Los Altos Hills, CA

TheAlmanac

Burglary reported in Atherton on Friday night

Someone broke into a house on the 300 block of Fletcher Drive in Atherton on Friday, Sept. 30, evening, according to police. Sometime between 8 and 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a security alarm activation, according to a press release. Police say the burglar broke a rear window to get into the home, but they don't know yet what was taken from the home.
ATHERTON, CA
TheAlmanac

Police arrest two Redwood City men following robberies at rare coin business in Menlo Park

Two Redwood City men were arrested on Sept. 29 following multiple robberies of a rare coin brokerage business in Menlo Park according to police. The thefts were first reported on Sept. 6, and the business had allegedly been robbed of rare coins and money several times in August, with losses totaling tens of thousands of dollars. The business is run by an elderly couple from their home, Menlo Park police said.
MENLO PARK, CA
City
Los Altos Hills, CA
Local
California Traffic
TheAlmanac

Clerks in Menlo Park cited for selling alcohol to minors

Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

Live forum to explore East Palo Alto City Council candidates' views

On Oct. 11, the Palo Alto Weekly will host a live public forum on Zoom with the seven candidates running for East Palo Alto City Council. The event will take place at 7 p.m. and will explore the candidates' positions on topics, including affordable housing, development, infrastructure, policing and other issues that are important to the community. To register for the forum, go to PaloAltoOnline.com/epacc.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
TheAlmanac

Portola Valley's mayor reveals why fellow council candidate was fired from town committee

After months of speculation, Portola Valley Mayor Craig Hughes told the public why a fellow Town Council candidate was fired from his role on a town committee. During The Almanac's Portola Valley Town Council election forum on Thursday, Sept. 29, Hughes, who is seeking reelection this November, said that Dale Pfau was removed as vice chair of the Wildfire Preparedness Committee in April because he tried to undermine other committee members and made disparaging remarks about them.
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
NewsBreak
Traffic
TheAlmanac

Federal grant will help pay rent for 15 foster youth in San Mateo County

San Mateo County will be able to help pay rent for 15 local young adults transitioning out of foster care, thanks to a federal grant of just over $340,000. The funding is part of a nationwide award of nearly $1 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The county is among just 17 winners in 11 states to receive the award, designed to provide housing assistance to young adults at risk of becoming homeless.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
TheAlmanac

Motorcyclist hospitalized following accident in La Honda

A motorcycle accident occurred in La Honda on Highway 84 & Hildebrand Road on Saturday, September 10. The motorcyclist went over the hillside, going down 100 feet into a creek before rescue efforts began. The San Mateo County Fire Department and Cal Fire CZU were on the scene and used a rope rescue system to bring the victim up the hill.
LA HONDA, CA
TheAlmanac

Woodside planning director to retire at the end of October

The town of Woodside will be in need of a new planning director come Nov. 1 when Jackie Young retires. Young has served as the town's planning director for 14 years. She has played a central role in the complicated planning process for the town's state mandated housing element, which is due to the state in January 2023. The town submitted its draft element to the state this summer.
WOODSIDE, CA
