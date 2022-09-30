ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer teases big changes are coming

House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for House of the Dragon episode eight (below) has teased more shock twists and even the potential death of a major character. The series, which has not been a stranger to brutally killing off characters in a swift fashion, has hinted at the possibility of a key player dying in the upcoming episode.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale character to be killed off in Storm week after star quit

Isobel Steele has quit her role as Liv and will be killed of in the 50th Anniversary episodes according to The Sun. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19984201/emmerdale-star-quits-soap/. I just hope they do it well. This is going to be a shocking death though, For the 50th I imagined they would just kill off characters...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead boss reacts to surprise spoiler announcement

The Walking Dead boss Angela Kang has reacted to the surprise news that saw the spinoff series being announced before final episodes of the show aired. In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, the showrunner said that the decision to announce the Maggie and Negan spin-off series The Walking Dead: Dead City was a "surprise" as it revealed their characters' fates ahead of the finale.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Amy Mitchell to be left humiliated over Denzel romance

EastEnders spoilers follow. Amy and Denzel may be sure that their love is real and they are meant to be together in EastEnders, but Jack has made it clear that he is not on board with the romance. That has done nothing to deter the young lovers though and they...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Still
digitalspy.com

Which returns have been the biggest flops in EastEnders history?

Peter Beale (2020 - 2022) - Honestly what was the point? I’m not even Lauren’s biggest fan but without her, it was pointless. Liam Butcher (2021) - It might be an unpopular opinion but I rate it worse than Peter’s. Lola Pearce (2019 - Present) - Clearly...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead just revealed how the final episode will end

The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run begins with one last mystery, perhaps the biggest this show has ever had to contend with: how will TV's most successful horror franchise finally come to an end? (Sorry to American Horror Story.) While we haven't quite shuffled...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Flash star Candice Patton hints at 'legacy fulfilling' plot in final season

The Flash's Candice Patton has teased the show's upcoming final season, suggesting it will "fulfil" a legacy. The ninth season is due to mark the last outing for The CW series, and while the actress – who plays Iris West-Allen on the show – does not "know a lot", she did suggest fans will be pleased with how things will wrap up.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale reveals Diane Sugden's return storyline for 50th anniversary

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Diane Sugden is about to make her Emmerdale comeback a year after leaving the village behind. In August, it was revealed that actress Elizabeth Estensen had agreed to reprise the role for the soap's 50th anniversary event. Her character Diane will be back for a guest stint in Faith Dingle's (Sally Dexter) final goodbye.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Gambling Addiction#Lifeline
digitalspy.com

Worst castings in soap history

Sorry. But i have still not got over them choosing the wrong actress to play Michelle Fowler when the character came back to the show. If it is not possible to improve on the original then it is pointless doing the recast in the first place. Michelle being recast was...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

David Tennant's Inside Man viewers praise post-credits scene in finale

Inside Man spoilers follow. David Tennant’s Inside Man, which viewers have hailed as a "Shakespearean tragedy", has received rave responses from fans after it aired its final episode on Tuesday (October 4). And it might just have left the doors open for season 2 as there was a post-credits...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Dancing on Ice confirms second celebrity taking part in 2023 series

Dancing on Ice has added another addition to its lineup for its 2023 series. Taking to the ice is ex-footballer John Fashanu, who has said he's "very competitive" and will be trying to compete for the trophy. Speaking of his new venture, he said: "I'm so excited to be a...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
digitalspy.com

EastEnders - who will return for Dot Branning's funeral?

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will be paying a special tribute to the late June Brown in an upcoming storyline, which will see news reach Albert Square that Dot has sadly passed away. Fans have been told to expect "an emotional goodbye" to the iconic soap character, after June passed away...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street films shock crash drama for killer Stephen Reid

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has filmed some crash scenes involving its latest villain, Stephen Reid. In pictures obtained by Digital Spy, actor Todd Boyce can be seen in the role of Stephen as a fight breaks out with some young thugs. Stephen is out for delivery when his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle makes a devastating mistake in death storyline

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Chas and Al's affair has been going on for a while now in Emmerdale, but next week sees Chas making a decision that may devastate her for many years to come. Al, who leaves Chas concerned after a run-in with Aaron, is still set on plowing ahead...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Florence Pugh's Netflix movie The Wonder

Netflix has released the trailer for Marvel star Florence Pugh’s new movie The Wonder. The psychological drama is set in 1862 and follows Pugh as an English nurse, Lib Wright, who is called to the Irish Midlands to treat an 11-year-old girl who claims she hasn’t eaten for four months.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Dancing on Ice 2023: Confirmed celebrity and Couples thread

As we now know the first celebrity signing I thought I’d make this thread for the confirmed list. I think it’s safe to say Patsy will be partnered with Matt Evers too with most of her training being in Los Angeles. Posts: 300. Forum Member. ✭. 03/10/22 - 12:13...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Marvel's Elizabeth Olsen reveals key Avengers: Infinity War scene was improvised

Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that she improvised an emotional scene in Avengers: Infinity War with Paul Bettany. Emmy-nominated Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, opened up about the process behind filming Vision’s (Bettany) death in the 2018 blockbuster. The WandaVision actress revealed that the directors,...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy