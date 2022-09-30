Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart updates Javon Bullard's status following absence from Missouri game
Kirby Smart revealed on Monday that Javon Bullard’s suspension was one game and the Georgia defensive back would return to action this week when the Bulldogs play host to Auburn. “We’re expecting to get Javon back this week,” Smart said. “Tykee (Smith) did a good job, Tykee will continue...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Upset alert? Georgia players visibly angry with each other in sideline meltdown at Mizzou
Georgia players were visibly upset in the first half at Missouri as the Bulldogs fell behind 10-0, and made several miscues, including on the touchdown pass from Brady Cook to Tyler Stephens. Jamon Dumas-Johnson appeared to be the most upset on a shot from SEC Network of the Georgia sidelines....
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Kirby Smart said at halftime as Missouri leads Georgia by double digits
Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs are down 16-6 at halftime to Missouri. The Tigers whipped the Bulldogs in the first half of Saturday night’s SEC East showdown. Just before going into his team’s locker room, Smart was asked about the first half struggle. “Well, we’ve got to get...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia no longer No. 1 in latest Coaches Poll
Georgia’s lackluster effort in the win at Missouri cost the Bulldogs the No. 1 ranking in the coaches poll. Georgia slipped to No. 2 in the poll, as Alabama took over the No. 1 ranking. Georgia ultimately overcame a 10-point deficit to Missouri as the first-half was especially sluggish...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rapid Reaction: Georgia pulls off the comeback, downs upset-minded Mizzou in Columbia
Rapid Reactions Presented by — Georgia is still the No. 1 team in the nation, after all. The Missouri Tigers gave it everything they had, but downing Georgia was always going to take a perfectly played game and a little bit of luck on top. The Tigers played their best game, but the odds just weren’t in their favor in the end, falling 26-22 to the Bulldogs.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Jalen Carter, Georgia football defenders get into pregame confrontation with Missouri team
Columbia, Mo. — Tempers were running high even before kickoff on Saturday night. Jalen Carter, Tramel Walthour and Nazir Stackhouse got into a pregame confrontation with several members of the Missouri team. A punch by a Missouri player was thrown, though it was not clear which player threw it.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mizzou reportedly adds intriguing opponent to 2023 schedule in game to be played in St. Louis
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Missouri will host Memphis next season at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis after the game was moved from the Liberty Bowl in Memphis. According to the Post-Dispatch, Missouri officials had been working with officials at Memphis to move the game...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart had a brutally honest assessment of Georgia's struggles vs. Missouri
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs survived a massive scare from Mizzou at Faurot Field on Saturday night. The Bulldogs needed a late comeback to pull off a 26-22 victory and remain unbeaten on the season. So, what went wrong for the Dawgs? Smart offered some very candid thoughts about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia football: It's not in your head -- there are real problems the Bulldogs must address
After getting an unexpectedly strong wakeup call last week when it put together a flat performance at home against Kent State, Georgia appeared to have slept through the alarm yet again on Saturday. Traveling on the road for a night contest against Missouri, the Bulldogs were 31-point favorites but barely...
LIVE Updates: Georgia @ Missouri
The live updates are rolling as Georgia takes on Missouri.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jalen Carter injury update: SEC Network provides latest on Georgia star DL
Georgia will be without one of its most important defensive linemen in Jalen Carter according to a report from SEC Network. Carter headed into the game with an ankle injury but that didn’t seem to be the reason why he had to leave the contest in the second quarter after he suffered a questionable hit from a Mizzou offensive lineman.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia fans clamor for Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff amid struggles on offense
Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff were popular players for Georgia fans in the first half of the 16-6 game at Missouri as Georgia trailed at halftime. The backup quarterbacks came to mind for fans after Stetson Bennett and the Georgia offense struggled. Bennett overthrew several receivers, including a swing pass late in the first half when Georgia settled for a field goal. Overall, Bennett was 10-for-23 passing for 149 yards, with 4 carries for 1 yard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia's Debbie Collier case: Timeline of events in burned office manager's slaying
Debbie Collier, a Georgia real estate office manager, went missing on Sept. 10 and was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances the following day.
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests
SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
WRDW-TV
Huge Georgia Rivian project threatened by judge’s ruling
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of Georgia’s biggest economic development projects in history could be at risk, thanks to a Thursday ruling by a Morgan County judge. Ocmulgee Superior Courts Chief Judge Brenda Holbert Trammell ruled the local development authority trying to lure a Rivian electric vehicle automotive plant to Morgan County has failed to establish the bonds at the center of the project are reasonable.
Georgia judge nixes tax break for electric truck firm Rivian
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge rejected an agreement that would have provided a huge property tax break to Rivian Automotive, clouding the upstart electric truck maker’s plans to build a plant east of Atlanta. Morgan County Superior Court Judge Brenda Trammell rejected what is normally a routine...
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier death: Georgia mom's killing 'deliberate and personal act,' investigators say
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia deputies say they believe the killing of a Georgia mother whose body was found naked, burned and dumped the woods after she sent a cryptic text message to her daughter was a "deliberate and personal act." The case of 59-year-old Debbie Collier's death has raised...
Wind advisory for Athens, NE Ga
There is a wind advisory for Athens and northeast Georgia, in effect through 8 o’clock tonight, with gusts of up to 40 miles per hour anticipated. It’s the weather system that is impacting the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina, with the likelihood of storm surges as Category One Hurricane Ian blows past.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Conservatives challenge thousands of Georgia voters legitimacy ahead of November elections
In the last year, more than 64,000 Georgia voters have had their voting eligibility challenged, according to voting rights group New Georgia Project. These challenges started occurring across the state once a 2021 law was passed by Georgia’s conservative legislature, allowing any Georgia voter to challenge the legitimacy of any other Georgia voters’ registration.
Comments / 0