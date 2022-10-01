ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cw34.com

Man robbed 2 victims in 2 hotels for drug money, police say

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The day before Hurricane Ian made landfall was full of uncertainty, especially for evacuees staying in South Florida hotels. Stuart police say Chris Julien of Port St. Lucie had other intentions. They say they responded to a hotel on S.E. Federal Highway and found a...
STUART, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian struck, killed by motorcycle in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash with a motorcycle Sunday evening in Melbourne, according to the police department. The Melbourne Police Department said the crash happened on Sarno Road and Ironwood Drive around 8:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The pedestrian...
MELBOURNE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two arrested in back yard of Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Charles Swords, 21, and Ethan Gregory Wood, 21, both of Vero Beach, were arrested in the back yard of a Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m. last night. A resident of the Cottage Grove neighborhood called 911 at 2:19 a.m. last night, saying someone was...
VERO BEACH, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
veronews.com

Motorcycle police coming to Shores

Motorists used to keeping an eye out for those black police SUVs and pickup trucks lurking back under the trees alongside A1A in Indian River Shores will soon have a new reason to keep their speed down: The town is buying its first police motorcycle. The Harley is slated to...
INDIAN RIVER SHORES, FL
veronews.com

Press Release IRC Facility Opening Updates

The Indian River County Emergency Operations Center held a Press Conference at 2:30 pm, at the Indian River County Services building to share storm impact information and announce facility openings and updates. Indian River County will reopen County offices and facilities tomorrow, September 30, 2022. This includes Constitutional Officer’s Offices...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
#Crime#67th Court
Public Safety
hometownnewstc.com

IRC Adoptable Pets 9-30-22

Benji is a four-year old neutered male, tan and white mixed breed dog who weighs fifty-four pounds. He came to the Humane Society as a stray. Benji got along well with the other dogs who were brought in with him. This friendly guy is fond of long walks and quality time with his special people. You could be the special person who makes his day and his home.
VERO BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Hurricane Ian causes damage to homes, businesses in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Across Okeechobee County, people are starting to pick up the pieces fromHurricane Ian. Mark Bragel owns the Brown Cow Creamery. Overnight, the back of his shop was flooded as heavy rain and storms hit downtown Okeechobee. He is just one of many seeing damage from Hurricane Ian.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Lola & Lenny! Pets of the Week!

Lola is an affectionate, 7-year-old shepherd mix. This well-mannered girl gets along with other dogs, knows her basic commands, and takes treats gently. Lola has a unique look with beautiful white eyelashes that accompany her gentle and loving personality. Lenny is a 10-year-old, quiet and reserved kitty with a heart...
STUART, FL

