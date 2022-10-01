Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cw34.com
2 people arrested in connection to auto burglaries in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — 2 men have been arrested for breaking into cars in Fort Pierce, police say. On Sept. 29 officers responded to N. Lawnwood Circle after reports came in that two men were checking door handles of parked vehicles in the neighborhood. The Fort Pierce Police...
cw34.com
Man robbed 2 victims in 2 hotels for drug money, police say
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The day before Hurricane Ian made landfall was full of uncertainty, especially for evacuees staying in South Florida hotels. Stuart police say Chris Julien of Port St. Lucie had other intentions. They say they responded to a hotel on S.E. Federal Highway and found a...
click orlando
Pedestrian struck, killed by motorcycle in Melbourne, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash with a motorcycle Sunday evening in Melbourne, according to the police department. The Melbourne Police Department said the crash happened on Sarno Road and Ironwood Drive around 8:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The pedestrian...
alachuachronicle.com
Two arrested in back yard of Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Charles Swords, 21, and Ethan Gregory Wood, 21, both of Vero Beach, were arrested in the back yard of a Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m. last night. A resident of the Cottage Grove neighborhood called 911 at 2:19 a.m. last night, saying someone was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
veronews.com
Motorcycle police coming to Shores
Motorists used to keeping an eye out for those black police SUVs and pickup trucks lurking back under the trees alongside A1A in Indian River Shores will soon have a new reason to keep their speed down: The town is buying its first police motorcycle. The Harley is slated to...
treasurecoast.com
Port St. Lucie woman arrested following a string of break-ins in Fort Pierce
Port St. Lucie woman arrested following a string of break-ins in Fort Pierce. Fort Pierce, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-A Port St. Lucie woman was arrested following a string of break-ins in Fort Pierce. ONE ARRESTED FOLLOWING A STRING OF FORT PIERCE BURGLARIES. On September 22, 2022, around 7:30 p.m., Fort Pierce Police...
veronews.com
Press Release IRC Facility Opening Updates
The Indian River County Emergency Operations Center held a Press Conference at 2:30 pm, at the Indian River County Services building to share storm impact information and announce facility openings and updates. Indian River County will reopen County offices and facilities tomorrow, September 30, 2022. This includes Constitutional Officer’s Offices...
WPBF News 25
Martin County Sheriff's Office's rapid response team headed to storm-ravaged areas of Lee County
STUART, Fla. — Martin County's rapid response team is one of the few in the state that has actually been trained and certified by homeland security, and they're ready to use those skills on the west coast. Friday morning, a caravan of Martin County deputies began their journey to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay News 9
Residents at Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village evacuate to escape flooding
Osceola County issued an executive order demanding a mandatory evacuation for people living at the Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village campus. A mandatory evacuation went into effect for people living at the Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village. Those who refused to leave the senior living community could face a second...
Fort Pierce offering rehousing program to homeless residents
With a competitive housing market and the rise of rent, Fort Pierce is implementing a program to help displaced residents who can’t afford housing.
National Guard urges Shingle Creek residents to evacuate because of flooding
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents at the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee are being forced to leave. Osceola County leaders said there is too much flooding in Shingle Creek for them to stay. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Residents are trying to salvage what they can. Jennifer...
sebastiandaily.com
Indian River County Deputies Assisting in Relief Efforts on Florida’s West Coast
The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the search, rescue, and relief efforts on the West Coast of Florida. Sheriff Eric Flowers gave a briefing to a dedicated team of deputies prior to leaving this morning. “Indian River County was spared from the wrath of Hurricane Ian....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s when Central Florida counties will collect trash and debris after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando will begin picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30,...
Good Samaritan buys supplies for Florida homes damaged by Hurricane Ian
A retired police officer from Massachusetts who is now a handyman in Port St Lucie is helping those on Florida’s west coast who need building materials.
wflx.com
Okeechobee County responding to community needs following Hurricane Ian
Okeechobee County officials want to inform the community about its recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian's strong winds pulled down power lines, took down fences and toppled large trees. County officials said crews conducted a damage assessment on approximately 50% of the county. The team will continue the work into next...
Hurricane Ian evacuee upset over Jupiter hotel price hike
A Hurricane Ian evacuee called WPTV about a price hike at a Jupiter hotel. She wanted to know if the price hike in Jupiter was a case of price gouging.
WPTV
Crash on Florida's Turnpike has southbound lanes closed in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on Florida's Turnpike in Martin County has all southbound lanes closed before mile marker 134. Traffic is backed up a couple of miles as of 11:07 a.m.
hometownnewstc.com
IRC Adoptable Pets 9-30-22
Benji is a four-year old neutered male, tan and white mixed breed dog who weighs fifty-four pounds. He came to the Humane Society as a stray. Benji got along well with the other dogs who were brought in with him. This friendly guy is fond of long walks and quality time with his special people. You could be the special person who makes his day and his home.
WPBF News 25
Hurricane Ian causes damage to homes, businesses in Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Across Okeechobee County, people are starting to pick up the pieces fromHurricane Ian. Mark Bragel owns the Brown Cow Creamery. Overnight, the back of his shop was flooded as heavy rain and storms hit downtown Okeechobee. He is just one of many seeing damage from Hurricane Ian.
treasurecoast.com
Adopt Lola & Lenny! Pets of the Week!
Lola is an affectionate, 7-year-old shepherd mix. This well-mannered girl gets along with other dogs, knows her basic commands, and takes treats gently. Lola has a unique look with beautiful white eyelashes that accompany her gentle and loving personality. Lenny is a 10-year-old, quiet and reserved kitty with a heart...
Comments / 0