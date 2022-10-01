Read full article on original website
California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her Claim
The 27th Annual Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Festival Is Upon Us
October means the Pumpkin weigh-off and the 50th annual Art & Pumpkin Festival in Half Moon Bay, Ca is almost Here
Burglary reported in Atherton on Friday night
Someone broke into a house on the 300 block of Fletcher Drive in Atherton on Friday, Sept. 30, evening, according to police. Sometime between 8 and 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a security alarm activation, according to a press release. Police say the burglar broke a rear window to get into the home, but they don't know yet what was taken from the home.
Police arrest two Redwood City men following robberies at rare coin business in Menlo Park
Two Redwood City men were arrested on Sept. 29 following multiple robberies of a rare coin brokerage business in Menlo Park according to police. The thefts were first reported on Sept. 6, and the business had allegedly been robbed of rare coins and money several times in August, with losses totaling tens of thousands of dollars. The business is run by an elderly couple from their home, Menlo Park police said.
Caltrain plan to rebuild San Francisquito Bridge may upend Palo Alto's rail priorities
Transit agency says the 1902 bridge is weaker than expected and needs to be replaced. For more than a century, the San Francisquito Bridge has supported freight and passenger trains crossing the border between Palo Alto and Menlo Park. Located just north of the Palo Alto Avenue rail crossing, the...
Candidates clash, talk about housing policy and wildfire risk during The Almanac's virtual forum
During an at times heated candidate forum on Thursday, Sept. 29, the five people seeking seats on the Portola Valley Town Council next month fielded questions on housing, concerns about town staff's response times, wildfire risk and more. Taking into consideration questions submitted from readers, Almanac Editor Kevin Forestieri and...
Clerks in Menlo Park cited for selling alcohol to minors
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>. Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more. Stay...
Live forum to explore East Palo Alto City Council candidates' views
On Oct. 11, the Palo Alto Weekly will host a live public forum on Zoom with the seven candidates running for East Palo Alto City Council. The event will take place at 7 p.m. and will explore the candidates' positions on topics, including affordable housing, development, infrastructure, policing and other issues that are important to the community. To register for the forum, go to PaloAltoOnline.com/epacc.
Guest opinion: Remembering George Mader and the role of outsiders in Portola Valley
I was saddened, as were so many, to hear of the recent death of George Mader, Portola Valley's longtime and trailblazing Town Planner. But more than anything, I cannot help but reflect on George's life with happiness and inspiration. George lived well into his nineties, had a wonderful family, a...
Crime Briefs: men arrested for hunting deer in PV and man convicted of murder for EPA shooting
Men arrested for illegally hunting deer in Portola Valley. San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies arrested two men early Wednesday, Sept. 21, morning for illegally hunting around Los Trancos Road and Alpine Road in Portola Valley according to a press release. Around 12:45 a.m., deputies heard a gun shot and saw...
Woodside plans a weekend of fun celebrating the Day of the Horse
With its world-class trails and equestrian facilities, Woodside is a haven for people who love horses. And each year, on the second weekend in October, the entire town turns out to celebrate The Day of The Horse. The event is put on by WHOA! (Woodside Area Horse Owners Association) and...
Portola Valley's mayor reveals why fellow council candidate was fired from town committee
After months of speculation, Portola Valley Mayor Craig Hughes told the public why a fellow Town Council candidate was fired from his role on a town committee. During The Almanac's Portola Valley Town Council election forum on Thursday, Sept. 29, Hughes, who is seeking reelection this November, said that Dale Pfau was removed as vice chair of the Wildfire Preparedness Committee in April because he tried to undermine other committee members and made disparaging remarks about them.
District attorney drops all felony charges against Indiana Batmobile-maker accused of theft
Two months after four San Mateo County deputy sheriffs raided the workplace of an Indiana Batmobile-maker, an action that drew sharp public criticism of Sheriff Carlos Bolanos, the district attorney's office has dropped all charges against the businessman. In a press release Monday morning, Sept. 26, District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe...
Dramatic spike in abandoned huskies end up at local animal shelter, leaving many up for adoption
The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is experiencing a large spike in the number of husky and husky-mix dogs at their shelter. The shelter has 15 huskies and husky-mix dogs currently available for adoption. The animals appear to be the latest in a long history of trendy animals made popular by pop culture, Buffy Martin Tarbox, communications manager, said.
Palo Alto police seek public's help to find burglary suspects
Police are looking for the public's help in locating three people who broke into an empty Palo Alto home on Sunday morning. The department has released a photo of one burglar who was seen on a security camera. Police received a call from a resident who reported suspicious circumstances in...
County supervisor urges state investigate public closure of therapy pool
Supervisor David Canepa has raised questions about Sutter Health's use of federal stimulus funding. As residents continue to push for the public reopening of a therapeutic pool, San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa has requested that the state investigate Sutter Health's use of federal stimulus funding. In a letter submitted...
Federal grant will help pay rent for 15 foster youth in San Mateo County
San Mateo County will be able to help pay rent for 15 local young adults transitioning out of foster care, thanks to a federal grant of just over $340,000. The funding is part of a nationwide award of nearly $1 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The county is among just 17 winners in 11 states to receive the award, designed to provide housing assistance to young adults at risk of becoming homeless.
PV Town Council hopefuls talk housing, wildfire risk at The Almanac's virtual forum
The five candidates seeking three open seats on the Portola Valley Town Council this fall fielded questions on housing, concerns about town staff's response times, wildfire risk and more at The Almanac's first virtual candidate forum on Thursday, Sept. 29. Taking into consideration questions submitted from readers, Almanac Assistant Editor...
Palo Alto's Magical Bridge Playground temporarily closed for repairs, upgrades
Renovations will include a new 'magic map' for low and no vision visitors. Closed until Oct. 15, the Magical Bridge Playground in Palo Alto is undergoing renovations that will include much-needed repair work to its existing structures while ushering in a new feature that will help with accessibility for visitors who are blind or have limited vision.
The holidays are coming to town: Menlo Park seeks to bring back city-run events this fall
Menlo Park's well-loved holiday traditions are returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with several council members making efforts to reinstate more community events at a Sept. 20 council meeting. While smaller-scale city events made a return over the summer, Menlo Park has been slow to return...
Motorcyclist hospitalized following accident in La Honda
A motorcycle accident occurred in La Honda on Highway 84 & Hildebrand Road on Saturday, September 10. The motorcyclist went over the hillside, going down 100 feet into a creek before rescue efforts began. The San Mateo County Fire Department and Cal Fire CZU were on the scene and used a rope rescue system to bring the victim up the hill.
Woodside planning director to retire at the end of October
The town of Woodside will be in need of a new planning director come Nov. 1 when Jackie Young retires. Young has served as the town's planning director for 14 years. She has played a central role in the complicated planning process for the town's state mandated housing element, which is due to the state in January 2023. The town submitted its draft element to the state this summer.
