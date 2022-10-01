ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

406mtsports.com

Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast tour to return to Billings

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast premier series tour will once again be stopping at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark as the elite bull riding organization announced its 30th anniversary season schedule on Thursday. For the 28th straight year, which is the longest consecutive-years stop...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

MSUB cross country places 2 in top 10 at Montana Open

MISSOULA — Kaylee Dalling and Bryant Edgerton of Montana State Billings had top 10 finishes Friday at the Montana Open cross country meet. Dalling placed eighth in the women's 5K race, while Edgerton took ninth in the men's 8K. There were 17 participants in the men's race and 20...
BILLINGS, MT
Local
Montana Entertainment
Billings, MT
Entertainment
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Billings, MT
Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
yourbigsky.com

Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana

The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Stephanie Quayle: Montana’s Most Successful Living Country Artist

Some of the most successful musicians to ever crack a mic or strum a guitar come from Big Sky country; Huey Lewis and Charlie Pride come to mind. Montana is proud of its representatives in the arts, and the brightest country music star from the Treasure State is no exception. Stephanie Quayle, who hails from Bozeman and still lives in Montana, is the state's most successful living country music artist and spoke with me about her recently-released 6th album as well as how much she connects her music with her home state.
MONTANA STATE
Person
Ty Murray
406mtsports.com

Corner kicks doom MSU Billings women's soccer in loss at Simon Fraser

BURNABY, British Columbia, Canada — Montana State Billings women's soccer's difficulties defending corner kicks led to its demise in a 2-0 loss to Simon Fraser on Saturday in the Great White North. The host Red Leafs (2-4-4) scored both of their goals in the first half off of the...
BILLINGS, MT
XL Country 100.7

Popular Superstar Is Coming To Montana, Here’s How To Win VIP

Montanans love concerts—especially country concerts, and one of the biggest country stars is coming to Bozeman next Friday to play at Brick Breeden. Thomas Rhett, who is not only an accomplished singer but also a polished songwriter, has already racked up over 18 number-one songs and is bringing his "Bring The Bar To You" Tour to Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Billings West's Keyan Hernandez commits to wrestle at Iowa

BILLINGS — A day after committing to the University of Iowa wrestling team, Keyan Hernandez was still taking it all in. On an official visit to the Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday through Saturday, Hernandez was able to watch a football game featuring the Hawkeyes against Michigan, and observed members of the Iowa wrestling team work out.
BILLINGS, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana’s Amazing Technicolor Tree: Can You “Beleaf” the Autumn Colors?

This incredibly colorful tree is hiding in plain sight and you might drive by it every day if you're in downtown Bozeman. According to the Farmer's Almanac, Montana's weather is supposed to be about as "normal" as possible during October of 2022. Not sure what normal means around here but since we didn't have a single hard freeze in Bozeman during September, I'd bet October may have some surprises for us.
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

LPHS girls soccer falls to Locomotives on Senior Night in physical game

Laurel’s Mya Maack scores four goals to set all-time Montana scoring record. Lone Peak High School senior keeper Josie Wilcynski stopped most of Laurel High School’s shots on goal Thursday night, but the visiting Locomotives’ offensive talent was overpowering in a 6-0 win over the Big Horns.
LAUREL, MT
406mtsports.com

MSU Billings volleyball swept by Western Oregon, still looking for GNAC win

BILLINGS — Misery in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference continued for Montana State Billings volleyball Saturday, being defeated in straight sets by Western Oregon as the Yellowjackets remained winless in league play. The visiting Wolves (6-9, 2-5 GNAC) made quick work of the Jackets (7-9, 0-8) in a 25-17,...
BILLINGS, MT
msuexponent.com

Stream access laws with Jim Goetz

Montana State is known as Trout U, and part of its legacy as being a legendary school for fly fishers is due to Montana’s stream access laws. Last Thursday Jim Goetz, a Montana native and successful lawyer, who has helped defend stream access for fishermen, spoke at MSU in the annual Trout Lecture put on by the University.
MONTANA STATE
bozemanmagazine.com

Top 10 Montana Ghost Towns

Looking for a certified scare or paranormal encounter to spice up your spooky season this October? Exploring some of Montana’s ghost towns can be a great way to seek some thrills while learning about the state’s unique history. If you’re itching for a road trip and have some time on your hands, check out any of the following destinations to give yourself a scary good time!
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Billings Central stays unbeaten with win over Laurel

LAUREL — No one needs to tell Kade Boyd and the rest of the Billings Central football team how much a win over rival Laurel really means. The Class A powers have been duking it out in a history that dates back decades and many, many deep playoff runs. Recently, that's included a Laurel-won showdown in the 2020 state championship and a further win by the Locomotives last season nearly a year to the day Friday.
LAUREL, MT
96.7 KISS FM

One of Montana’s Biggest Industries Might Surprise You

We knew this industry was popular, but the amount of money coming in is wild. Montana has several highly profitable industries. Some of the largest industries include agriculture, forestry, and mining. These fields are what Montana is known for, but did you know that Montana has another large revenue generator—one you wouldn't expect?
MONTANA STATE
406mtsports.com

Billings Central runs all over Laurel for statement win in Class A

LAUREL — No one needs to tell Kade Boyd and the rest of the No. 3 Billings Central football team how much a win over rival Laurel really means. The Class A powers have been duking it out in a history that dates back decades and many, many deep playoff runs. Recently, that's included a Laurel-won showdown in the 2020 state championship and a further win by the Locomotives last season nearly a year to the day Friday.
LAUREL, MT

