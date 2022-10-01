ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Adrian Whaley
2d ago

I'm trying to figure out why Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wife want people to donate to people if Florida when he husband really don't want to help us here in Florida all this is a since of false security to get votes just keep in mind not just the Democratic loss a lot during the hurricane so did Republican also so I want y'all Republican to remember your so call Republican in office saying they not voting to help us here in Florida but you better believe they straight think about we worked hard for everything got getting it from the mud everyday wether you black white Democratic or Republican those in power claim they know our struggle they don't so when you got those poles November remember what you lose compared to what the haven't lost like it or not Republican all out for themselves and not for the lowest man on the totem pole

(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis defended the timing of evacuation orders issued in Lee County as Hurricane Ian bore down on the west coast of the state. “They were following the data, and you remember people were looking initially at the panhandle on Sunday,” Gov. DeSantis said at a press conference Saturday, “Then Monday came, and people were thinking maybe north of Tampa Bay. When we went to bed Monday night, people were saying this is a direct hit on Tampa Bay, worst-case scenario for the state.”
Those who live in Florida and Georgia will have free access to Planet Fitness locations throughout both states due to the disastrous impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. Planet Fitness announced on Sunday that Florida and Georgia residents can use their locations free of charge, including the showers, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities.
Migrants are reportedly being transported from New York City to Florida for work supporting cleanup efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian—weeks after the governor put migrants on a flight to Martha’s Vineyard. Over the weekend, scores of Venezuelan migrants were boarding vans heading to the Sunshine State from a pickup point in Queens, despite having little information about who they would be working for, the New York Post says. “They want us for hurricane cleanup, we’d get paid $15 an hour, overtime and $15 for food daily, I think,” Javier Moreno, 37, told the paper, adding that a woman named Camila “from an organization” approached him with a flier about the work. “I'm going for the work,” Moreno added. News of their journey south comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis controversially flew migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard to protest the “hypocrisy” of the Biden administration’s border policies.Read it at New York Post
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass several requirements for re-employment assistance claims. Gov. Ron DeSantis has waived several requirements to receive unemployment aid for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Sunday. Now, Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass...
When you think of Quincy, Florida restaurants may not be the first thing that comes to mind. But this town in the Panhandle has some great places to eat, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience. Whether you’re in the mood for some Southern...
Florida's 'First Lady' will play a major role in the state's relief efforts after Hurricane Ian. Is she Governor Ron DeSantis's secret weapon?. When Florida's governor gave a major press conference on the relief efforts under way as Hurricane Ian ravaged his state, he did something he was not accustomed to doing - he stepped aside.
Central Florida has experienced flooding of historic proportions in the storm's wake. Now it’s Central Florida’s turn to have the full force of the federal government help alleviate the misery left after Hurricane Ian’s trip across the state. Orange, Osecola, Polk and Seminole Counties are being added...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
A Florida Democratic campaign committee has taken the first shot in the race for Florida Senate District 3 that pits incumbent Loranne Ausley against challenger Corey Simon. A campaign mailer that contends Simon will turn “our schools into shooting ranges” began hitting mailboxes this past week. The post card – as shown below – contains […]
