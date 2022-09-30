Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead just revealed how the final episode will end
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run begins with one last mystery, perhaps the biggest this show has ever had to contend with: how will TV's most successful horror franchise finally come to an end? (Sorry to American Horror Story.) While we haven't quite shuffled...
digitalspy.com
Worst castings in soap history
Sorry. But i have still not got over them choosing the wrong actress to play Michelle Fowler when the character came back to the show. If it is not possible to improve on the original then it is pointless doing the recast in the first place. Michelle being recast was...
digitalspy.com
ED - much loved characters to die
Not sure if this has been posted but I read the producer said “some much loved characters are going to die” because of the storm. I’ve seen people speculating Al, but much loved characters?. Their idea of loved characters are such like the Dingles (not a chance...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders Episode Discussion 3/10/2022 - Jonah & The Phil
Keeble warns Phil that she'll go after the rest of his family if Jimmie isn't taken off Billy's case. Shirley blackmails Sam for more money, threatening that she'll tell Phil the truth. Sam tries to call Shirley's bluff, but it goes wrong when Shirley storms off to find Phil. Jonah...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi responds to possible 60th anniversary return
Doctor Who spoilers follow. Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi has responded to a possible return for the show's 60th anniversary. Incoming showrunner Russell T Davies has already confirmed David Tennant will be part of next year's festivities, along with new Doctor actor Ncuti Gatwa. Many fans will surely want to...
digitalspy.com
Which returns have been the biggest flops in EastEnders history?
Peter Beale (2020 - 2022) - Honestly what was the point? I’m not even Lauren’s biggest fan but without her, it was pointless. Liam Butcher (2021) - It might be an unpopular opinion but I rate it worse than Peter’s. Lola Pearce (2019 - Present) - Clearly...
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead boss reacts to surprise spoiler announcement
The Walking Dead boss Angela Kang has reacted to the surprise news that saw the spinoff series being announced before final episodes of the show aired. In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, the showrunner said that the decision to announce the Maggie and Negan spin-off series The Walking Dead: Dead City was a "surprise" as it revealed their characters' fates ahead of the finale.
digitalspy.com
Your top 10 WORST horror movie remakes
Just in time for Halloween, horror is sadly probably the genre that have the worst ratio of bad remakes. What are your top ten worst?. Just in time for Halloween, horror is sadly probably the genre that have the worst ratio of bad remakes. What are your top ten worst?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is the ‘Bros’ Discourse Really Necessary? Depends Who You Ask.
Not sure what to watch next? Subscribe to The Daily Beast’s Obsessed See Skip newsletter here and get the latest show and movie recommendations every Tuesday.There are roughly 47,000—oh, wait, a new Netflix Original just dropped; make that 47,001—TV shows and movies coming out each week. At Obsessed, we consider it our imperative social duty to help you see the best and skip the rest.We’ve already got a variety of in-depth, exclusive coverage on all of your streaming favorites and new releases, but sometimes what you’re looking for is a simple Do or Don’t. That’s why we created See/Skip, to...
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer teases big changes are coming
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for House of the Dragon episode eight (below) has teased more shock twists and even the potential death of a major character. The series, which has not been a stranger to brutally killing off characters in a swift fashion, has hinted at the possibility of a key player dying in the upcoming episode.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star's Netflix show confirmed to be ending
Kate and Tully will return for a bigger, final season of Firefly Lane at Netflix. Led by Grey's Anatomy's Katherine Heigl and Scrubs' Sarah Chalke, the series revolves around a friendship spanning decades and being put to the test of time. First landing on the streamer in February 2021, Firefly...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale character to be killed off in Storm week after star quit
Isobel Steele has quit her role as Liv and will be killed of in the 50th Anniversary episodes according to The Sun. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19984201/emmerdale-star-quits-soap/. I just hope they do it well. This is going to be a shocking death though, For the 50th I imagined they would just kill off characters...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife reveals first look at Christmas special
Call the Midwife has given fans a taste of their Christmas special in a new behind-the-scenes photo. The long-running BBC drama took to Instagram to share a snap of Leonie Elliot, Helen George and Megan Cusack laughing in the snow, wrapped up in winter coats and hats. The caption read:...
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Elizabeth Olsen reveals key Avengers: Infinity War scene was improvised
Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that she improvised an emotional scene in Avengers: Infinity War with Paul Bettany. Emmy-nominated Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, opened up about the process behind filming Vision’s (Bettany) death in the 2018 blockbuster. The WandaVision actress revealed that the directors,...
digitalspy.com
Modern Family star Sarah Hyland's new competition show revealed in first official trailer
A first look at Modern Family star Sarah Hyland's new competition show has been released. Play-Doh Squished, which airs on Amazon's ad-supported streaming service Freevee, comes after a holiday special that aired last year. Each week, teams are challenged to create Play-Doh creations based on a theme. They will be...
digitalspy.com
Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon shares new season 3 update
Reese Witherspoon has revealed that she's open to the idea of a third season of Big Little Lies and that she's still in touch with her former co-stars. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, alongside producer Lauren Neustadter, Witherspoon discussed the prospect of reprising her role in the hit HBO series, saying: "There is certainly a deep desire for all of us to connect and create those characters again."
digitalspy.com
Week 3 (Movie Week) dance predictions/reveals 2022
Note: please do not spoil by omission if you already know who’s been eliminated. Hamza and Jowita are doing something from Jurassic Park (I’ve not watched it so I don’t know any songs/dances that would fit) Hamza & Jowita - ? (Jurassic Park themed) (results show) Kym...
digitalspy.com
Wakanda Forever trailer reveals full look at new Black Panther
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has just released an extended trailer (below), giving fans a better look at the new character donning the black suit. Last year, it was announced that Marvel wouldn't recast the role of T'Challa. Black Panther's titular hero was played by late actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020.
digitalspy.com
Guest Star Singer Spot Recordings
Watching Robbie Williams this evening, I was wondering whether his spot was done live yesterday or whether it was recorded before the series and edited in. I think that the group dances are pre-recorded and wondered whether guest spots were too. CamelliaRose wrote: ». May I ask something about these,...
digitalspy.com
Dancing on Ice 2023: Confirmed celebrity and Couples thread
As we now know the first celebrity signing I thought I’d make this thread for the confirmed list. I think it’s safe to say Patsy will be partnered with Matt Evers too with most of her training being in Los Angeles. Posts: 300. Forum Member. ✭. 03/10/22 - 12:13...
Comments / 0