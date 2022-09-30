At least 32 children died in Indonesia's stadium crush, an official said Monday as police moved to punish those responsible for one of the deadliest disasters in football history. Dozens of children caught in the chaos lost their lives, an official at the women's empowerment and child protection ministry told AFP. "From the latest data we received, out of 125 people who died in the accident, 32 of them were children, with the youngest being a toddler age three or four," said Nahar, who like many Indonesians goes by only one name.

FIFA ・ 7 HOURS AGO