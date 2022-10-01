Read full article on original website
The democrats are two busy giving more free stuff to illegals to help actual citizens.
kusi.com
San Diego County gas prices break records three days in a row
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) is now asking the California Air Resources Board to release the state’s winter blend of gasoline nearly a month early in an attempt to drop gas prices prior to midterm. Typically, the switch to winter gas drops prices between 15-20 cents.
Climate Change Causes So-Cal’s Pacific Surfliner to Close for Repairs
The section from Irvine to San Diego is closed indefinitely.
Average gas price in Los Angeles County approaches record high
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County moved within three-tenths of a cent of the record Sunday.
What’s True — And What’s Not — in Ads for California Sports Betting Propositions
Odds are, one of the many ads for legalizing sports betting has snagged your attention, given their ubiquity on TV, websites and billboards across California. You’d be forgiven, though, for still not having a clear sense of what either of the initiatives do. Some of the ads don’t mention sports betting at all, potentially leaving Californians foggy on what exactly it is they’re being asked to decide.
Newsom: ‘oil company extortion’ behind disproportionately rising gas prices in California
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is lashing out at oil companies who he says are “fleecing” Californians with gasoline prices that are rising disproportionately in the Golden State. “The fact is, they’re ripping you off. Their record profits are coming at your expense,” Newsom said in a scathing video posted to Twitter Friday in which the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Newsom proposes "Windfall" tax on oil companies to bring gas prices back down
PALO ALTO, Calif. - Californians are once again feeling pain at the pump. Gas prices are on the rise, even though crude oil prices have fallen to $85 a barrel. In an effort to bring the cost down for drivers, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a change Friday to immediately increase the state's gas supply.
San Diego drivers tired of the excuses for high gas prices
SAN DIEGO — Governor Gavin Newsom ordered state officials to lift restrictions on producing cheaper winter blends of gasoline to provide relief. But the summer blend gas isn't the only reason why gas prices are so high right now. Drivers say they’re tired of the ridiculous prices that have...
Average San Diego County gas price sets record for second consecutive day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose to a record Sunday for the second consecutive day.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See how fast California gas prices are rising again and how we compare across the US
The relief was temporary — for Californians, at least. Average gas prices have skyrocketed across the state, quickly nearing the record met in June. On June 16, the average cost for a gallon of regular gas was $6.43. Then in early September, fuel prices plunged by more than a dollar for a state average of $5.25 per gallon for regular gas.
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
California Goldminer Fined $150,000 for Polluting South Fork of Clearwater River and Failing to Obtain Proper Dredging Permits
IDAHO - A California man who admitted to suction dredge mining on the South Fork of the Clearwater River between 2014-2018 has been fined $150,000 by a federal judge. The lawsuit, which was filed in August 2018 by the Idaho Conservation League (ICL), alleged that Shannon Poe, of California, polluted the Clearwater River and refused to obtain the proper permits as required under the Clean Water Act when he was section dredge mining from 2014-2018.
indiacurrents.com
Claims Of Coercive Control Lost In The California Courthouse
The San Diego County Superior Court judge listened to an impassioned plea from a lawyer seeking a restraining order to protect her client, Kimberly Abutin, who feared for her physical safety. Kimberly’s husband, Albert Abutin, “had a hair-trigger temper, would slam doors,” and often hurled sexist insults at his wife,...
California governor takes back millions earmarked for raw sewage cleanup along border
"Our southern part of the beach has been closed 100 percent of the time this year, the main part of our beach 135 days, and Coronado has been closed up to 60 days most of the summer."
kusi.com
San Marcos ranks top 20 for family-centered cities in the nation
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The city of San Marcos was recently selected by Fortune as a top finalist in its “Best places to live for families” list, making the top twenty in the U.S . As the cost of living becomes increasingly expensive, many families are being...
NBC Bay Area
California Bans ‘Forever Chemicals' in Fabrics, Makeup
Long-lasting chemicals that may be harmful to humans and animals were banned in textiles, cosmetics and personal care products on Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom when he signed two bills into law. The chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS break down very slowly and some studies have...
A look at the closest congressional races in California
(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times National Political Correspondent Melanie Mason, and political data expert Paul Mitchell joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss key congressional races in California. The two analyze the tight races in CA-22 between Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, and Asm. Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, as well as CA-27 where […]
Santa Clarita Radio
Governor Newsom Signs AB 2098 Into Law, Most Totalitarian Move Yet
Assembly Bill 2098, (AB 2098) was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom this week which now makes it a crime for doctors to express any information to patients that is anti-vaccine or COVID-19. AB 2098 designates the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation related to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, or COVID-19,...
How it took a lawsuit to guarantee students in California’s poorest schools a right to read
AN 11-YEAR-OLD BOY writing a fifth-grade book report on “The Cat in the Hat,” a book meant for kindergartners. A second-grade girl stuck at a preschool reading level. Students who break down in tears when asked to read aloud in class. While some might blame teachers or schools...
Fox40
Nine significant bills Newsom acted on as signing deadline nears
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has picked up the pace at which he is signing and vetoing bills passed by the legislature as the Friday midnight deadline to do so nears. The governor has already taken action on hundreds of bills this year but a good number...
Hanford Sentinel
Secession fever hits state's biggest county | Thomas Elias
In land area, San Bernardino County is California’s largest, stretching from the Nevada state line to just north of Riverside and from near Los Angeles to the Colorado River and the Arizona state line. It is physically larger than nine states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island and New Jersey...
