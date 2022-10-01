Read full article on original website
Rinnai Partners With Tony Stewart in NASCAR and NHRA
Rinnai America Corporation, a manufacturer of the No. 1 selling brand of tankless gas water heaters in North America, has partnered with Tony Stewart and his racing entities in NASCAR and the NHRA to promote its line of products using his diverse motorsports portfolio. In NASCAR, fans will see the...
NASCAR and Rev Racing Reveal 2023 Drive for Diversity Driver Development Class
NASCAR and Rev Racing announced today the next generation of drivers participating in the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program. Following a national and international search, eight talented drivers were selected to the newest class after participating in the Advance Auto Parts Drive for Diversity Combine. Lavar Scott, Andrés...
Miguel Gomes to participate in the ARCA Menards Series pre-season test at Daytona
A special day awaits Miguel Gomes this week as he will be participating in the ARCA Menards Series pre-season test at the Daytona International Speedway. EuroNASCAR’s first full-time Portuguese driver was announced by ARCA to be one of the sixty-one drivers listed as participants for their annual pre-season test earlier this week. Gomes has driven the high banks of Daytona many times in the virtual environment thanks to his iRacing background, but with the ARCA test he will be taken on the legendary Super Speedway oval in person for the first time.
Wiz Khalifa to perform during race break at NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash
There’s no artist on the planet like Wiz Khalifa, and there’s no NASCAR event like the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. So it’s only fitting that they combine for a powerful performance unlike any other on Sunday, Feb. 5. NASCAR announced today that the multi-platinum selling,...
Talladega Superspeedway Honored With Three Awards During NASCAR Safety and Operations Summit
Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR’s Most Competitive and fan-friendly track, were honored this week with three coveted awards during the annual NASCAR Safety and Operations Summit in Concord, NC. Dr. Bobby R. Lewis was presented the Excellence in Track Services Award for his more than 27-year career as Medical Director for...
Grandview Speedway Releases 2023 Season Schedule With Some New Exciting Events and Tradition Fan Favorites, 61st Year Opens April 1
After a somewhat eventful off season, Grandview Speedway is ready to get back to racing with an action-packed schedule of over 40 events for the 2023 season. The 2023 racing season will be the 61st consecutive year of professional stock car racing at Grandview Speedway, and once again will be under the direction of the founding Rogers Family.
Nascar Playoffs and Indycar/Nascar Truck Events Highlight Full Calendar of Racing an Entertainment in 2023
Texas Motor Speedway’s 2023 major event schedule is an incredibly strong mix of the best motorsports and car culture along with music and outdoor entertainment that has something for just about everyone. There’s everything from the NASCAR Playoffs weekend and the first NTT INDYCAR SERIES oval race of the...
Tyler Ankrum back with HRE in 2023
Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE) announced today that former NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) winner and playoff contender, Tyler Ankrum, will return to the No. 16 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for the 2023 season. LiUNA!, who will be celebrating their 120th birthday in April, will serve as Ankrum’s primary sponsor for 21 of the 23 events and the 21-year-old will be paired with veteran crew chief, Doug Randolph.
McIntosh Leads Toyota At Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals
Cannon McIntosh earned a third-place finish to lead Toyota in Saturday night’s 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals. It’s the third top-five finish for McIntosh in the last four years. McIntosh began the race in the third starting position, but quickly moved up to second and then...
Season Class Preview: LMP3 Chase Wide Open
It’s a new season and vastly new competitive outlook for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) class, with a full lineup of cars competing for both the season title and the coveted IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup (IMEC) crown. With five-time and defending series champion CORE...
Nitro Rallycross announces season finale details
Nitro Rallycross, the disruptive new motorsport created by moto icon Travis Pastrana (USA) and action sports authority Nitro Circus, revealed the location and dates for its 2022/23 season finale. With Pastrana battling heavy hitters Robin Larsson (SWE), Andreas Bakkerud (NOR) and more for the Group E title, Nitro RX will return to LA’s legendary Glen Helen Raceway on March 17-19 for a doubleheader weekend to crown its series champion.
Bacon Drives to Third On Thursday Qualifying Night Feature at Chili Bowl
Brady Bacon drove from fifth to third on a late restart to earn a podium finish at the John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night for Saturday’s A Main feature at the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals. It’s the second top-three finish in the last three years on his...
