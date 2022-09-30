ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

JCPD say man tried to grab officers’ guns during arrest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man who allegedly told police he had been using methamphetamine all day faces three counts of assault against first responders after police say he attempted to grab officers’ firearms while they arrested him. A Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) news release states that officers responded to the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Report: Man charged with attempted murder in Hawkins County after shots fired

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Mooresburg, according to the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to the 400 block of Dean Road at around 10:43 p.m. on September 29. According to a police report, the victim told police he had been shot at by 50-year-old Ronald Goff Jr. The victim said that he heard gunshots near his house and when he drove down his driveway, he saw Goff's vehicle in the roadway near his house. The victim said Goff told him he was the one firing shots in reference to his dogs.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scott County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Weber City, VA
County
Scott County, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
wklw.com

One Person Shot in Floyd Co

According to the Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, September 29 at approximately 11:20 PM, Deputies and KSP Troopers responded to a report of a possible shooting in the Harold community of Floyd Co on Salem Church Road. After Police arrived at the scene the y learned that the individual that had possibly been shot had left the area walking on foot. Deputies and Troopers searched the area and later found the victim, 41 year old Kelsey Bradley. Bradley was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. No arrest has been made and this case remains under investigation.
HAROLD, KY
Kingsport Times-News

Scott County man arrested following chase into Tennessee

GATE CITY — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office worked in cooperation with other agencies to arrest a man who was the subject of numerous reckless driving complaints after he reportedly struck a police car during a chase. According to a release from the department, SCSO officers responded Thursday...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Greeneville man arrested after pointing gun at ex-girlfriend

A Greeneville man was arrested on Saturday after he reportedly pointed a gun at his ex-girlfriend. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Garrett Johnson is charged with aggravated domestic assault after he allegedly became angry that his ex-girlfriend was at a party. The report says the victim told...
GREENEVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Scott County Police#Acura#Ncic
q95fm.net

Hit-And-Run Leaves One Woman Dead

A Logan County woman was killed on Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee. According to witnesses, at around 9:20 AM, the driver of a vehicle on Volunteer Parkway North hit 50-year-old Reneta Hapney. Hapney was transported to the hospital, where she later died. The driver of the vehicle,...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Camper fire claims Sullivan County teen

BRISTOL — A West Ridge High School student died on Saturday in a camper fire in the Akard community near Bristol. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt said 14-year-old Gracie McBryant was found dead in the camper at an Ayrshire Road home.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
BRISTOL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJHL

Bristol PD: Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run, suspect charged

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A West Virginia woman died due to injuries she sustained in a hit-and-run crash in Bristol, Tennessee on Friday morning, according to Bristol police. A release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) states authorities responded to the Volunteer Parkway and Old Thomas Bridge Road intersection at 9:20 a.m., where they […]
BRISTOL, TN
WSAZ

Logan County woman killed in hit-and-run in Tennessee

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman from Logan County was killed Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee, police there said. Witnesses told the Bristol Police Department that, around 9:20 a.m. Friday, the driver of a vehicle headed north on Volunteer Parkway hit Renata Hapney, who was 50.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WJHL

Pursuit starting in Weber City ends in Tennessee crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Scott County and Weber City authorities ended up chasing a suspect into Tennessee after attempting to arrest him on warrants related to a missing juvenile. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, an officer responded to a home on Yuma Road on Thursday where they found a juvenile who had […]
WEBER CITY, VA
WJHL

Report: Man speeding through Jonesborough caught with 300g of weed

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County deputies arrested a Hampton man Thursday night on various drug charges after pulling him over for speeding, according to a report from the sheriff’s office. Police say Jason S. Hartman, 47, had been speeding on Greenwood Drive when investigators conducted a traffic stop and smelled “a strong odor of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
supertalk929.com

Two Arrested On Weapon And Drug Charges, After Police Locate Stolen Vehicle

Locating a stolen vehicle leads Johnson City Police to arrest two east Tennessee residents on several felony charges including firearms and drug offenses. Joshua A White of Elizabethton and Kristen D. Davis of Johnson City are jailed after police located a stolen vehicle at 118 Guy Street in Johnson City. The two were found in a shed on the property and taken into custody. White is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony and drug charges. Davis is being held on possession of meth and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wklw.com

KSP Arrest Pike Co Man after Drug Investigation

A Pike Co man was arrested Wednesday after illegal drugs were discovered at his residence. Through investigation, Kentucky State Police Post 9, KSP Special Operation’s K-9 unit, and Pikeville City Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Redale Road in the Pikeville community of Pike County. While conducting a search of the home, quantities of suspected methamphetamine and heroin were seized. Additionally, drug paraphernalia, a firearm, and a sum of cash were seized from the residence. Joshua Habern, 41, of Pikeville, was arrested and lodged in the Pike Co Detention Center on charges of Trafficking Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Trafficking Controlled Substance (Heroin), and Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon. Additional charges are pending presentation to the Pike Co Grand Jury.
PIKEVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy