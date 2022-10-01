Read full article on original website
Apple TV+ has accelerated the release of its original movie Emancipation starring Will Smith in the lead. The streamer had initially said the movie would be released next year without giving a specific date, however, following its recent first screening at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 51st annual Legislative Conference in DC and the favorable reviews that immediately followed, Apple has in a surprise turn of events, slated the movie for release later this year. In addition to announcing the release date for Emancipation, the streamer also revealed a trailer and the first poster for the movie inspired by a true story.
From Black-ish to BlackAF, Kenya Barris is constantly developing high-quality films and series that star complex Black characters and dive deep into racial conflicts in the United States. Now, Barris is involved both with Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi’s upcoming animated series Entergalatic and the reboot of 1992’s comedy film White Men Can't Jump. While the animated series is set to release this week on Netflix, we still don’t know much about the remake. That’s why Collider’s own Steve Weintraub asked Barris for new details about White Men Can't Jump during an interview for Entergalatic.
Kid Cudi has released his new album Entergalactic today which features guests such as Ty Dolla Sign, Don Toliver, 2 Chainz, Steve Aoki, and Dot Da Genius. It is accompanied by a Netflix show of the same name which is co-created by Kenya Barris. Talking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music tonight, Cudi explained the origins of the album’s title. “Man, I think, back in the day when I came up with it for the title of my song, this love song I created for the first album, it was more so an expression of feelings, of just euphoric, just fantastic feelings that you have when you meet a woman for the first time, where you hang out with a crush, or somebody you really have feelings for. And the original song was inspired by a story that years ago, early on in my New York days, I met this girl and we hit it off and we did shrooms at her apartment and we just had this really magical night. And I just was like, “Oh, it was so Entergalactic.”
After Kanye West has made more attacks against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on social media, Pete Davidson feels bad for his ex continuing to receive attacks from the rapper. A source close to Pete, 28, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that while the comedian is glad that Yeezy isn’t going after him, he’s upset to see Kanye, 45, still attacking Kim, 41. “Although Pete is somewhat relieved Kanye has kept his attacks against him to a minimum, he still feels awful for Kim that she’s been the main target of his online assaults,” they said.
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Late last week, an attorney for Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, told The Associated Press that a letter was sent to Gap on Thursday (Sept. 15) to terminate the contract between the clothing chain and West’s company, Yeezy. Less than 48 hours since the announcement, rumors began...
High school is either the greatest time of your life or a time you cannot bear reliving, there’s no in-between. It's where childhood memories are made, and it’s a rite of passage that can be glorious and glamorous or sad and miserable for everyone, depending on their experiences. Reminiscing the good old days can get you nostalgic. From thinking about old buddies, favorite teachers and memorable moments to thinking about bunking, getting punished and the extracurricular activities where the magic happened, high school was undoubtedly a time when we set a foundation for ourselves and ventured on a journey to find ourselves.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Marvel Studios’ most anticipated feature to come out this year. It’s predecessor 2018’s Black Panther has been a milestone in the superhero genre for its representation and allegories, the upcoming feature helmed by director Ryan Coogler will expand on Wakanda’s history and the legacy of its king. In a new IMAX poster revealed by the studio, fans come face to face with the glory of the afro-futurist kingdom as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is seen sitting on the throne that once her husband and then her son sat on. Around her, we see our heroes M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).
Marvel’s newest team-up property has found its scribe. Deadline is reporting that Avengers: Secret Wars has pulled from its pool of existing writers to find its scribe, with Loki writer Michael Waldron set to pen the upcoming film. The news comes on the heels of Jeff Loveness boarding Avengers: The Kang Dynasty as writer, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton returning to the Marvel fold to direct the next Avengers film, which Secret Wars will be a follow-up to, presumably. Plot details for both Avengers films are being kept under wraps, and Marvel Studios declined to comment to Deadline.
Oscar contender Emancipation starring Will Smith is drumming up a great deal of praise across social media following its first private screening. Apple Original Films, who won the rights to the film, partnered with the NAACP to host the screening that earned the production praise for its powerful message on resilience. Apple has just released the official premiere date, set for a wide theatrical release on December 2.
Today Apple TV+ has announced a release date and released several pieces of media, including a trailer, for its upcoming period drama, Emancipation. The Will Smith led and produced flick will mark the actor’s return to the world of feature films following his Academy Award-winning turn as tennis pros Serena and Venus Williams’ father in King Richard. Helmed by Training Day and The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua, the movie, which is based on a true story, will take place during the Civil War and will focus on an escaped enslaved man named Peter (Smith).
Earlier this year, a film was released following a young woman in the distant past whose family desired to marry her off for material purposes, a fate that she wished to escape. That film was The Princess, and it utterly failed in its task to offer a modern "strong woman" perspective on a tale we have been told time and time again. Fortunately, Catherine Called Birdy, a film with a loosely similar premise does a much better job at conveying the frustrations of a young woman considered little more than property in the eyes of her father or the law. Catherine Called Birdy, based on the children's novel by Karen Cushman, follows a year in the life of the titular Catherine (Bella Ramsey). She's the sort of troublemaking tween girl who rolls in the mud and plays with the barn animals in a way that doesn't befit a "lady" but is very reminiscent of what a 90s idea of an independent, unconventional girl looks like. We saw this in the prologue to Drew Barrymore's Ever After, and we see it again here.
Diddy gives his opinon in the ongoing Kanye West and ADIDAS fued and is willing to never wear ADIDAS again to support Ye.
"We know what you whisper: 'They have lost their protector; now is our time to strike.'"
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
Jeepers Creepers: Reborn faced the colossal challenge of rebooting a somewhat controversial franchise. On the one hand, Reborn had to move away as far as it could from Jeepers Creeper creator Victor Salva, his history of pedophilia, and the uncomfortable sexual undertones of the Creeper. At the same time, Reborn had to please long-term fans of the franchise, who were anxiously waiting for the return to the form of the Creeper after the Jeepers Creepers 3 fiasco. As expected, this paradoxical ethos gets in the way of Reborn being a coherent experience, as it’s nigh impossible to deconstruct a franchise while still being faithful to its core elements. Surprisingly, that’s the least of Jeepers Creepers: Reborn problems, as the franchise soft-reboot fails so spectacularly that no one will enjoy this dull and dumb movie.
Freddie Gibbs is “the Mack” of hip-hop — hunched over a grand piano, two ice cubes in his old fashioned, white dress shirt unbuttoned to his torso, Big Boss Rabbit chain glistening across his neck. Slightly off-tune on purpose, he croons classic soul songs, from the Jackson Five’s “One More Chance” to Stan Smith’s “Stay With Me” to TLC’s “Waterfalls,” but there’s one catch: he wrote them. At least, in his world, he did, and the lyrics are a little shadier. “Oooh, baby give me one more chance” transforms into “Oooh, baby give me one more gram,” as Gibbs gives...
The Prince of Darkness is back and more intense than ever in AMC’s Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. The series is simultaneously a sequel and reboot to Neil Jordan’s 1994 film adaptation and a rich exploration of Rice’s vampire epic. An eerie juxtaposition of hypermodernity and history, this series opens with references to the COVID-19 pandemic in its premiere, "In Throes of Increasing Wonder." A much older Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), the titular “interviewer” portrayed in the film by Christian Slater, receives a mysterious box in the mail full of cassette tapes. After digging an old boom box out of the closet, he plays as much of the tape as he can stand, all five seconds of it. He recognizes it immediately as his initial interview with the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Brad Pitt in the 1994 film, Jacob Anderson in this series) almost 50 years prior — a compelling and unexpected means of paying homage to the original.
Today, a Dolby poster has been released for the highly anticipated next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The new poster gives a tease at characters new and old, and lets fans know that they can experience the film at Dolby cinemas on November 11. The...
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of She-Hulk.This week's episode of She-Hulk introduces Jen (Tatiana Maslaney) to a different side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has yet to be seen. In this episode Jen meets some jobbers, a wrestling term used to describe wrestlers who show up just to lose and make someone else look more powerful. While stemming from wrestling, it's an apt term for a lot of comic book goons as well. Particularly in the Marvel Universe, where most heroes and villains or based out of New York City, bigger bads have a lot of cross-contamination when hiring goons. These are the types of characters who rarely show up in movies where there's only time for our heroes to battle the main villains, but She-Hulk has been offering some insight into what these villains' lives are like after they've been defeated.
