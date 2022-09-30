Read full article on original website
JCPD say man tried to grab officers’ guns during arrest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man who allegedly told police he had been using methamphetamine all day faces three counts of assault against first responders after police say he attempted to grab officers’ firearms while they arrested him. A Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) news release states that officers responded to the […]
Three arrested after meth, firearm seized in Greeneville traffic stop
Three people are facing several charges related to a traffic stop that led to the seizure of suspected meth and a firearm on Sunday, according to the Greeneville Police Department.
Report: Man charged with attempted murder in Hawkins County after shots fired
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Mooresburg, according to the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to the 400 block of Dean Road at around 10:43 p.m. on September 29. According to a police report, the victim told police he had been shot at by 50-year-old Ronald Goff Jr. The victim said that he heard gunshots near his house and when he drove down his driveway, he saw Goff's vehicle in the roadway near his house. The victim said Goff told him he was the one firing shots in reference to his dogs.
Alleged argument over dogs ends in shooting, arrest
Hawkins County man is accused of shooting into the vehicle of a man with whom he had argued about dogs.
One Person Shot in Floyd Co
According to the Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, September 29 at approximately 11:20 PM, Deputies and KSP Troopers responded to a report of a possible shooting in the Harold community of Floyd Co on Salem Church Road. After Police arrived at the scene the y learned that the individual that had possibly been shot had left the area walking on foot. Deputies and Troopers searched the area and later found the victim, 41 year old Kelsey Bradley. Bradley was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. No arrest has been made and this case remains under investigation.
Johnson City man found asleep in running vehicle, arrested on drug charges
A Johnson City man was arrested Friday, 9/30, for possession with intent to sell after he was found asleep in a running vehicle. According to a report from Johnson City Police, deputies found James Ferguson asleep in an idling car at an address on West Market Street. After numerous attempts,...
Scott County man arrested following chase into Tennessee
GATE CITY — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office worked in cooperation with other agencies to arrest a man who was the subject of numerous reckless driving complaints after he reportedly struck a police car during a chase. According to a release from the department, SCSO officers responded Thursday...
Greeneville man arrested after pointing gun at ex-girlfriend
A Greeneville man was arrested on Saturday after he reportedly pointed a gun at his ex-girlfriend. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Garrett Johnson is charged with aggravated domestic assault after he allegedly became angry that his ex-girlfriend was at a party. The report says the victim told...
Sheriff: 2 charged after allegedly selling alcohol and tobacco to a person under 21 in undercover operation
Two women are facing charges after they allegedly sold alcohol and tobacco to a person under 21 years old acting on behalf of law enforcement, according to a release from the Greene County Sheriff's Department.
Camper fire claims Sullivan County teen
BRISTOL — A West Ridge High School student died on Saturday in a camper fire in the Akard community near Bristol. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt said 14-year-old Gracie McBryant was found dead in the camper at an Ayrshire Road home.
West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
Bristol PD: Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run, suspect charged
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A West Virginia woman died due to injuries she sustained in a hit-and-run crash in Bristol, Tennessee on Friday morning, according to Bristol police. A release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) states authorities responded to the Volunteer Parkway and Old Thomas Bridge Road intersection at 9:20 a.m., where they […]
Pursuit starting in Weber City ends in Tennessee crash
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Scott County and Weber City authorities ended up chasing a suspect into Tennessee after attempting to arrest him on warrants related to a missing juvenile. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, an officer responded to a home on Yuma Road on Thursday where they found a juvenile who had […]
Tennessee man found guilty of negligent homicide in infant daughter’s death
ELIZABETHTON, T.N. (WJHL) – A jury convicted Paul Beard in connection to his daughter’s death on Friday, but found him guilty of lesser charges than the state was pursuing. According to Carter County Criminal Court records, the jury found Beard guilty of two counts of criminally negligent homicide rather than the first-degree murder charges filed […]
Report: Man speeding through Jonesborough caught with 300g of weed
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County deputies arrested a Hampton man Thursday night on various drug charges after pulling him over for speeding, according to a report from the sheriff’s office. Police say Jason S. Hartman, 47, had been speeding on Greenwood Drive when investigators conducted a traffic stop and smelled “a strong odor of […]
KSP Arrest Pike Co Man after Drug Investigation
A Pike Co man was arrested Wednesday after illegal drugs were discovered at his residence. Through investigation, Kentucky State Police Post 9, KSP Special Operation’s K-9 unit, and Pikeville City Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Redale Road in the Pikeville community of Pike County. While conducting a search of the home, quantities of suspected methamphetamine and heroin were seized. Additionally, drug paraphernalia, a firearm, and a sum of cash were seized from the residence. Joshua Habern, 41, of Pikeville, was arrested and lodged in the Pike Co Detention Center on charges of Trafficking Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Trafficking Controlled Substance (Heroin), and Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon. Additional charges are pending presentation to the Pike Co Grand Jury.
JCPD: Man tried to steal same car part twice before pointing gun at neighbors, arrested later on meth charges
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two allegedly failed attempts to steal a catalytic converter led to a man pointing a gun at people and ultimately resulted in his arrest, Johnson City police state. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Joshua White, of Elizabethton, was arrested on Thursday morning on two […]
