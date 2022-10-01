OAKLAND -- A driver, awakened from a deep slumber in a vehicle Sunday morning by Oakland police, struck an officer while fleeing the scene and eluding arrest, authorities said.The unidentified officer suffered undisclosed injuries and was in stable condition at a local hospital.Investigators said the incident took place at around 10:00 a.m. in the the 5200 block of Wentworth Ave. Officers responded to a call of a unresponsive individual in the driver seat of a vehicle that was stopped in the roadway. When officers arrived, the individual awoke and officers were able to establish communication. As officers attempted to detain the individual to further investigate the incident, the individual accelerated away from the scene striking an officer with their vehicle.The driver remains at large. No description of the suspect or vehicle has been released. This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigations Division at (510)238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510)238-7950.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO