Kid Cudi has released his new album Entergalactic today which features guests such as Ty Dolla Sign, Don Toliver, 2 Chainz, Steve Aoki, and Dot Da Genius. It is accompanied by a Netflix show of the same name which is co-created by Kenya Barris. Talking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music tonight, Cudi explained the origins of the album’s title. “Man, I think, back in the day when I came up with it for the title of my song, this love song I created for the first album, it was more so an expression of feelings, of just euphoric, just fantastic feelings that you have when you meet a woman for the first time, where you hang out with a crush, or somebody you really have feelings for. And the original song was inspired by a story that years ago, early on in my New York days, I met this girl and we hit it off and we did shrooms at her apartment and we just had this really magical night. And I just was like, “Oh, it was so Entergalactic.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO