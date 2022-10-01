ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newburgh, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Newburgh, NY
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#New York Man Killed#Shotspotter#New York Police#Hudson Valley Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Mid-Hudson News Network

Town of Poughkeepsie police respond to Sunday night shooting

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Several Town of Poughkeepsie police units responded to reports of a Manchester Road shooting on Sunday night. The nighttime violence followed a morning shooting at a hotel that resulted in a death. On Sunday evening at approximately 9:20 p.m., town police responded to the area...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Verizon phone service to police down in some areas

NEW WINDSOR – Police and ambulance Verizon phone lines in the towns of New Windsor and Newburgh were down Sunday afternoon and it could not be immediately learned how far the disruption has occurred. New Windsor Town Supervisor George Meyers called in evening shift police officers to patrol during...
NEW WINDSOR, NY
CBS New York

NYPD wants to speak to 6 people in connection to case of dismembered body

NEW YORK -- Police have released photos of six people they want to talk to in connection with a dismembered body found in Brooklyn.They are looking for five women and one man, ranging in age from about 18 to 30.Investigators say they're wanted as witnesses to a murder last month on Linwood Street in the Cypress Hills section of the borough.Back on Sept. 21, the NYPD found the remains of 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson in two suitcases.No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Moose Caught on Security Cam in East Fishkill, NY

Can we unofficially call this moose the mascot of Dutchess County? Do we already have one? While we figure that out... For about a week now, there has been what is believed to be 1 moose, exploring the Hudson Valley. More specifically, Dutchess County in the East Fishkill area. Early last week a moose made headlines when it was caught on camera running amuck in a Danbury movie theater parking lot.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
9K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy