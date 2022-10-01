ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Lancaster 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed, three others were injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday evening. At approximately 7:40 p.m., Sept. 30, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls for a two-vehicle traffic collision at 60th Street West and Avenue F in the city of Lancaster.
Firefighters encounter third riverbed/wash fire this weekend

An approximately quarter-acre fire broke out in the Santa Clara Riverbed just east of an Interstate 5 overpass near Magic Mountain Parkway at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to Melanie Flores, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire was right next to the Santa Clara River...
Black smoke billows from 2 fires burning near Long Beach

Large plumes of dark smoke billowed from two separate incidents on the same street in Wilmington and Long Beach Saturday afternoon. The first fire was reported around 3:40 p.m. at 1149 East Anaheim Street in Long Beach. The Long Beach Fire Department said the smoke was coming from a 2nd-alarm structure fire. Massive plumes of […]
Traffic Collision Involving Vehicle and Motorcycle Leaves Rider Injured

Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle and motorcycle collided Thursday evening, Sept. 29, injuring the motorcycle rider. At approximately 7:42 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Palmdale Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a 911 call regarding a traffic collision at the intersection of 17th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard in the city of Palmdale.
Early morning 3.1-magnitude earthquake wakes up Los Angeles area

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Los Angeles early Monday, Oct. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 2-mile deep quake hit 3 miles east of Yorba Linda at 1:24 a.m., according to the USGS. About 575 people from as far away as Long Beach and Thousand Oaks reported...
Two simultaneous fires occur in creek bed

Two fires broke out simultaneously in the San Francisquito creek bed on Saturday at approximately 10 a.m. The fires occurred in two spots, one just north of Avenue Scott and another about a quarter-mile south of Avenue Scott, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters at the scene. Both...
LA County family gets Tesla delivered by mistake

MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Imagine finding a brand new Tesla in your driveway that you didn't buy. That's what happened to a Montebello family. Spoiler alert: They didn't get to keep the car. The brand new car made its way to Danny's driveway. The surprise car left him puzzled – was...
