Shooting At 30-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Eatery, Shooter At Large
Police are investigating a scary situation following a shooting at a nearly 30-year-old restaurant in the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 2 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a business on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie. This came just hours after a father of a Marist...
Father Visiting Hudson Valley, New York School Murdered
A Hudson Valley student is mourning the loss of a father following a fatal shooting during "Family Weekend." On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Fatal Shooting At Courtyard Marriot in Dutchess County,...
Deadly shooting forces evacuation of Poughkeepsie hotel near Marist College family weekend
Police received a call of a shooter armed with a long gun at the Courtyard Marriott in Poughkeepsie just before 8 a.m. Sunday.
Avoid Area After ‘Family Weekend’ Fatal Shooting In Hudson Valley
One person is dead following a shooting near a Hudson Valley school during parent's weekend. Residents are told to avoid the area. On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a reported shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Shooting At Courtyard Marriot...
Nearly 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
Close to 80 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. Help is needed in finding these children. Take a look to see if you have seen any. From Oct 1., 2022 until Jan. 1 2022, nearly 80 children have gone missing in the Empire State. Please, take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.
Poughkeepsie police say suspects in deadly hotel shooting near Marist College have gang ties
The Poughkeepsie police department says both men have gang ties and are known to law enforcement.
Orange County 23-Year-Old Dies After Jumping From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
A 23-year-old man was killed after driving onto a Hudson Valley bridge, exiting his vehicle, and jumping, according to authorities. The incident took place around 9:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge in the town of Newburgh. According to New York State Police, the Orange County man, who...
Breaking: Shooting At Hudson Valley, New York Football Game
Gunfire rang out at the Newburgh-Warwick football game. On youth night. Multiple people are reportedly injured. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard gunshots near end of a varsity football game between Newburgh and Warwick at Newburgh Free Academy. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. A witness at the scene tells...
Hudson Valley’s Newest Mega-Dunkin’ is Under Construction
The Hudson Valley's newest donut mecca is currently under construction and it's gonna be super-sized. It's safe to say that we don't have a shortage of Dunkin' Donuts shops in the region. You can't drive more than a few miles without seeing those orange and magenta double-Ds staring you in the face.
Police: Father fatally shot in Poughkeepsie, 2 arrested and explosive material found
Two suspects are in custody after the father of a Marist College student was shot and killed during a parents' weekend this Sunday.
Man Receives 20 Years After Murdering Wife in Westchester Home
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Roach announced that Kirk Fisher, age 60, was sentenced on September 29th, 2022, to 20 years in state prison for killing his wife, Kaya Green, during a dispute in her Mount Vernon home. The murder took place on April 8th, 2021, when the defendant...
New York Teens Accused of Kidnapping Many People in Hudson Valley
Two New York teens are accused of coming to the Hudson Valley to kidnap, rob and more. On Wednesday, September 28, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, announced that two teens from the Bronx were arrested in connection with a series of recent carjackings and kidnappings in the Bronx and Yonkers, New York.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town of Poughkeepsie police respond to Sunday night shooting
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Several Town of Poughkeepsie police units responded to reports of a Manchester Road shooting on Sunday night. The nighttime violence followed a morning shooting at a hotel that resulted in a death. On Sunday evening at approximately 9:20 p.m., town police responded to the area...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Verizon phone service to police down in some areas
NEW WINDSOR – Police and ambulance Verizon phone lines in the towns of New Windsor and Newburgh were down Sunday afternoon and it could not be immediately learned how far the disruption has occurred. New Windsor Town Supervisor George Meyers called in evening shift police officers to patrol during...
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed In Crash, 3 Teens Injured
A Hudson Valley father was killed just days from his birthday. Three teens are injured, two seriously. On Wednesday the Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in the Town of Putnam Valley, New York. Fatal Accident in Putnam Valley, New York. On Tuesday,...
NYPD wants to speak to 6 people in connection to case of dismembered body
NEW YORK -- Police have released photos of six people they want to talk to in connection with a dismembered body found in Brooklyn.They are looking for five women and one man, ranging in age from about 18 to 30.Investigators say they're wanted as witnesses to a murder last month on Linwood Street in the Cypress Hills section of the borough.Back on Sept. 21, the NYPD found the remains of 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson in two suitcases.No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Shockingly ‘Arctic’ Cold Weather Expected In Upstate New York
The calender just officially turned to fall, but one local weather expert says it's gonna feel a lot like winter. Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll warns an "arctic cold front" is coming to Upstate New York this week. Arctic Cold Front Coming To Hudson Valley, New York. "Cool winds of...
Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever
The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
Moose Caught on Security Cam in East Fishkill, NY
Can we unofficially call this moose the mascot of Dutchess County? Do we already have one? While we figure that out... For about a week now, there has been what is believed to be 1 moose, exploring the Hudson Valley. More specifically, Dutchess County in the East Fishkill area. Early last week a moose made headlines when it was caught on camera running amuck in a Danbury movie theater parking lot.
3 injured in shooting after high school football game in Newburgh, Orange County
Authorities say it happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the Newburgh Free Academy campus.
