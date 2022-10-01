Read full article on original website
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in AmericaEllen EastwoodBanner Elk, NC
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
Isaiah 117 House to expand into Washington County, Virginia
EMORY, Va. (WCYB) — A Tennessee based organization which provides care and a safe place for children awaiting foster placement is expanding its reach. A community wide kickoff event for Isaiah 117 House took place at Emory and Henry College Sunday. It’s part of an awareness campaign about plans...
Memorial Highway dedication in Dickenson County
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Virginia Department of Transportation installed the signs designating , Shifty Powers Memorial Highway, in Clinchco, Virginia, Friday. Delegate William C. Wampler gathered with family members of the Powers family, Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Dickenson County Virginia Board of Supervisors, acting Mayor of the Town of Clinchco, Jelane Mock, VFW members and more for a dedication ceremony.
Man points gun at ex-girlfriend after she went to party, Johnson City police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man accused of pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend because he was angry with her for going to a party was arrested Saturday, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Garrett Johnson, of Greeneville, was charged with aggravated domestic assault. The victim told...
Johnson City man accused of holding woman against her will with knife arrested
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man accused of holding a woman against her will with a knife before trying to unholster an officer's gun has been charged, according to police. Officers were dispatched to Bravo Inn early Friday. Police said the woman was able to escape...
Local Christmas tradition returns to the region
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A yearly Christmas tradition is returning, the Santa Train. The Santa Train was scaled back the past few years because of the pandemic. "In August about six weeks ago, they decided again that there was not going to be a train because they didn't have staffing logistics... just a lot of uncertainties but CXS never gave up," Don Royston with the Santa Train said.
Jacobs Creek Job Corp holds signing day
Bristol, Tenn. (WCYB) — Jacobs Creek Job Corps held a signing day ceremony today. It celebrates enrollees who enrolled in the U.S. Department of Labor's free career training program. Job Corps is free for income-eligible students from 16-24. The program offers hands-on career skills, on-campus housing, meals, healthcare and...
Hawkins County ECD deployed to Florida
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A team of 911 emergency communications specialists from across Tennessee have been deployed to Florida. This includes a member of the Hawkins County Emergency Communications district. The team will be in Naples, Florida assisting local first responders with answering emergency calls. The team is...
Fire prevention month: how to stay aware
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The month of October is fire prevention month and one local fire department is taking steps to help protect you and your family. "Fire won't wait, plan your escape," that's the theme this year for the Kingsport Fire Department. Fire safety kits will be handed out next week to teach kids about fire safety in the community.
West Ridge High School in Blountville mourns death of 14-year-old student
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — West Ridge High School is mourning the death of a student. According to the school and Sullivan County Deputies, 14-year-old Gracie Mcbryant died Saturday just before 6 a.m. Authorities say Mcbryant died in a camper fire. Her body was discovered after the fire was extinguished.
Report: Man charged with attempted murder in Hawkins County after shots fired
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Mooresburg, according to the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to the 400 block of Dean Road at around 10:43 p.m. on September 29. According to a police report, the victim told police he had been shot at by 50-year-old Ronald Goff Jr. The victim said that he heard gunshots near his house and when he drove down his driveway, he saw Goff's vehicle in the roadway near his house. The victim said Goff told him he was the one firing shots in reference to his dogs.
Scott County Police Officers arrest man after two-state pursuit
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Reports of a reckless driver in Scott County, Virginia leads to the arrest of a man with multiple outstanding warrants. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Teddy Vaughn, 30, was arrested following a two-state police pursuit Thursday. Police say they were receiving...
Physical therapy clinic offers new service
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new physical therapy clinic is offering a new service, blood flow restriction therapy. Blood flow restriction therapy is for people who have been injured or have had surgery. It partially cuts off blood flow to and from the leg for a short amount of time to encourage muscle strength.
Rain or shine, Country Thunder underway at the Bristol Motor Speedway
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A major two-day concert event is underway at Bristol Motor Speedway. Country Thunder Bristol features Jason Aldean and Morgan Wallen as headliners. The event features 10 different artists over the two-day event. Camping for the weekend opened Thursday around Bristol Motor Speedway. Thousands of people...
Ford scores twice in 4th to help Chattanooga get past ETSU
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Ailym Ford ran for two of Chattanooga's three fourth quarter touchdowns to give the Mocs a 24-16 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday. East Tennessee State led 13-3 heading into the fourth quarter. Ford scored on a 9-yard touchdown run with 14:22 remaining. Preston Hutchinson tossed a 11-yard TD pass to James Mayes about four minutes later that gave 10th-ranked Chattanooga (4-1, 2-0 Southern Conference) the lead for good.
The Lunsford Legacy
Each time Hampton's Levi Lunsford straps on his helmet, and takes a handoff, he's not only carrying a football, but a family legacy. Lunsford says, "I mean every Lunsford, they play football, usually pretty good at football." Levi's Uncle Mike Lunsford said, "there are expectations, I mean you feel them."
UVa Wise falls at home to Lenior-Rhyne
UVa-Wise moved their game with Number 19 Lenoir Rhine up one day to try and beat the heavy rain from Ian, but they could not beat the Bears run game lead by Dwayne McGee. McGee had 94 yards rushing and two touchdowns and QB Sean White added 174 yards passing and two more scores to lead Lenior-Rhyne to a 42-10 win.
King taking on a leadership role for ETSU
(WCYB) — Only a handful of players return from the ETSU basketball team's roster a season ago. Jordan King is one of those players and will be relied upon heavily in 2022-2023. ETSU head coach Desmond Oliver believes in his guard. "He's going to be one of the best...
Appalachian State cruises over The Citadel 49-0
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Brice threw for four touchdowns, ran for another and Appalachian State rolled to a 49-0 win on Saturday over The Citadel. The Mountaineers' (3-2) first four games were decided by four points or fewer but that wasn't the case against the Bulldogs (2-2), who they outgained 545-223.
