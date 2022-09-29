Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
Fact check: Here’s why a closed Franklin County electronics plant matters to a state Senate race
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A once-booming Franklin County manufacturing plant that closed nearly 15 years ago has become part of the race for a seat in the North Carolina Senate. Republican businessman E.C. Sykes is running against Democrat Mary Wills Bode in the race to represent Senate District 18,...
'It's another option': Developers build alternative housing in a Durham backyard
Developers in Durham build alternative housing in the backyards of existing homes.
cbs17
4 Chapel Hill intersections without power
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police say four intersections in the town have lost power, putting signals out of commission. Several of those outages are along Fordham Boulevard. Chapel Hill police report the following intersections are impacted:. Fordham Boulevard at Ephesus Church Road. Fordham Boulevard at Europa...
Statesville Record & Landmark
NC church buys and forgives nearly $1.2 million in medical debt in Forsyth, Davidson counties. And they aren't finished.
The phone interrupted John Jackman’s to-do list one balmy morning last week. Jackman — Pastor John as he’s known to his flock at Trinity Moravian — wasn’t terribly surprised that it rang; it’s an occupational hazard for men (and women) of the cloth. “I’m...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rhinotimes.com
Former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing Has His Hands Full In Ft. Myers
When former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing resigned from Guilford County government and later took a job as the city manager of Fort Myers Florida, he may have thought he was escaping from drama. However, this week, Lawing and other officials in that Sunshine State city have seen nothing but drama and they have had their hands full – since Fort Myers was one of the hardest hit cities by Hurricane Ian.
More than 370,000 people without power in North Carolina; Wake, Durham counties in the majority
From the Carolina coast to Central NC, Ian leaves thousands in the dark after heavy rains, strong winds bring down trees and power lines.
abc45.com
Man Arrested for Stealing Lumber from Housing Development
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On Sunday evening at roughly 10:00 p.m., an Alamance County Sheriff Deputy was on routine patrol in a new housing development on Summer Walk Dr. south of Mebane, N.C. The development is currently under construction. While in the area, the Deputy noticed a pickup truck...
alamancenews.com
Hurricane Ian not the first to have an impact in Graham or Alamance County; old-timers remember Hurricane Hazel (1954)
As everyone “battens down the hatches” as the rain and wind from Hurricane, now Tropical Storm, Ian passes through Alamance County, it may be useful to remember that the area has known the impact of other previous hurricanes and storms. Here’s an account from the storm that usually...
RELATED PEOPLE
Westover Terrace Lane closed
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Westover Terrace Lane in Greensboro is closed on Sunday. A water main break on Westover Terrace Lane between Green Valley Road and W. Wendover Avenue has made the roadway unsafe to drive. All drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route. The roadway is expected to...
alamancenews.com
Commissioners make balloon fest for veterans an annual event
The heights that a local veterans group reached with a recent balloon festival have inspired Alamance County’s commissioners to make the event a regular occurrence. On Monday, the commissioners voted to continue holding this high-flying spectacle each year in recognition of the success that Graham-based Alcovets had with its first annual balloon festival last month.
Water main break closes Westover Terrace in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of Westover Terrace is closed due to a water main break, according to the City of Greensboro. The closure is in effect between Green Valley Road and West Wendover Avenue. Crews are still at the scene working on the water main, it is anticipated that the work will be done […]
alamancenews.com
Moving right along: Sheetz leveled; store to be rebuilt from scratch
Workmen are continuing to clear the lot where Mebane’s Sheetz station used to stand, at 1237 Mebane Oaks Road just off I-85/40. The company had indicated it planned a “full remodel” of the location, but it is now clear that “remodeling” includes leveling the former store and rebuilding from scratch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man found hiding under lumber at construction site in Alamance County, charged with larceny
MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged for stealing lumber from a housing development. According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol in a construction development on Summer Walk Drive Sunday just before 10 p.m. when they noticed a pick-up truck at a home near the dead end. The […]
Los Primos Supermarket, Community Staple in East Durham, Forced to Close After Twenty Years
A man waits with his groceries for the number two D.A.T.A. bus outside of Los Primos supermarket at the corner of Main Street and Alston Avenue in Durham | Photo by DL Anderson. For 20 years, Los Primos Supermarket has sat at 1109 East Main Street, anchoring Alston Avenue and...
WXII 12
State of Emergency lifted for Winston-Salem, Guilford County
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Mayor Allen Joines will end at noon today the state of emergency he declared Sept. 30 as a precautionary measure before the arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The State of Emergency has also been lifted for Guilford County. At noon on Sept. 30,...
‘Destructive kid from the projects’ turned coach found dead in car off Durham highway
The 34-year-old man was found in a car just off Interstate 85 at Hillandale Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Crash with injuries’ shuts down West Gate City Boulevard and South Eugene Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The intersection of Gate City Boulevard and South Eugene Street was closed following a crash in Greensboro late Saturday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The crash occurred sometime late Saturday night and the road closure extended into the early hours of Sunday morning. The intersection is nearby Downtown Greensboro […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Ashley Furniture plans over 100 layoffs as it closes NC plant in consolidation move
A consolidation move by Ashley Furniture means over 100 layoffs in Iredell County. Ashley Furniture Industries, based in Wisconsin, will permanently close its Statesville facility at 607 Meachum Road on Nov. 15. That will result in 111 layoffs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filed last month with the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
City of Greensboro, Guilford County declare State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro and Guilford County have declared a State of Emergency beginning Friday at noon as the Triad prepares for Hurricane Ian. The county says the declaration applies to all incorporated areas including Greensboro, High Point, Gibsonville, Jamestown, Pleasant Ridge, Sedalia, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Oak Ridge and Whitsett. The city […]
Tractor-trailer hauling butane crashes, shuts down I-73 in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A tractor-trailer crash snarled traffic in Randolph County on Monday morning. I-73 shut down in Randolph County between the Level Cross exit and US 62. Dispatchers say a tractor-trailer crashed around 5:00 a.m. and I-73 remains closed in both directions between Business 220 and US 62. According to Randolph County’s […]
Comments / 0