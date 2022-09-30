ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Something wonderful Is about to happen

There is some good news to report about Auburn Ravine. Since the 1930s, a water-diversion dam about two miles east of downtown Lincoln has been a major problem for the salmon and steelhead that swim up Auburn Ravine every fall and winter. In some wet years, seven to 10 percent...
LINCOLN, CA
KTLA.com

What to do if someone overdoses on an opioid, such as fentanyl

The California Overdose Surveillance Board shows there were an estimated 5,722 fentanyl-related overdose deaths in 2021 in the state. In Sacramento County, the data shows an estimated 119 people lost their lives in 2021 due to fentanyl poisoning, and Sacramento County says 50 have died from the same cause in the first seven months of 2022.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Roseville, CA
California Education
Roseville, CA
capradio.org

Stockton chooses alternative to PG&E as new city power distributor

The city of Stockton currently relies on PG&E for its electricity, but City Council members voted to change power distributors during a meeting in September. East Bay Community Energy provides electricity to about two dozen cities and communities including Oakland, Livermore, and Tracy. Stockton will become the second largest city to join after City Council members unanimously passed a resolution to join the group.
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

What we're learning about victims of the Stockton serial killings

The recent shooting deaths of at least five people in Stockton and of one person killed in Oakland last year are believed to be interconnected, according to Stockton police. In addition, the shooting of a woman in Stockton last year who survived is also linked in connection with the serial killings.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Card skimming device found in Roseville ATM

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said they arrested a Bay Area man on Thursday after he was found with a card skimming device. Police say that a card skimming device is a card reader that can be installed into an ATM or other pay points to steal bank card information. Officers arrested […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Lincoln, CA

Known as one of the best places to raise a family in California, Lincoln is one of the fastest-growing cities in the area. Whether you’re new to the area and looking for local dives to get a bite to eat with your family or you’re just passing through, don’t miss the best restaurants in Lincoln, CA.
LINCOLN, CA
FOX40

Sacramento to announce new ‘Nighttime Economy Manager’ position

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some changes could be coming to Sacramento’s nightlife as the city says there will be a meeting Monday morning to announce a new position. The Nighttime Economy Manager role is created in an effort to improve nightlife in Sacramento. Specific detailed will not be released until Monday morning but the city […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

