House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer teases big changes are coming
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for House of the Dragon episode eight (below) has teased more shock twists and even the potential death of a major character. The series, which has not been a stranger to brutally killing off characters in a swift fashion, has hinted at the possibility of a key player dying in the upcoming episode.
Emmerdale character to be killed off in Storm week after star quit
Isobel Steele has quit her role as Liv and will be killed of in the 50th Anniversary episodes according to The Sun. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19984201/emmerdale-star-quits-soap/. I just hope they do it well. This is going to be a shocking death though, For the 50th I imagined they would just kill off characters...
The Walking Dead boss reacts to surprise spoiler announcement
The Walking Dead boss Angela Kang has reacted to the surprise news that saw the spinoff series being announced before final episodes of the show aired. In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, the showrunner said that the decision to announce the Maggie and Negan spin-off series The Walking Dead: Dead City was a "surprise" as it revealed their characters' fates ahead of the finale.
EastEnders' Amy Mitchell to be left humiliated over Denzel romance
EastEnders spoilers follow. Amy and Denzel may be sure that their love is real and they are meant to be together in EastEnders, but Jack has made it clear that he is not on board with the romance. That has done nothing to deter the young lovers though and they...
Which returns have been the biggest flops in EastEnders history?
Peter Beale (2020 - 2022) - Honestly what was the point? I’m not even Lauren’s biggest fan but without her, it was pointless. Liam Butcher (2021) - It might be an unpopular opinion but I rate it worse than Peter’s. Lola Pearce (2019 - Present) - Clearly...
The Walking Dead just revealed how the final episode will end
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run begins with one last mystery, perhaps the biggest this show has ever had to contend with: how will TV's most successful horror franchise finally come to an end? (Sorry to American Horror Story.) While we haven't quite shuffled...
The Flash star Candice Patton hints at 'legacy fulfilling' plot in final season
The Flash's Candice Patton has teased the show's upcoming final season, suggesting it will "fulfil" a legacy. The ninth season is due to mark the last outing for The CW series, and while the actress – who plays Iris West-Allen on the show – does not "know a lot", she did suggest fans will be pleased with how things will wrap up.
Emmerdale reveals Diane Sugden's return storyline for 50th anniversary
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Diane Sugden is about to make her Emmerdale comeback a year after leaving the village behind. In August, it was revealed that actress Elizabeth Estensen had agreed to reprise the role for the soap's 50th anniversary event. Her character Diane will be back for a guest stint in Faith Dingle's (Sally Dexter) final goodbye.
Dermot O'Leary explains how Big Brother reboot should differ from Love Island
This Morning host Dermot O'Leary has opened up about the upcoming Big Brother reboot, admitting it needs to be very different from Love Island to work. He said it needs to be "less of a popularity contest" and go back to how it was in the early days as "more of a social experiment".
Worst castings in soap history
Sorry. But i have still not got over them choosing the wrong actress to play Michelle Fowler when the character came back to the show. If it is not possible to improve on the original then it is pointless doing the recast in the first place. Michelle being recast was...
David Tennant's Inside Man viewers praise post-credits scene in finale
Inside Man spoilers follow. David Tennant’s Inside Man, which viewers have hailed as a "Shakespearean tragedy", has received rave responses from fans after it aired its final episode on Tuesday (October 4). And it might just have left the doors open for season 2 as there was a post-credits...
Dancing on Ice confirms second celebrity taking part in 2023 series
Dancing on Ice has added another addition to its lineup for its 2023 series. Taking to the ice is ex-footballer John Fashanu, who has said he's "very competitive" and will be trying to compete for the trophy. Speaking of his new venture, he said: "I'm so excited to be a...
EastEnders - who will return for Dot Branning's funeral?
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will be paying a special tribute to the late June Brown in an upcoming storyline, which will see news reach Albert Square that Dot has sadly passed away. Fans have been told to expect "an emotional goodbye" to the iconic soap character, after June passed away...
Coronation Street films shock crash drama for killer Stephen Reid
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has filmed some crash scenes involving its latest villain, Stephen Reid. In pictures obtained by Digital Spy, actor Todd Boyce can be seen in the role of Stephen as a fight breaks out with some young thugs. Stephen is out for delivery when his...
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle makes a devastating mistake in death storyline
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Chas and Al's affair has been going on for a while now in Emmerdale, but next week sees Chas making a decision that may devastate her for many years to come. Al, who leaves Chas concerned after a run-in with Aaron, is still set on plowing ahead...
First trailer for Florence Pugh's Netflix movie The Wonder
Netflix has released the trailer for Marvel star Florence Pugh’s new movie The Wonder. The psychological drama is set in 1862 and follows Pugh as an English nurse, Lib Wright, who is called to the Irish Midlands to treat an 11-year-old girl who claims she hasn’t eaten for four months.
Grey's Anatomy's Chandra Wilson reveals the mistake she constantly made in early season
Grey's Anatomy veteran Chandra Wilson has revealed a pronunciation mistake she would consistently make in an earlier season of the medical drama. The actress is known to fans for playing strong-willed surgeon Dr Miranda Bailey, a role she will reprise in the show's 19th season, premiering in the US in just a few days.
Dancing on Ice 2023: Confirmed celebrity and Couples thread
As we now know the first celebrity signing I thought I’d make this thread for the confirmed list. I think it’s safe to say Patsy will be partnered with Matt Evers too with most of her training being in Los Angeles. Posts: 300. Forum Member. ✭. 03/10/22 - 12:13...
Marvel's Elizabeth Olsen reveals key Avengers: Infinity War scene was improvised
Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that she improvised an emotional scene in Avengers: Infinity War with Paul Bettany. Emmy-nominated Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, opened up about the process behind filming Vision’s (Bettany) death in the 2018 blockbuster. The WandaVision actress revealed that the directors,...
