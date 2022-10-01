I'm trying to figure out why Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wife want people to donate to people if Florida when he husband really don't want to help us here in Florida all this is a since of false security to get votes just keep in mind not just the Democratic loss a lot during the hurricane so did Republican also so I want y'all Republican to remember your so call Republican in office saying they not voting to help us here in Florida but you better believe they straight think about we worked hard for everything got getting it from the mud everyday wether you black white Democratic or Republican those in power claim they know our struggle they don't so when you got those poles November remember what you lose compared to what the haven't lost like it or not Republican all out for themselves and not for the lowest man on the totem pole
