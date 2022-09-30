ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia no longer No. 1 in latest Coaches Poll

Georgia’s lackluster effort in the win at Missouri cost the Bulldogs the No. 1 ranking in the coaches poll. Georgia slipped to No. 2 in the poll, as Alabama took over the No. 1 ranking. Georgia ultimately overcame a 10-point deficit to Missouri as the first-half was especially sluggish...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rapid Reaction: Georgia pulls off the comeback, downs upset-minded Mizzou in Columbia

Rapid Reactions Presented by — Georgia is still the No. 1 team in the nation, after all. The Missouri Tigers gave it everything they had, but downing Georgia was always going to take a perfectly played game and a little bit of luck on top. The Tigers played their best game, but the odds just weren’t in their favor in the end, falling 26-22 to the Bulldogs.
Jalen Carter injury update: SEC Network provides latest on Georgia star DL

Georgia will be without one of its most important defensive linemen in Jalen Carter according to a report from SEC Network. Carter headed into the game with an ankle injury but that didn’t seem to be the reason why he had to leave the contest in the second quarter after he suffered a questionable hit from a Mizzou offensive lineman.
Georgia fans clamor for Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff amid struggles on offense

Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff were popular players for Georgia fans in the first half of the 16-6 game at Missouri as Georgia trailed at halftime. The backup quarterbacks came to mind for fans after Stetson Bennett and the Georgia offense struggled. Bennett overthrew several receivers, including a swing pass late in the first half when Georgia settled for a field goal. Overall, Bennett was 10-for-23 passing for 149 yards, with 4 carries for 1 yard.
BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests

SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Huge Georgia Rivian project threatened by judge’s ruling

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of Georgia’s biggest economic development projects in history could be at risk, thanks to a Thursday ruling by a Morgan County judge. Ocmulgee Superior Courts Chief Judge Brenda Holbert Trammell ruled the local development authority trying to lure a Rivian electric vehicle automotive plant to Morgan County has failed to establish the bonds at the center of the project are reasonable.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Wind advisory for Athens, NE Ga

There is a wind advisory for Athens and northeast Georgia, in effect through 8 o’clock tonight, with gusts of up to 40 miles per hour anticipated. It’s the weather system that is impacting the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina, with the likelihood of storm surges as Category One Hurricane Ian blows past.
ATHENS, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Conservatives challenge thousands of Georgia voters legitimacy ahead of November elections

In the last year, more than 64,000 Georgia voters have had their voting eligibility challenged, according to voting rights group New Georgia Project. These challenges started occurring across the state once a 2021 law was passed by Georgia’s conservative legislature, allowing any Georgia voter to challenge the legitimacy of any other Georgia voters’ registration.
GEORGIA STATE

