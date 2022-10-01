Read full article on original website
Hear what men leaving Russia say after Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Russian men arriving in airports and at border crossings share their views on President Vladimir Putin’s ‘partial mobilization’ announcement.
Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine
Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
Washington Examiner
Betraying the US and Europe, Viktor Orban again delivers for his Russian master
Once again belying his carefully cultivated status as a conservative friend of America, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threw another wrench into U.S. foreign policy on Tuesday. Unsatisfied with turning Hungary into the Chinese Communist Party's primary European outpost, Orban apparently now intends to cripple Ukrainian and European security amid...
As Putin Runs Out of Options in Ukraine, Europe Runs Out of Patience
While Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be running out of options as he faces Ukrainian advances on several fronts, an energy crisis linked to the ongoing war is leaving Europeans increasingly frustrated. Europe and Western countries around the world moved quickly to impose unprecedented sanctions on Russia in the...
Abducted, beaten, tortured: What happened to Ukrainians who refused to vote in Russia’s referendums
Terrified Ukrainians have told of being abducted at gunpoint from their homes, held in solitary confinement and tortured for refusing to vote in Russia’s “sham” referendums.Some were dragged to polling stations by volunteers carrying pro-referendum leaflets, according to witnesses who also spoke of “informers” reporting anyone suspected of opposing annexation to the occupying forces.As president Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of four areas of southern and eastern Ukraine, in a land grab that the West says it will refuse to recognise, residents in the occupied areas of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, have told The Independent how separatist troops...
Zelensky Says Ukraine Is Making ‘Accelerated’ Application to Join NATO
After Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed large swathes of Ukraine on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded by saying his country had applied to join NATO. “We are taking our decisive step by signing Ukraine’s application for accelerated accession to NATO,” he wrote on his Telegram channel. Any application would require the unanimous support of the military alliance’s 30 member nations. Russia has previously threatened to retaliate against any countries that join NATO, accusing the alliance of waging a proxy war against Russia on behalf of the West. Some European countries had resisted joining in order to avoid ruffling Russia’s feathers but Russia’s unprovoked invasion prompted countries like Finland and Sweden to change their tune. On Friday, Zelensky said he was prepared to negotiate with Moscow—“but with a different Russian president.”
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian conscripts being sent straight to front, Kyiv says; UK sanctions Russians linked to ‘sham referendums’ – as it happened
Untrained conscripts being sent directly to Ukraine frontline, Kyiv claims; UK announces new package of sanctions
Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
Putin's Minister Says 'Special Military Operation Was Inevitable,' Accuses Ukraine Of 'Trampling' Rights Of Russian Citizens
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday defended Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine at the U.N. Security Council meeting in New York. What Happened: Lavrov, in his speech, accused Ukraine of threatening Russia's security and "brazenly trampling" the rights of Russians, adding that it all "simply confirms the decision to conduct the special military operation was inevitable," Reuters reported.
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
Finland to join European neighbours in shutting out Russian tourists
HELSINKI/VAALIMAA, Finland, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Finland said on Thursday it would close its border to Russian tourists at midnight, shutting off the last remaining direct land route to the European Union for them as thousands of Russians seek to avoid conscription into the war in Ukraine.
Ukraine says key eastern town 'cleared' of Russian troops
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Lyman, a key town located in one of the four Ukrainian regions that Russia annexed, was "cleared" of Moscow's troops. Ukraine's army said it had entered Lyman, a strategic railway hub in the eastern Donetsk region, on Saturday, prompting Moscow to announce the "withdrawal" of its troops from the town towards "more favourable lines".
US News and World Report
Putin Slams 'Imperialist' West, Says It Fears Russia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday vowed to defend Russia's "homeland and values" in a defiant speech from the Kremlin in which he announced Russia was annexing four regions from Ukraine and said the West feared Russian culture. Presenting a long list of grievances against the West,...
Moscow's proxies in occupied Ukraine regions report big votes to join Russia
LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Russian-installed officials in occupied regions of Ukraine reported huge majorities on Tuesday in favour of becoming part of Russia after five days of voting in so-called referendums that Kyiv and the West denounced as a sham.
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia completes land-grab as Kyiv's territory annexed
Russia has formally annexed four occupied regions of Ukraine, in a move sparking international condemnation. President Vladimir Putin signed "accession treaties" with the regions' Moscow-installed leaders at a ceremony in the Kremlin's opulent St George's Hall on Friday. Watched by members of the political elite, he declared the regions would...
Latvian PM's New Unity party ahead in vote, exit poll shows
RIGA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The centre-right New Unity party of Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins was set to win Saturday's national election, an exit poll showed, after a campaign dominated by security concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine war ― live: Zelensky applies to join Nato after Russia annexes 4 regions
Ukraine is applying for accelerated Nato membership after Vladimir Putin signed treaties to annex four Ukrainian regions, taking his war into an unpredictable new phase.The Russian president claimed Russia had “four new regions” in a speech in the Kremlin to hundreds of dignitaries, before a concert in Red Square to celebrate. “This is the will of millions of people,” Mr Putin said. “People living in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region are becoming our compatriots for ever.”At a ceremony that Kyiv called a “Kremlin freak show” devoid of legal meaning, the Russian leader accused the West of “sheer...
Ukraine warns of harsh response to Russian recognition of 'worthless' votes
KYIV, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a new warning to Russia of a "very harsh" response by Ukraine if Moscow annexes four Ukrainian regions following what Kyiv and the West say were sham referendums held by Russia at gunpoint.
Ukraine hails snowballing offensive, blames Russia for blackouts
KYIV, KHARKIV/Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces kept pushing north in the Kharkiv region and advancing to its south and east, Ukraine’s army chief said on Sunday, a day after their rapid surge forward drove Russia to abandon its main bastion in the area.
