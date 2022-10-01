ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Speedway Digest

Rinnai Partners With Tony Stewart in NASCAR and NHRA

Rinnai America Corporation, a manufacturer of the No. 1 selling brand of tankless gas water heaters in North America, has partnered with Tony Stewart and his racing entities in NASCAR and the NHRA to promote its line of products using his diverse motorsports portfolio. In NASCAR, fans will see the...
GEORGIA STATE
Speedway Digest

Miguel Gomes to participate in the ARCA Menards Series pre-season test at Daytona

A special day awaits Miguel Gomes this week as he will be participating in the ARCA Menards Series pre-season test at the Daytona International Speedway. EuroNASCAR’s first full-time Portuguese driver was announced by ARCA to be one of the sixty-one drivers listed as participants for their annual pre-season test earlier this week. Gomes has driven the high banks of Daytona many times in the virtual environment thanks to his iRacing background, but with the ARCA test he will be taken on the legendary Super Speedway oval in person for the first time.
Speedway Digest

Grandview Speedway Releases 2023 Season Schedule With Some New Exciting Events and Tradition Fan Favorites, 61st Year Opens April 1

After a somewhat eventful off season, Grandview Speedway is ready to get back to racing with an action-packed schedule of over 40 events for the 2023 season. The 2023 racing season will be the 61st consecutive year of professional stock car racing at Grandview Speedway, and once again will be under the direction of the founding Rogers Family.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Speedway Digest

Tyler Ankrum back with HRE in 2023

Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE) announced today that former NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) winner and playoff contender, Tyler Ankrum, will return to the No. 16 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for the 2023 season. LiUNA!, who will be celebrating their 120th birthday in April, will serve as Ankrum’s primary sponsor for 21 of the 23 events and the 21-year-old will be paired with veteran crew chief, Doug Randolph.
Speedway Digest

Season Class Preview: LMP3 Chase Wide Open

It’s a new season and vastly new competitive outlook for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) class, with a full lineup of cars competing for both the season title and the coveted IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup (IMEC) crown. With five-time and defending series champion CORE...
Speedway Digest

Nitro Rallycross announces season finale details

Nitro Rallycross, the disruptive new motorsport created by moto icon Travis Pastrana (USA) and action sports authority Nitro Circus, revealed the location and dates for its 2022/23 season finale. With Pastrana battling heavy hitters Robin Larsson (SWE), Andreas Bakkerud (NOR) and more for the Group E title, Nitro RX will return to LA’s legendary Glen Helen Raceway on March 17-19 for a doubleheader weekend to crown its series champion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy