Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Sunshine and warm afternoons in the week ahead – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s weather on repeat and an extended end to fire season as dry and warm conditions continue this week. High pressure is sitting over the Northwest and is going to stick around for the next eight to 10 days more or less. That means lots of sun and lots of warm temperatures. Our average highs should be in the 60s in early October, but we’ll be up in the 70s and 80s as high pressure parks itself over the West.
KXLY
Iced drinks and sunglasses for Monday’s warm weather – Mark
Spokane and Coeur d’Alene Forecast in a word: “GREAT”. We’re going to have some great weather in the Inland Northwest! It will be sunny and warm with light winds, along with no major changes overnight. Your 4 Things to Know:. Here are Your 4 Things to Know:
KXLY
Weather stays gorgeous and warm for Sunday – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s weather on repeat for a while as we get a long string of beautiful and warm October days ahead. High pressure is sitting over the Northwest and is going to stick around for the next eight to 10 days more or less. That means lots of sun and lots of warm temperatures.
KXLY
First week of October will feel like summer – Mark
Forecast for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene looks Great. All week looks great and much warmer than average at around 65 degrees. It’ll be warm and dry statewide. We’ll see high pressure and above average heat that will keep us sunny and warm all week! We’ll see mild, overnight lows. The daytime highs are in the upper 70’s all week, with lows around 50 with a mostly clear sky. The weekend looks to be mid 70’s, and dry.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thor-Freya Project expected to wrap up by November
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Thor-Freya construction project has been underway since March. For drivers, it’s a headache to get around, and local businesses say it’s killing them as they adapt to try to reach their customers. Mudslingers Coffee is located near Freya and Sprague. Its owner says they rely on people driving by for a majority of their business, and...
Walter’s Fruit Ranch is the perfect fall destination on Green Bluff!
MEAD, Wash. — It’s the perfect time of the year to visit the Green Bluff: the orchard is blooming, apples are ready to be picked, and fall festivals! Walter’s Fruit Ranch has all kinds of fruit growing on trees, along with a fall festival happening every weekend in October. The public is welcome to come up and pick their own...
FOX 28 Spokane
Crews respond to burning barn near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. – Crews responded to a call of a structure fire off of Smythe Road after 2 p.m. on Sunday, and arrived to find a barn fully-involved. Crews worked to keep the fire contained to the barn to prevent it from spreading to a nearby house. Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said they were successful in doing that.
Make fun fall plans with the 2022 Fall Activity Guide
SPOKANE, Wash — Fall is here, which means there are lots of fall fun activities you and your friends and family can do. The City of Spokane Parks and Recreation has released its Fall Activity Guide for Fall 2022. From volleyball to hikes to martial arts, there is something for everyone!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Traffic clear on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are driving west on I-90, you may have seen delays in the area. Traffic was backed up all the way to Broadway. There was also a lot of heavy traffic near I-90 and Sprague Avenue. The cause of the delay is unknown. COPYRIGHT 2022...
EB I-90 between US 195 interchange and Hamilton to close two lanes
SPOKANE, Wash. — You should expect to see some travel delays on I-90 heading eastbound. WSDOT says they will be closing the left two lanes of Eastbound I-90 between the US 195 interchange and Hamilton Street from Sunday to Wednesday. Over the next four days, crews will be doing maintenance work from 7 p.m to 5:30 a.m. WSDOT says to...
Once A Year Amazing Nature Event Happens Soon Near Tri-Cities
I grew up in the northwest. One of the coolest things my dad used to bring us to go see only happens once a year for month or two. If you want to see what I'm talking about, it is about to start but will be over before you know it.
Fencing now up at Camp Hope, curfew goes into effect Friday night
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living at Camp hope could see more changes in the coming weeks, and new fencing is just the start. “So we moved the perimeter in three feet all around the entire camp, that meant moving RVs, and rows of tents,” said Julie Garcia, Executive Director of Jewels Helping Hands.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘We’re about halfway through:’ Businesses prepare for next step of construction on North Monroe Street
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been a bit more difficult to navigate Monroe Street between Summit Avenue and Boone Avenue in downtown Spokane. The city is working to repair the pavement in the area, and the project is estimated to last about two more months. The construction has been going on for the last couple of months, and the city says...
KHQ Right Now
Structure fire visible near Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews from the Spokane County Fire District 10 are responding to a structure fire near the Spokane International Airport. Smoke could be seen Saturday morning from areas south of I-90 and southeast of the Airport. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
New Spanish tapas restaurant opens in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new restaurant is offering some great Spanish cuisine in downtown Spokane. De España just opened in the old Incrediburger and Eggs building. They say the cuisine is Spanish with a Pacific Northwest flare. They specialize in small plates so you can try out what’s on the menu. “It’s going to be kind of family style, you...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Potters take the wheel: Pottery thrives in Spokane's small business scene
In the Spokane community, there are many types of small businesses that started from the ground up out of sheer passion and commitment. For Lori Bradeen and Autumn Bunton, they molded their creativity and drive into small pottery businesses where they turned dreams into a reality. Bradeen opened her local...
KHQ Right Now
Local business jumps in on TV dinner trend
SPOKANE, Wash. - In 1925 TV dinners became an overwhelming success among Americans. Recently, due to a Tiktok trend, Artesian TV dinners have made a big comeback. A tiktoker posted a video of their homemade TV dinner that got over 500,000 likes. But you don't have to be on Tiktok...
Post Falls to close three urban renewal districts this year
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Post Falls Urban Renewal Agency was created in 1991, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Its stated mission is to foster sound economic and community improvement that enhances the overall quality of life in Post Falls by:. • Providing and improving infrastructure.
WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
inlander.com
Iron Maiden at the Spokane Arena
1988 - The year that I purchased my first Iron Maiden record and, as it turns out, the last time Iron Maiden played in Spokane. A few songs into their set, lead singer Bruce Dickinson pointed this date out while playing a game he called “who’s your daddy?”. By a show of hands, the age-eclectic crowd responded to Bruce’s survey with delight as he joked about his own age and established how a few of those in attendance were most likely a by-product of Iron Maiden’s last performance in Spokane.
Comments / 0