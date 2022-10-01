Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scam Alert: Northeast Ohio Facing Uptick in Fraudulent Activity Related to Fake Cashiers ChecksMatt RevnewMentor, OH
3 Coffee Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Place at Great Northern Mall Serves Surprisingly Good Hibachi Chicken and SushiIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy OhioTravel MavenAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
fantasypros.com
Jonathan Taylor Injury: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Replacement Targets (Week 5)
With the injury to Jonathan Taylor, fantasy football managers are left with a void on their roster. Let’s check out the extent of the injury and players you can target on your waiver wire this week. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check...
numberfire.com
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) could play for Colts Thursday night
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) has a chance to play in Thursday night's Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Colts were concerned that Taylor may have suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans, but according to Schefter, initial tests came back negative. The timing is inconvenient since the Colts are on a short week, so Taylor's status will need to be monitored heading into Thursday. Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson will split backfield work versus the Broncos if Taylor is unable to suit up.
numberfire.com
Broncos' Javonte Williams done for season with torn ACL
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending right ACL tear in Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Williams injured his knee early in the second half on Sunday and he was seen on crutches after the game. The injury is a significant loss for fantasy owners and the Broncos' offense, which will now likely split backfield work between Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone. Gordon fumbled his first touch of the game on Sunday and then only had two more carries after that. Boone was actually the next man up ahead of Gordon and he finished with three carries and three targets for 20 yards. The Broncos will host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 on Thursday night.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) out for Week 5
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) has already been ruled out for the team's Week 5 game against the New York Jets. What It Means:. The circumstances of Tagovailoa's injury will certainly have ripple effects throughout the league going forward, and especially with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater to start at quarterback for Dolphins in Week 5
The Miami Dolphins will head into their Week 5 game against the New York Jets with Teddy Bridgewater as their starting quarterback. The Dolphins have ruled out Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) for their Week 5 tilt with the Jets, meaning Teddy Bridgewater will get the start with rookie Skylar Thompson in the backup position. Bridgewater looked solid distributing the ball to the Dolphins' talented pass-catchers in relief of Tagovailoa in Week 4, and should benefit from a week of preparation with the team's starting units.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones 'nicked up' for Buccaneers in return
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones got "nicked up" in Sunday night's Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, per head coach Todd Bowles. Jones logged 17 snaps in the first half, but he didn't see the field again after the Buccaneers' first play of the second half. The veteran wideout had missed the previous two contests after injuring his knee in the season opener, but it's not clear if that is related to Jones' latest ailment. The Buccaneers will likely limit Jones' practice reps this week before making a decision on his status for Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons. Russell Gage and Cole Beasley could see more snaps if Jones is unable to play versus his former team.
numberfire.com
Giants optimistic Daniel Jones (ankle) plays Week 5
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) could play in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers in London, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jones exited Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears in the third quarter with an ankle injury, but he returned just two possessions later after Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion. If Jones and Taylor are both unavailable for Week 5 in London, then the Giants may opt to just go with Saquon Barkley in the wildcat. Jones only attempted 13 passes in Week 4 and he completed eight of them for 71 scoreless, interception-free yards. He also added 68 yards and a pair of scores with his legs.
Dolphins say Tua Tagovailoa will miss Jets game after concussion controversy
The Miami Dolphins say Tua Tagovailoa will not play against the New York Jets on Sunday after a series of incidents that sparked debate over the NFL’s concussion policy. The quarterback was taken to hospital after suffering a concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. He played in that game after many observers believed he had been concussed in a game against the Buffalo Bills a few days earlier. Against the Bills he appeared unsteady on his feet after taking a hit from linebacker Matt Milano, but was cleared to return to play by a Dolphins physician and an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant. The Dolphins and Tagovailoa said his unsteadiness came from a back injury. The NFL Players Association later fired the neurotrauma consultant, with ESPN reporting the medic had made “several mistakes”.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Steelers bench Mitchell Trubisky in Week 4; Kenny Pickett in at quarterback
The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in their Week 4 game against the New York Jets. Trubisky was having a truly awful day against a weak Jets defense, guiding the Steelers to just six points in over a half of play. The Steelers had evidently finally seen enough, and have replaced him with 2022 first-round Kenny Pickett.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 4 Monday Night (Rams at 49ers)
The Los Angeles Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers for Week 4's final matchup, with the hometown 49ers favored by just 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 42.5, so this is expected to be a fairly low-scoring contest. For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical...
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) will play Sunday's Week 4 game for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will suit up Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming off an absence the week prior, the veteran Jones has officially received the green light from the training staff to take the field in a high-profile matchup versus Patrick Mahomes and Co. Expect him to see his usual workload.
Sportsbooks suffered their first losing Sunday of the 2022 NFL season in Week 4
For once, NFL bettors had their day against sportsbooks in Week 4. Sunday was the first losing Sunday of the 2022 NFL season for several sportsbooks. SuperBook at Westgate, Caesars and WynnBet all reported losses, according to ESPN’s David Purdum, and that’s even with many books beating the public on the New England Patriots cover against the Green Bay Packers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
A.J. Green (knee) out for Cardinals in Week 4
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (knee) is out for Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers. Green injured his knee in Week 3 and missed practice all week. He will join fellow inactive receivers DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR) on the sidelines, but Rondale Moore (hamstring) might be able to make his season debut. Marquise Brown (rest/foot) and Greg Dortch will be the Cardinals' top receivers again on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Daily Fantasy Football Podcast: The Heat Check, Week 4 Recap
Week 4 saw some key running backs go down but also saw others get improvements to their role. How should we analyze all of this going forward for daily fantasy football? numberFire's Brandon Gdula and Jim Sannes recap Week 4, discussing the Denver Broncos' backfield without Javonte Williams, which backs may get a usage bump in the near future, and Week 5 salaries on the FanDuel main slate.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4, 2022: Model says start Drake London, but sit Davante Adams
Playing the matchups is a proven Fantasy football strategy, and there are several to exploit this week. No teams have allowed more touchdowns to opposing receivers than the Falcons and Titans, who have allowed six apiece. Thus, opposing wideouts such as Amari Cooper, who faces Atlanta, and Michael Pittman Jr., who goes up against Tennessee, get boosts in the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings thanks to defenses they can exploit.
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Rams at 49ers
Monday Night Football brings a big NFC West duel as the Los Angeles Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers. Which bets should we make for the game at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the matchup as the two discuss traditional markets, their favorite player props, and which touchdown-scorer bets are showing value to them.
numberfire.com
Update: Brian Hoyer (head) won't return in Week 4 for Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer will not return Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. Only in because starter Mac Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss a few weeks, the veteran backup Hoyer has now been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon with a head injury - which is likely a concussion. Bailey Zappe, making his NFL regular season debut, is now the only quarterback left for the Pats.
numberfire.com
Garrett Mitchell batting ninth for Brewers Sunday
The Milwaukee Brewers will start Garrett Mitchell in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Mitchell will bat ninth and start in centerfield Sunday while Tyrone Taylor takes a seat. The rookie has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.5 fantasy points against the Marlins.
numberfire.com
Hunter Dozier sitting for Royals on Friday
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Dozier will move to the bench on Friday with Drew Waters starting in right field. Wates will bat ninth versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Waters for 7.9...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson batting seventh on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Carlson will start in center field on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pirates. Lars Nootbaar returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Carlson for 9.6 FanDuel points...
Comments / 0