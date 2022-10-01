ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

The Independent

Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest

The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Daily Mail

Sinister secret is discovered under piles of green waste during arrest of alleged Rebels bikie leader - as police uncover terrifying haul of drugs and weapons

Police have arrested six alleged bikie gang associates and their alleged leader after discovering 13kg of dangerous drugs and firearms hidden in piles of green waste. Officers laid more than 50 drug, weapon and burglary charges after the raid of a south Brisbane property on Holloway Road in Chambers Flat on Friday.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Denver

Detectives used dead teen's phone to arrange another purchase of deadly drug, arrest dealer

A 23-year-old Colorado Springs man pleaded guilty last week to distributing a fatal dose of fentanyl and faces a minimum of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in December.Colorado Springs Police Department officers arrested Nathan Corser after detectives arranged a purchase of pills containing fentanyl - the same pills which led to the death of Kaeden Norlander. Norlander bought two pills from Corser at a Colorado Springs park on the 4th of July last year. He was found dead in his bedroom the next morning by his aunt. He was 19 years old at the time of his death.According...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Philly

Police: 14-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of rec center employee in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a Philadelphia recreation center employee in West Philadelphia, authorities say. The niece of Tiffany Fletcher spoke during DA Larry Krasner's crime briefing, pleading to help locate those responsible for her aunt's murder. Fletcher was outside of the Mill Creek Rec Center in West Philadelphia on Friday afternoon when she was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle between two groups. She was shot twice and died Friday night. "We want to see justice, if you know something, say something. She was a wonderful girl. She loved everybody. She would give you the shirt off her back and food off her table. I just want peace for my aunt," her niece said. A 14-year-old was taken into custody and has been charged with murder. Authorities say the teen will be charged as an adult. Police are searching for others who were involved. A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Essence

Three Officers To Face Trial For Death Of Third Grader Killed After Football Game

Brian Devaney, Devon Smith, and Sean Dolan, were charged in January with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. Three former police officers have been charged with killing an eight-year-old when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game in 2021. A Philadelphia judge ruled on Monday that the three will face trial on manslaughter charges.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Oxygen

Mississippi Minister Walks Into Sheriff’s Office And Allegedly Confesses To 2019 Murder Of Missing Man

A Mississippi minister seeking “spiritual freedom” has surrendered himself to authorities and confessed to killing a missing man, according to authorities. James Eric Crisp, 37, was charged with manslaughter after authorities say he entered the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in Aberdeen, Mississippi, on Aug. 30 and confessed to killing Roger Lloyd Taylor, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities say Taylor, 48, disappeared from Sulligent, Alabama, about 30 miles east of Aberdeen, in March 2019 and hasn’t been heard from since.
ABERDEEN, MS
WUSA9

Police are warning public of card skimmers across the District

WASHINGTON — An investigation is underway after multiple card skimmers were found in convenience stores across D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police announced Friday afternoon that they were made aware recently of three card skimmers located at stores in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th Districts. The skimmers have been collected for evidence and the active investigation is being handled by the Financial Crimes Unit.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
PENSACOLA, FL
The Independent

Woman, 28, killed after being run over ‘multiple times’ yards from her door is named by police

Tributes have been paid to a ‘beautiful’ 28-year-old woman who was killed after being deliberately run over ‘multiple times’ in a hit-and-run outside her home.Caragh Eaton was left with catastrophic injuries after being mowed down and left for dead just yards from her front door in Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire.Emergency services rushed to the scene in Field Edge Drive at 4.45pm on Tuesday (6/9) but she was pronounced dead a short time later.Officers discovered an abandoned black Land Rover nearby and arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of murder.He remains in custody being quizzed by detectives.Leicestershire Police on Friday released...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell

An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

