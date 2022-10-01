ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Sunshine and warm afternoons in the week ahead – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s weather on repeat and an extended end to fire season as dry and warm conditions continue this week. High pressure is sitting over the Northwest and is going to stick around for the next eight to 10 days more or less. That means lots of sun and lots of warm temperatures. Our average highs should be in the 60s in early October, but we’ll be up in the 70s and 80s as high pressure parks itself over the West.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Weather stays gorgeous and warm for Sunday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s weather on repeat for a while as we get a long string of beautiful and warm October days ahead. High pressure is sitting over the Northwest and is going to stick around for the next eight to 10 days more or less. That means lots of sun and lots of warm temperatures.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

First week of October will feel like summer – Mark

Forecast for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene looks Great. All week looks great and much warmer than average at around 65 degrees. It’ll be warm and dry statewide. We’ll see high pressure and above average heat that will keep us sunny and warm all week! We’ll see mild, overnight lows. The daytime highs are in the upper 70’s all week, with lows around 50 with a mostly clear sky. The weekend looks to be mid 70’s, and dry.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Thor-Freya Project expected to wrap up by November

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Thor-Freya construction project has been underway since March. For drivers, it’s a headache to get around, and local businesses say it’s killing them as they adapt to try to reach their customers. Mudslingers Coffee is located near Freya and Sprague. Its owner says they rely on people driving by for a majority of their business, and...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Crews respond to burning barn near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. – Crews responded to a call of a structure fire off of Smythe Road after 2 p.m. on Sunday, and arrived to find a barn fully-involved. Crews worked to keep the fire contained to the barn to prevent it from spreading to a nearby house. Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said they were successful in doing that.
SPANGLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picture Perfect#Sunscreen#Western States#Autumn#Coeur D Alene
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Traffic clear on I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are driving west on I-90, you may have seen delays in the area. Traffic was backed up all the way to Broadway. There was also a lot of heavy traffic near I-90 and Sprague Avenue. The cause of the delay is unknown. COPYRIGHT 2022...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KHQ Right Now

Structure fire visible near Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews from the Spokane County Fire District 10 are responding to a structure fire near the Spokane International Airport. Smoke could be seen Saturday morning from areas south of I-90 and southeast of the Airport. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New Spanish tapas restaurant opens in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new restaurant is offering some great Spanish cuisine in downtown Spokane. De España just opened in the old Incrediburger and Eggs building. They say the cuisine is Spanish with a Pacific Northwest flare. They specialize in small plates so you can try out what’s on the menu. “It’s going to be kind of family style, you...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Potters take the wheel: Pottery thrives in Spokane's small business scene

In the Spokane community, there are many types of small businesses that started from the ground up out of sheer passion and commitment. For Lori Bradeen and Autumn Bunton, they molded their creativity and drive into small pottery businesses where they turned dreams into a reality. Bradeen opened her local...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Local business jumps in on TV dinner trend

SPOKANE, Wash. - In 1925 TV dinners became an overwhelming success among Americans. Recently, due to a Tiktok trend, Artesian TV dinners have made a big comeback. A tiktoker posted a video of their homemade TV dinner that got over 500,000 likes. But you don't have to be on Tiktok...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Post Falls to close three urban renewal districts this year

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Post Falls Urban Renewal Agency was created in 1991, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Its stated mission is to foster sound economic and community improvement that enhances the overall quality of life in Post Falls by:. • Providing and improving infrastructure.
POST FALLS, ID
KREM2

WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Iron Maiden at the Spokane Arena

1988 - The year that I purchased my first Iron Maiden record and, as it turns out, the last time Iron Maiden played in Spokane. A few songs into their set, lead singer Bruce Dickinson pointed this date out while playing a game he called “who’s your daddy?”. By a show of hands, the age-eclectic crowd responded to Bruce’s survey with delight as he joked about his own age and established how a few of those in attendance were most likely a by-product of Iron Maiden’s last performance in Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy