Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Middle schooler targeted with racist messages by classmates, parent says
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville mom is saying that her middle school daughter is the target of racist comments from her classmates, and she is upset with the school and district for how they handled the situation. A mom and her 11-year-old daughter told FOX40 that the daughter thought that these kids were her […]
Parents holding kids out of Napa County school after former employee’s arrest
POPE VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A former employee of Pope Valley Elementary School in Napa County was arrested on Saturday for 19 felony counts related to having sexual contact with children. A parent told KRON4 that many parents have temporarily pulled their kids from the school as concerns linger. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office charged […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Something wonderful Is about to happen
There is some good news to report about Auburn Ravine. Since the 1930s, a water-diversion dam about two miles east of downtown Lincoln has been a major problem for the salmon and steelhead that swim up Auburn Ravine every fall and winter. In some wet years, seven to 10 percent...
KTLA.com
What to do if someone overdoses on an opioid, such as fentanyl
The California Overdose Surveillance Board shows there were an estimated 5,722 fentanyl-related overdose deaths in 2021 in the state. In Sacramento County, the data shows an estimated 119 people lost their lives in 2021 due to fentanyl poisoning, and Sacramento County says 50 have died from the same cause in the first seven months of 2022.
capradio.org
Stockton chooses alternative to PG&E as new city power distributor
The city of Stockton currently relies on PG&E for its electricity, but City Council members voted to change power distributors during a meeting in September. East Bay Community Energy provides electricity to about two dozen cities and communities including Oakland, Livermore, and Tracy. Stockton will become the second largest city to join after City Council members unanimously passed a resolution to join the group.
KCRA.com
Looking for the perfect corn maze, pumpkin patch in Northern California? Here's 10 around Sacramento
As fall brings cool weather and changing leaves to Northern California, it also means the return of October favorites like pumpkin patches, haunted houses and the ever-popular corn maze. Most pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open through October. Here are some you can explore in and around the Sacramento...
Another death tied to possible California serial killer
Police in California said Monday that two more shootings – one fatal and one not – are connected to the five killings they are investigating as the work of a possible serial killer.
‘He served his time’: Attorney says ‘pillowcase rapist’ no longer a threat
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After being convicted of raping multiple women in Sacramento, Ronald Feldmeier spent three decades behind bars. Feldmeier achieved notoriety for his crimes — he was called the “pillowcase rapist” for using a pillowcase to stifle his victims’ screams — and was targeted by other inmates. “He served his time, which was […]
Unlicensed Roseville glass repair man suspected of smashing windows at several Sacramento businesses
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Roseville man is suspected of destroying several Sacramento-area businesses' windows with the damages estimated to cost more than $500,000, according to Citrus Heights police. While serving a search warrant in the vandalism cases, police arrested a man for unrelated charges. Philip Archuleta, 30, was arrested...
KCRA.com
What we're learning about victims of the Stockton serial killings
The recent shooting deaths of at least five people in Stockton and of one person killed in Oakland last year are believed to be interconnected, according to Stockton police. In addition, the shooting of a woman in Stockton last year who survived is also linked in connection with the serial killings.
Card skimming device found in Roseville ATM
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said they arrested a Bay Area man on Thursday after he was found with a card skimming device. Police say that a card skimming device is a card reader that can be installed into an ATM or other pay points to steal bank card information. Officers arrested […]
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Lincoln, CA
Known as one of the best places to raise a family in California, Lincoln is one of the fastest-growing cities in the area. Whether you’re new to the area and looking for local dives to get a bite to eat with your family or you’re just passing through, don’t miss the best restaurants in Lincoln, CA.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mexican nationals smuggled to Sacramento held by ‘coyote’ in pay dispute, feds say
A man accused of smuggling Mexican nationals into the United States for cash, then threatening to drive off with them unless he was paid more faces a federal charge of transporting undocumented immigrants, court papers say. A criminal complaint filed Monday in Sacramento federal court says Mateo Gomez Gonzalez, 29,...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: More shootings in Stockton serial killings, Merced family kidnapped, gas price finger pointing
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Fox40
Sacramento briefly mentioned in what’s supposedly one of the scariest movies of all time
(KTXL) — There aren’t many movies, let alone in the horror film genre, that come to mind when thinking about the capital city of California, and that’s despite a surprising number of scary movies taking place in the state — though normally in fictional cities. The...
KCRA.com
'He was asking for help': Activists, family of man killed by Sacramento County Sheriff deputy demand change
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Community activists and the family of a Sacramento man shot and killed by a Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy held a demonstration Tuesday morning outside the county administration building downtown. The family of Jaime Naranjo, 54, are calling for justice and making demands of the county following...
Sacramento to announce new ‘Nighttime Economy Manager’ position
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some changes could be coming to Sacramento’s nightlife as the city says there will be a meeting Monday morning to announce a new position. The Nighttime Economy Manager role is created in an effort to improve nightlife in Sacramento. Specific detailed will not be released until Monday morning but the city […]
These California cities see the most pedestrian fatalities
Pedestrian fatalities have been trending up over the past decade, and California roads are no exception, according to data from the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration.
capradio.org
Sacramento revamps cannabis enforcement system after facing dozens of lawsuits, racism allegations
Sacramento has made significant changes to its illegal cannabis cultivation enforcement program, in the face of mounting legal challenges and allegations of racism. The underlying problem is real: Hundreds of houses across Sacramento have been converted to illegal grow operations in recent years. But the city’s enforcement approach has faced...
Police arrest 6 people in 24 hours, including 2 teenagers, for firearm possession
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In the last 24 hours, Sacramento Police officers made six arrests during five different incidents regarding illegal firearm possession. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Police Department, one of the people arrested was a 16-year-old and one was a 17-year-old. Officers made these arrests during proactive enforcement stops and one […]
