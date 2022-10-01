Read full article on original website
Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest
The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
Sinister secret is discovered under piles of green waste during arrest of alleged Rebels bikie leader - as police uncover terrifying haul of drugs and weapons
Police have arrested six alleged bikie gang associates and their alleged leader after discovering 13kg of dangerous drugs and firearms hidden in piles of green waste. Officers laid more than 50 drug, weapon and burglary charges after the raid of a south Brisbane property on Holloway Road in Chambers Flat on Friday.
Detectives used dead teen's phone to arrange another purchase of deadly drug, arrest dealer
A 23-year-old Colorado Springs man pleaded guilty last week to distributing a fatal dose of fentanyl and faces a minimum of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in December.Colorado Springs Police Department officers arrested Nathan Corser after detectives arranged a purchase of pills containing fentanyl - the same pills which led to the death of Kaeden Norlander. Norlander bought two pills from Corser at a Colorado Springs park on the 4th of July last year. He was found dead in his bedroom the next morning by his aunt. He was 19 years old at the time of his death.According...
Abducted Teen Shot to Death by Police While Fleeing Kidnapper's Car—Sheriff
The alleged abductor was the father of the 15-year-old, according to a police report.
Louisiana state board official arrested during drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl: police
The executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested during an alleged drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl at a fast food restaurant in southeastern Louisiana this week, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Bridgette Hull, 37, was arrested and charged with two counts...
Police: 14-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of rec center employee in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a Philadelphia recreation center employee in West Philadelphia, authorities say. The niece of Tiffany Fletcher spoke during DA Larry Krasner's crime briefing, pleading to help locate those responsible for her aunt's murder. Fletcher was outside of the Mill Creek Rec Center in West Philadelphia on Friday afternoon when she was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle between two groups. She was shot twice and died Friday night. "We want to see justice, if you know something, say something. She was a wonderful girl. She loved everybody. She would give you the shirt off her back and food off her table. I just want peace for my aunt," her niece said. A 14-year-old was taken into custody and has been charged with murder. Authorities say the teen will be charged as an adult. Police are searching for others who were involved. A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.
FBI illegally seized $86M from owners of safe deposit boxes, court documents say
A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the U.S. government that accuses the FBI of illegally seizing the contents of 400 safe deposit boxes in Beverly Hills, California, as part of a money laundering drug operation. The raid happened in March 2021 at U.S. Private Vaults, which has since pleaded...
FBI makes 6,000 arrests, seizes firearms and fentanyl in massive summer-long operation
FBI agents arrested nearly 6,000 alleged violent criminals across the country over the past four months, seizing more than 2,700 firearms and massive amounts of fentanyl. The operations, which were conducted with local law enforcement agencies from Los Angeles to Buffalo, New York, come as violent crime and drug overdose deaths have spiked in recent years.
Louisiana state official arrested over alleged drug deal near fast-food restaurant
A Louisiana state official was arrested this week after, authorities alleged, she was caught in the middle of a drug transaction with a wanted man as police were closing in to arrest him. Bridgette Hull, the executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners, was arrested Tuesday...
Three Officers To Face Trial For Death Of Third Grader Killed After Football Game
Brian Devaney, Devon Smith, and Sean Dolan, were charged in January with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. Three former police officers have been charged with killing an eight-year-old when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game in 2021. A Philadelphia judge ruled on Monday that the three will face trial on manslaughter charges.
New York man who died after victims fought back in robbery attempt did time in facility for parole violators
The New York City man, who died after trying to rob two other men with a fake gun, served time in a facility for parole violators with a history of substance abuse for a previous attempted robbery, state records show. Robert Compton, 33, allegedly accosted two Staten Island men early...
Woman Arrested For Outstanding Restaurant Bill Says Arrest Was Due To Her Looks
There’s always something going on in the Sin City of Las Vegas. Last week, officers arrested a 28- year- old woman at Harry Reid International Airport because she didn’t pay her bill at a restaurant. They took her to the Clark County Detention Center. Bizarrely, Hend Bustami claims...
Mississippi Minister Walks Into Sheriff’s Office And Allegedly Confesses To 2019 Murder Of Missing Man
A Mississippi minister seeking “spiritual freedom” has surrendered himself to authorities and confessed to killing a missing man, according to authorities. James Eric Crisp, 37, was charged with manslaughter after authorities say he entered the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in Aberdeen, Mississippi, on Aug. 30 and confessed to killing Roger Lloyd Taylor, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities say Taylor, 48, disappeared from Sulligent, Alabama, about 30 miles east of Aberdeen, in March 2019 and hasn’t been heard from since.
Police are warning public of card skimmers across the District
WASHINGTON — An investigation is underway after multiple card skimmers were found in convenience stores across D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police announced Friday afternoon that they were made aware recently of three card skimmers located at stores in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th Districts. The skimmers have been collected for evidence and the active investigation is being handled by the Financial Crimes Unit.
Debbie Collier live updates — Mystery deepens as cops reveal chilling clue — suspect yet to be named in brutal murder
POLICE who are investigating the death of missing Georgia mom Debbie Collier have released a chilling clue as they hunt for a murder suspect. Officials revealed a traffic camera photo of Collier's vehicle as it was driving just a few miles north of where her body was found. Less than...
Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies
A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
Memphis livestream massacre suspect Ezekiel Kelly freed after plea deal in prior shooting: indictment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – FIRST ON FOX: Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly, who police say shot seven people in an hours-long rampage Wednesday, killing four, had been charged with a shooting involving three victims in 2020, court documents show. He allegedly shot two people and almost hit a third.
Woman, 28, killed after being run over ‘multiple times’ yards from her door is named by police
Tributes have been paid to a ‘beautiful’ 28-year-old woman who was killed after being deliberately run over ‘multiple times’ in a hit-and-run outside her home.Caragh Eaton was left with catastrophic injuries after being mowed down and left for dead just yards from her front door in Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire.Emergency services rushed to the scene in Field Edge Drive at 4.45pm on Tuesday (6/9) but she was pronounced dead a short time later.Officers discovered an abandoned black Land Rover nearby and arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of murder.He remains in custody being quizzed by detectives.Leicestershire Police on Friday released...
Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell
An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
Arizona man finds bag of fentanyl, meth on his property: police
A man was "overwhelmed" when he opened a mysterious bag left at his Phoenix, Arizona home and discovered that it was filled with fentanyl pills and methamphetamine, police said. The incident happened the afternoon of September 9 near 30th Street and Bell Road in Phoenix, police said on Saturday. "A...
