Oakland sees another violent weekend
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland saw another violent weekend, with at least five investigations ongoing. KRON4 obtained video from a deadly shooting on the 1300 block of 85th Avenue. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers arrived and found one adult shot. That person ended up dying at the scene. No arrests have been made and police […]
One killed Sunday morning in another Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed in an East Oakland shooting early Sunday morning, the Oakland Police Department said. According to OPD, the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene and found an adult victim with gunshot wounds. OPD said officers provided […]
2 dead, 2 injured in Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting that occurred Saturday night in Oakland has left two people dead and another two injured, according to Oakland Police Department. The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. on the 950 block of Apgar Street. After arriving on scene, officers located multiple victims with gunshot wounds. Life-saving efforts were provided […]
2 Berkeley High School Students Dead Following Oakland Shooting
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured, authorities said. The shooting took place in the 950 block of Apgar Street just before 10 p.m. where officers tried to help two injured victims, but they died at the scene. The other...
Suspect arrested for Saturday morning Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one injured. At 9:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue. At the scene, officers provided medical treatment to an injured victim until they were sent to a local hospital. The […]
Police say man threw gun out of car window
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) – Police arrested a man they claim returned to where he threw a gun out of his window during a police pursuit to find his missing firearm, according to a Facebook post. The pursuit began when the man ran a stop sign, the post stated. “At one point during the pursuit, […]
Police Arrest 1 in Morning Shooting in Oakland
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one injured. At 9:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue. At the scene, officers provided medical treatment to an injured victim until they were sent to a local hospital.
1 injured following shooting in Oakland, police say
The shooting happened in the 6600 block of Bancroft Ave. around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday.
A Serial Killer May Have Recently Murdered Five Men In Stockton
Five deaths of men walking alone on roads in Stockton at night or in the pre-dawn hours in the last several months appear to be linked, and Stockton police now say they are on the hunt for a serial killer. The first killing happened on just after midnight, on the...
Arrest Made in Hayward Double Homicide
“HAYWARD, Calif., On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at about 9:51 PM, Hayward PD Detectives arrested 22-year-old Hayward resident, Oscar Josue Arevalo-Baquiax, in connection with the homicide that occurred earlier that morning. Arevalo-Baquiax is currently being held on murder charges at the Hayward PD Jail. On September 25, 2022, at about...
Man arrested after slashing tires of over 100 vehicles in Alameda neighborhood, authorities say
Officers were sent Friday night to the 1600 block of Webster Street regarding the vandalism. Surveillance video helped officers identify the suspect, according to police.
Police leave scene of active burglary after homeowner claims to be home
Police left the scene of an active burglary at a home in San Mateo Saturday night after the homeowner said they were home when they actually weren't.
VIDEO: Collision at Oakland sideshow causes multiple injuries
Police are investigating a collision at a sideshow that injured multiple people Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department.
Monday Morning Headlines: Sideshows On Both Sides of the Bay Lead to Injuries
There was another illegal sideshow in San Francisco early Sunday, and video shows a kid getting knocked down by a car. The sideshow happened at Harrison and Main streets in SoMa/Rincon Hill, and residents of a nearby building say another sideshow happened there a few weeks ago and police don't do anything. There were multiple sideshows in this area last summer as well. [KRON4]
Two shot, another injured in Oakland on International Boulevard
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot and another sustained injuries on the 900 block of International Boulevard Friday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said all three victims are hospitalized in stable condition. Police were called to the address of the shooting just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found two […]
Suspect arrested for slashing hundreds of car tires in Alameda
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Hundreds of car tires were slashed in Alameda Friday night. Police say a suspect is in custody, but that does not help the victims left to cover the costly repairs. A rude awakening for Bahta Tesfu and up to 200 other people in Alameda on Saturday. “This is crazy,” Tesfu said. […]
OPD officer in stable condition after hit-and-run
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland Police Department officer is in stable condition after being involved in a crash Sunday morning, OPD confirmed to KRON4. The crash happened after officers tried to detain a subject who was found unresponsive in their vehicle. OPD responded to the 5200 block of Wentworth Avenue just before 10:00 a.m. […]
Two shot near elementary school in Oakland Friday
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Laurel District on Friday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened on the 3900 block of Masterson Street just after 2:15 p.m. OPD said that officers found one victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. A second victim later arrived at a […]
Jury reaches decision in armed jewelry store robbery case
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A jury found a man guilty on armed robbery, false imprisonment and weapons charges stemming from a 2017 jewelry store heist, the San Francisco District Attorney’s office stated in a press release. Michael Alexis was also found guilty of using a semi-automatic firearm during the robbery. “The jury’s verdict sends a […]
Oakland charter school students retrieve campus belongings after Wednesday's shooting
It's been a difficult week for students and staff at Oakland's King Estates Campus, where a shooting left six adults injured on Wednesday.
