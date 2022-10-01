SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s weather on repeat and an extended end to fire season as dry and warm conditions continue this week. High pressure is sitting over the Northwest and is going to stick around for the next eight to 10 days more or less. That means lots of sun and lots of warm temperatures. Our average highs should be in the 60s in early October, but we’ll be up in the 70s and 80s as high pressure parks itself over the West.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO