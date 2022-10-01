NEW YORK -- Police have released photos of six people they want to talk to in connection with a dismembered body found in Brooklyn.They are looking for five women and one man, ranging in age from about 18 to 30.Investigators say they're wanted as witnesses to a murder last month on Linwood Street in the Cypress Hills section of the borough.Back on Sept. 21, the NYPD found the remains of 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson in two suitcases.No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO