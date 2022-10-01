ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, IL

The Record North Shore

Ramblers defense steps up to challenge in road clash with RedHawks

After riding down Easy Street on cruise control for five straight weeks, the Loyola Academy Ramblers found themselves on a hazardous uphill stretch of road en route to their sixth straight victory Friday night, Sept. 30, on the far South Side. An indication that this was going to be a difficult struggle came at the […] The post Ramblers defense steps up to challenge in road clash with RedHawks appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
nypressnews.com

Boy, 14, among 2 shot in drive-by attack on South Side

A 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side. About 6:20 p.m., the two were standing in the 7200 block of South Dobson Street when someone drove up next to them in a vehicle and an occupant opened gunfire, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Steven Graves Leaving WBBM-TV: Where Is the Chicago Reporter Going?

Steven Graves has become one of Chicago’s most credible and popular reporters during the pandemic. And now, he’s moving on to bigger things. Steven Graves announced he is leaving WBBM-TV at the end of September 2022. The announcement naturally led to queries. CBS News Chicago viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if his new job is also taking him away from the Windy City. Fortunately for them, Steven Graves and his new employers have answered their questions.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side crime: Woman shot during fight in alley

CHICAGO - A woman, 27, was shot during a fight in a South Side alley Saturday night. Police say two women were fighting around 10:42 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue. A man began shooting and one of the women was hit. The man and the other...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Man Arrested in Georgia in Connection to July Murder

An 18-year-old Joliet man was arrested in Georgia on Tuesday morning in connection with a fatal shooting last July. Marquis Johnson was taken into custody at a home in Linthonia, Georgia by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on three counts of First Degree Murder in connection to the homicide of Jaron Lymon on July 31st of 2022.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Former Chicago couple moves to Florida just in time for harrowing experience of Hurricane Ian

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Eleven people have been confirmed dead after Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida, and President Joe Biden is warning that it could be the deadliest hurricane in that state's history.Late Thursday, rescuers continued to search for survivors amid historic flooding – which swamped a hospital near Fort Myers. Workers were forced more patients to safety.More than 2 million customers were without power in Florida Thursday night, and  authorities were warning it could be days or even weeks before the power is back on.The storm came ashore as a Category 4 – one of the strongest ever to hit the U.S....
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's the Early Sign That Has Chicago's Top Doctor Worried About Upcoming Flu Season

As temperatures continue to drop, health experts are expecting COVID-19 and influenza cases to increase in the colder months as more activity moves indoors. While the flu season has not "started in any kind of serious way" yet, according to Chicago's top doctor Allison Arwady, health experts are encouraging residents to get boosted against COVID-19 and vaccinated against the flu to help prevent outbreaks of both diseases.
CHICAGO, IL

