Oakland police; Strikes officer with vehicle
OAKLAND -- A driver, awakened from a deep slumber in a vehicle Sunday morning by Oakland police, struck an officer while fleeing the scene and eluding arrest, authorities said.The unidentified officer suffered undisclosed injuries and was in stable condition at a local hospital.Investigators said the incident took place at around 10:00 a.m. in the the 5200 block of Wentworth Ave. Officers responded to a call of a unresponsive individual in the driver seat of a vehicle that was stopped in the roadway. When officers arrived, the individual awoke and officers were able to establish communication. As officers attempted to detain the individual to further investigate the incident, the individual accelerated away from the scene striking an officer with their vehicle.The driver remains at large. No description of the suspect or vehicle has been released. This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigations Division at (510)238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510)238-7950.
Half Moon Bay Review
Man says he was harassed at Smith Field
A man living in a van on the coast claimed he was harassed by six men on the night of Sept. 26 at Smith Field, an incident that sparked an online dialogue about justice for homeless individuals and accountability from law enforcement. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating...
Deputies arrest man in connection to homicide near Modesto Airport
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest regarding the shooting near the Modesto City-County Airport on September 29th that killed 38-year-old Matthew McDonough of Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Sept. 30, detectives found Matthew Douglas Cook, 39, near the intersection of […]
Serial killer appears to be operating in California as Stockton police link 5 murders
Five seemingly unrelated murders have been linked, police say.
Family members of Stockton homicide victims speak out
STOCKTON — A series of homicides in Stockton that took place Jul. 8 and Sep. 27 are connected, authorities say.The announcement made Friday afternoon by Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden confirmed that details of the killings fit the description of a serial killer. "Our investigators have reviewed countless hours of video, canvassed the area," said McFadden. In one image, the person of interest is covered head-to-toe in black. But who is this figure? Police aren't sure."We have no evidence to tell us if it's one person, two, or three. We have no video footage that's captured a crime or a handgun...
crimevoice.com
Suspect in Custody Accused of Murdering a Father and Son
HAYWARD — A man suspected of murdering a father and son is in custody and faces 16 charges. The victims were stabbed to death inside a residence on the 100 block of Lund Avenue. Police received a 911 call September 25 shortly before 4:30 a.m., concerning an altercation inside...
KTVU FOX 2
Newly elected Alameda County sheriff says office owes deputies deemed 'unsuitable' an apology
OAKLAND, Calif. - In her first statement since KTVU revealed that more than 40 deputies were hired despite receiving "not suitable" marks on their psychological exams, Alameda County's newly elected sheriff said she promises to reexamine the "flawed" background and hiring process and that they deserve an apology. Yesenia Sanchez...
Police leave scene of active burglary after homeowner claims to be home
Police left the scene of an active burglary at a home in San Mateo Saturday night after the homeowner said they were home when they actually weren't.
Vandalism at Catholic church office in Palo Alto dubbed as hate crime
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is investigating vandalism at the office of a Catholic church on Friday, according to a press release. Police received a call around 4:10 p.m. regarding an unknown suspect who spray-painted on a statue and a wall at the St. Thomas Aquinas Pastoral Center. An investigation […]
Castroville standoff ends with suspect in custody
Monterey County Sheriff deputies have multiple streets blocked off in Castroville after reports of a subject barricaded in an apartment with a firearm. The post Castroville standoff ends with suspect in custody appeared first on KION546.
thesfnews.com
Alejandro Garcia Arrested For Chinatown Aggravated Assault
SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connected to an aggravated assault that occurred in Chinatown on September 20. The SFPD reported at approximately 8:50 p.m., a 53-year-old female entered Central Police Station to report she was a victim of an aggravated assault.
SFist
More Details Emerge About Shocking Double Homicide In Which Sheriff's Deputy Is the Sole Suspect
The double homicide that took place earlier this month in a Dublin, California subdivision has sent shockwaves across the law-enforcement community — and sent a cadre of state inspectors to examine the hiring practices of the sheriff's department for whom the suspect was working. We know that 24-year-old former...
KGO
School officials texted Oakland shooting victims to not cooperate with police investigation: Sources
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Another disturbing headline about the shooting in Oakland comes from the ABC7 I-Team, law enforcement sources tell us school officials have sent text messages to shooting victims, instructing them not to cooperate with police. We're hearing it's a pattern, and some parents at the school are...
SF Noe Valley meth trafficker sentenced to more than 13 years in prison
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco man convicted of trafficking tens of thousands of dollars worth of drugs monthly received a 160-month prison term, prosecutors announced Friday.Alejandro Alvarez, 46, was sentenced following his guilty verdict in April of drug trafficking in connection with a scheme to distribute more than 65 pounds of methamphetamine, according to a press statement from U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob Beris. The evidence at the trial showed Alvarez managed a sophisticated drug distribution operation out of his apartment on Sanchez Street in the city's Noe Valley...
thesfnews.com
SFPD Investigating 3rd Street Homicide
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred on 3rd Street on September 24. The SFPD reported at approximately 8 p.m., officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to the 5000 block of 3rd Street after receiving a report of an aggravated assault. Officers arrived on...
Man sentenced to 45 years for repeated forcible molestation of a child
SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — A Salinas man was sentenced on Tuesday to 45 years in prison for forcible lewd acts on a child, the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office has announced. KRON On is streaming news live now Nikki Isidro Portillo, 33, pleaded guilty to five counts of forcible lewd acts on a child, which […]
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Oakland
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday. The shooting took place on 85th Avenue after 2:30 a.m. Officers provided medical attention to the victim who suffered from gunshot wounds, but the victims died of their injuries at the scene. No further details have been released.
Stockton police investigate pattern between recent homicides, advise public to stay vigilant
(BCN) — The Stockton Police Department on Wednesday said they are investigating patterns they have noticed in recent homicides. Police said they have investigated 43 homicides this year compared to 32 at the same time last year, with a clearance rate close to 50 percent. However, detectives have observed, based off data and evidence from […]
Berkeley brothers plead guilty to Tenderloin fentanyl dealing
A pair of Berkeley brothers could spend decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl in the Tenderloin. Juan Carlos Hernandez-Ordonez, 18, and David Ordonez, 20, each pleaded guilty this month to multiple counts of distributing at least 40 grams of fentanyl. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California announced the pleas on Thursday, the same day Hernandez-Ordonez pleaded guilty. Ordonez pleaded guilty on Sept....
