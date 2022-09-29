ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

cbs17

4 Chapel Hill intersections without power

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police say four intersections in the town have lost power, putting signals out of commission. Several of those outages are along Fordham Boulevard. Chapel Hill police report the following intersections are impacted:. Fordham Boulevard at Ephesus Church Road. Fordham Boulevard at Europa...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
rhinotimes.com

Former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing Has His Hands Full In Ft. Myers

When former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing resigned from Guilford County government and later took a job as the city manager of Fort Myers Florida, he may have thought he was escaping from drama. However, this week, Lawing and other officials in that Sunshine State city have seen nothing but drama and they have had their hands full – since Fort Myers was one of the hardest hit cities by Hurricane Ian.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Man Arrested for Stealing Lumber from Housing Development

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On Sunday evening at roughly 10:00 p.m., an Alamance County Sheriff Deputy was on routine patrol in a new housing development on Summer Walk Dr. south of Mebane, N.C. The development is currently under construction. While in the area, the Deputy noticed a pickup truck...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Westover Terrace Lane closed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Westover Terrace Lane in Greensboro is closed on Sunday. A water main break on Westover Terrace Lane between Green Valley Road and W. Wendover Avenue has made the roadway unsafe to drive. All drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route. The roadway is expected to...
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Commissioners make balloon fest for veterans an annual event

The heights that a local veterans group reached with a recent balloon festival have inspired Alamance County’s commissioners to make the event a regular occurrence. On Monday, the commissioners voted to continue holding this high-flying spectacle each year in recognition of the success that Graham-based Alcovets had with its first annual balloon festival last month.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Water main break closes Westover Terrace in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of Westover Terrace is closed due to a water main break, according to the City of Greensboro. The closure is in effect between Green Valley Road and West Wendover Avenue. Crews are still at the scene working on the water main, it is anticipated that the work will be done […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

State of Emergency lifted for Winston-Salem, Guilford County

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Mayor Allen Joines will end at noon today the state of emergency he declared Sept. 30 as a precautionary measure before the arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The State of Emergency has also been lifted for Guilford County. At noon on Sept. 30,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

‘Crash with injuries’ shuts down West Gate City Boulevard and South Eugene Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The intersection of Gate City Boulevard and South Eugene Street was closed following a crash in Greensboro late Saturday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The crash occurred sometime late Saturday night and the road closure extended into the early hours of Sunday morning. The intersection is nearby Downtown Greensboro […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Ashley Furniture plans over 100 layoffs as it closes NC plant in consolidation move

A consolidation move by Ashley Furniture means over 100 layoffs in Iredell County. Ashley Furniture Industries, based in Wisconsin, will permanently close its Statesville facility at 607 Meachum Road on Nov. 15. That will result in 111 layoffs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filed last month with the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

City of Greensboro, Guilford County declare State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro and Guilford County have declared a State of Emergency beginning Friday at noon as the Triad prepares for Hurricane Ian. The county says the declaration applies to all incorporated areas including Greensboro, High Point, Gibsonville, Jamestown, Pleasant Ridge, Sedalia, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Oak Ridge and Whitsett. The city […]
GREENSBORO, NC

