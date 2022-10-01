San Mateo County will be able to help pay rent for 15 local young adults transitioning out of foster care, thanks to a federal grant of just over $340,000. The funding is part of a nationwide award of nearly $1 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The county is among just 17 winners in 11 states to receive the award, designed to provide housing assistance to young adults at risk of becoming homeless.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO