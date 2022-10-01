Read full article on original website
2 Injured in 3-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 405 Freeway
Mission Hills, Los Angeles, CA: Two people were transported to the hospital after a traffic collision involving three vehicles on the 405 Freeway early Sunday morning, Oct. 2, 2022. Paramedics and two ambulances were requested for a traffic collision around 1:41 a.m. on the southbound 405 Freeway, south of San...
1 Killed, 3 Injured in Lancaster 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed, three others were injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday evening. At approximately 7:40 p.m., Sept. 30, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls for a two-vehicle traffic collision at 60th Street West and Avenue F in the city of Lancaster.
Firefighters encounter third riverbed/wash fire this weekend
An approximately quarter-acre fire broke out in the Santa Clara Riverbed just east of an Interstate 5 overpass near Magic Mountain Parkway at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to Melanie Flores, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire was right next to the Santa Clara River...
Dangerous street takeover involving flying cash captured on video in West Compton
A crowd of people rushed to pick up cash that was tossed into the air during a street takeover in the West Compton area Sunday night. The takeover took place at East Compton Boulevard and South San Pedro Street intersection around midnight. Video showed cars continuing to do donuts around the crowd as they rushed […]
2 Injured in Hit-and-Run Vehicle Collision into Taco Stand
Pacoima, Los Angeles, CA: Two people were victims of a hit-and-run collision involving a taco stand Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 11:53 p.m. in the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles within the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles Police Department Foothill Division and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the hit-and-run...
Average gas price in Los Angeles County approaches record high
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County moved within three-tenths of a cent of the record Sunday.
Black smoke billows from 2 fires burning near Long Beach
Large plumes of dark smoke billowed from two separate incidents on the same street in Wilmington and Long Beach Saturday afternoon. The first fire was reported around 3:40 p.m. at 1149 East Anaheim Street in Long Beach. The Long Beach Fire Department said the smoke was coming from a 2nd-alarm structure fire. Massive plumes of […]
Sign barring oversized vehicles on Shoreline Drive removed following protest by food truck vendors
City officials said the signs were not meant to target food trucks and that the oversized parking prohibition signage was "erroneously installed." The post Sign barring oversized vehicles on Shoreline Drive removed following protest by food truck vendors appeared first on Long Beach Post.
One Killed in Crash on 101 Freeway
A person was killed in a freeway collision involving a minivan early Saturday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
Average LA County Gas Price Nears Record
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County moved within three-tenths of a cent of the record Sunday, while the Orange County average price dropped one day after setting a record.
Traffic Collision Involving Vehicle and Motorcycle Leaves Rider Injured
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle and motorcycle collided Thursday evening, Sept. 29, injuring the motorcycle rider. At approximately 7:42 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Palmdale Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a 911 call regarding a traffic collision at the intersection of 17th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard in the city of Palmdale.
Early morning 3.1-magnitude earthquake wakes up Los Angeles area
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Los Angeles early Monday, Oct. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 2-mile deep quake hit 3 miles east of Yorba Linda at 1:24 a.m., according to the USGS. About 575 people from as far away as Long Beach and Thousand Oaks reported...
Bicyclist Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash in South L.A. Identified
A man riding a bicycle who died in a hit-and-run crash in the South Los Angeles area was publicly identified today.
Traffic collision at West 7th Street and Chestnut Avenue results in the death of a man
On Sept. 27, 2022, at approximately 7:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of West 7th Street and Chestnut Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and an electric scooter, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon officers’ arrival, good Samaritans were already rendering...
SoCal to see cooler-than-average temperatures Monday
Southern California should see another day of cooler temperatures on Monday, but things will warm up a bit later in the week.
Two simultaneous fires occur in creek bed
Two fires broke out simultaneously in the San Francisquito creek bed on Saturday at approximately 10 a.m. The fires occurred in two spots, one just north of Avenue Scott and another about a quarter-mile south of Avenue Scott, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters at the scene. Both...
Coroner ID's Man Fatally Shot in Drive-By Near South Gate
A man who was shot to death in a drive-by shooting in an unincorporated area near South Gate was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said today.
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Downtown LA Stabbing Attack
Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles.
Restored Video Shows LA Traffic Was Still Terrible In The 1950s
Anyone who's been to Los Angeles is well aware that traffic can be a tad hectic. It's been that way for a long time, and this video proves it. Recently posted by the NASS YouTube channel, it offers a glimpse into LA highways during the 1950s and early 1960s. Who's up for some vintage American car spotting?
LA County family gets Tesla delivered by mistake
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Imagine finding a brand new Tesla in your driveway that you didn't buy. That's what happened to a Montebello family. Spoiler alert: They didn't get to keep the car. The brand new car made its way to Danny's driveway. The surprise car left him puzzled – was...
