WNDU
Plymouth’s historic REES Theatre reopens in grand fashion
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Plymouth’s historic REES Theatre is open after five years of renovations. The theatre in the heart of downtown Plymouth has been closed since 2009 when the theatre shut off the lights for good. However, heightened community interest stemming from a Lincoln Middle School class project was the catalyst for the renovation.
WNDU
Four Flags Area 50th Apple Festival ends on a sweet note
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Sunday was the final day of the 2022 Four Flags Area Apple Festival. While fall is already here, the folks of Michiana couldn’t have asked for better weather for the fest. The Four Flags Area Apple Festival in Niles started in 1972 and has grown...
WNDU
Thistleberry Farm celebrates 18 years of fall fun
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A fall tradition continues in South Bend. Thistleberry Farm is open for the fall season, with plenty of activities for the whole family. Some favorites include a giant jumping pillow, the pumpkin patch, and an apple cannon. Another fan favorite is the corn maze. This...
WNDU
South Bend Symphony Orchestra previews their October schedule
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Symphony Orchestra stopped by the studio to talk with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Saturday Morning. The group’s executive director talked about all the ways you can tune in to hear the symphony this month. Saturday, they had a string quartet play at the Morris, celebrating their centennial.
WNDU
Raise a glass: Fiddler’s Health celebrates 20 year anniversary
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -“Erin go Bragh” translates to “Ireland Forever,” and while 20 years isn’t forever, it’s certainly a milestone worth celebrating. This weekend, Fiddler’s Hearth is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Standing at 127 N. Main Street in downtown South Bend, the...
WANE-TV
Kendallville Apple Festival is back
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday is day two of the Kendallville Apple Festival at the Noble County Fairgrounds. The annual event has many vendors with handmade goods, seasonal and holiday décor, antiques and crafts. Attendees also have more than 30 options for fresh food and treats. It’s a...
WNDU
Graff Bash kicks off in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 7th annual Graff Bash is underway. Taking place at Rio Park Events in South Bend, Graffiti artists, writers, and muralists gather to showcase their talents. Last year’s art was painted over with black paint Saturday morning, and the new murals are already starting to...
WNDU
Art reimagined: Graff Bash returns to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 7th annual Graff Bash takes place Saturday and Sunday outside Rio Park Events in South Bend. Muralists and graffiti artists will work together to paint new and unique art that will stand for the following year. The current murals from last year’s event will...
WNDU
Buchanan mural celebrates Hannah Roberts’ Olympic ride
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - The finishing touches are drying on a new mural in Buchanan honoring an Olympian who was born and raised there. Hannah Roberts represented the United States and Michiana at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer, bringing home silver in the BMX Freestyle. Jeff Zimmerman is the...
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: The Ripple Effect & IU South Bend Students
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Coming together for a concert as we previewed the upcoming “If You Knew Me, You’d Love Me” concert that combines song and voice from The Ripple Effect Choir and the IUSB choir. 16 News Now Sunday Morning caught up with The Ripple Effect...
WNDU
Elkhart celebrates Hispanic Heritage Festival
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The inaugural Hispanic Heritage Festival in downtown Elkhart took place this weekend and celebrated Elkhart’s sister city, Apan, Mexico. Mexican food vendors and food trucks served people at the event, which served to showcase the city’s Latino community. “This is special for Elkhart because...
WTHR
John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
WNDU
Trunk-or-treating held at Mishawaka High School
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual Trunk-or-Treat event at Mishawka High School on Saturday. The event was held by the Mishawka Education Foundation. It featured people and organizations handing out free goodies to kids in the high school parking lot. The event also featured hayrides, bouncy houses, and food...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Essence & Eden
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now ant Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Essence and Eden. Essence and Eden are both...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Piper
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -This Saturday, Zae Munn from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now Saturday morning with a dog named Piper!. For more information about Piper watch the video above!. Piper is an active dog looking for a home, and if you are interested in adopting Piper...
abc57.com
Round Barn to hold a fall market with local vendors
BARODA, Mich. -- Round Barn Winery has partnered with The Collective, a community of entrepreneurs in Michiana whose goals are to uplift small businesses and give back to the community, to bring a day of shopping to Baroda. On October 2, attendees of The Collective Market can shop and support...
visitwabashcounty.com
6 must-see historic home renos in Wabash County: Hidden passages, a 170+ year-old barn, & more
Revitalizing historic properties and bringing new life to communities is a concept captured in many popular TV shows. Viewers often enjoy the before and afters, the obstacles, the surprising finds, and the stories of homeowners brave enough to attempt projects. But you don’t have to watch HGTV or Netflix to...
laportecounty.life
$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
The Unsolved Snapchat Murders
Delphi, Indiana, is a small farming community with three thousand inhabitants. It was the sort of community where everyone knew everyone else. Doors were left unlocked and kids wandered around without fear. This all changed in 2017 when two girls were murdered.
Times-Union Newspaper
Polywood Donates Table To DCS
Ryan Zimmerman recently facilitated the donation of a table (pictured) from Polywood to Indiana Department of Child Services, Kosciusko County, in Warsaw. Porter Estates, DCS’s current landlord, allowed DCS to secure the table to the sidewalk area. People donate to the DCS facility for the children, but not normally to the organization for the staff, according to Felicia Daeger, DCS clerical. “It really lifted their spirits to receive such a thoughtful gift. We have already had many lunches out there, along with a few meetings as well,” she said. Pictured (L to R) are Chayse Thompson, DCS supervisor; Daeger; Sara Cole, DCS local office director; and Michael Kittrell, DCS supervisor.
