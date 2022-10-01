Read full article on original website
Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast tour to return to Billings
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast premier series tour will once again be stopping at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark as the elite bull riding organization announced its 30th anniversary season schedule on Thursday. For the 28th straight year, which is the longest consecutive-years stop...
Alaskan Seafood Guys bringing seafood to Billings
“We saw that we needed to do something a little different. When it comes to seafood, it can be very cool to people, but a lot of the time, it’s a little intimidating," explains Wanderaas.
MSUB cross country places 2 in top 10 at Montana Open
MISSOULA — Kaylee Dalling and Bryant Edgerton of Montana State Billings had top 10 finishes Friday at the Montana Open cross country meet. Dalling placed eighth in the women's 5K race, while Edgerton took ninth in the men's 8K. There were 17 participants in the men's race and 20...
First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park to host Montana Conversations series with Lailani Upham
GREAT FALLS – First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will host the Montana Conversations program “Storytelling: The Power to Connect Our World” with Lailani Upham on Oct. 8. The free program will begin at 1 p.m. in the park’s classroom and is open to the public.
Beautiful Montana Cabin For Under $300k? Yep, But There’s A Catch
Dream of owning a home in or around Bozeman? You're not alone. Now, what if that house was in the beautiful Hyalite Canyon? This area is developed, highly sought out, and has some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. Now, what if there was a cabin for sale...
Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana
The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
Stephanie Quayle: Montana’s Most Successful Living Country Artist
Some of the most successful musicians to ever crack a mic or strum a guitar come from Big Sky country; Huey Lewis and Charlie Pride come to mind. Montana is proud of its representatives in the arts, and the brightest country music star from the Treasure State is no exception. Stephanie Quayle, who hails from Bozeman and still lives in Montana, is the state's most successful living country music artist and spoke with me about her recently-released 6th album as well as how much she connects her music with her home state.
Class A state golf: Two first-time champions from Frenchtown and Livingston; Polson and Laurel earn team trophies
HAMILTON — Katie Lewis may be small in stature, but she cast a long shadow Saturday at the Hamilton Golf Club. The sophomore became the first golfer from Frenchtown to medal at the State A meet, winning by a whopping 17 strokes in rainy conditions. She finished a perfect 11-0 in tournaments this season.
Corner kicks doom MSU Billings women's soccer in loss at Simon Fraser
BURNABY, British Columbia, Canada — Montana State Billings women's soccer's difficulties defending corner kicks led to its demise in a 2-0 loss to Simon Fraser on Saturday in the Great White North. The host Red Leafs (2-4-4) scored both of their goals in the first half off of the...
Popular Superstar Is Coming To Montana, Here’s How To Win VIP
Montanans love concerts—especially country concerts, and one of the biggest country stars is coming to Bozeman next Friday to play at Brick Breeden. Thomas Rhett, who is not only an accomplished singer but also a polished songwriter, has already racked up over 18 number-one songs and is bringing his "Bring The Bar To You" Tour to Montana.
Billings West's Keyan Hernandez commits to wrestle at Iowa
BILLINGS — A day after committing to the University of Iowa wrestling team, Keyan Hernandez was still taking it all in. On an official visit to the Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday through Saturday, Hernandez was able to watch a football game featuring the Hawkeyes against Michigan, and observed members of the Iowa wrestling team work out.
Montana’s Amazing Technicolor Tree: Can You “Beleaf” the Autumn Colors?
This incredibly colorful tree is hiding in plain sight and you might drive by it every day if you're in downtown Bozeman. According to the Farmer's Almanac, Montana's weather is supposed to be about as "normal" as possible during October of 2022. Not sure what normal means around here but since we didn't have a single hard freeze in Bozeman during September, I'd bet October may have some surprises for us.
LPHS girls soccer falls to Locomotives on Senior Night in physical game
Laurel’s Mya Maack scores four goals to set all-time Montana scoring record. Lone Peak High School senior keeper Josie Wilcynski stopped most of Laurel High School’s shots on goal Thursday night, but the visiting Locomotives’ offensive talent was overpowering in a 6-0 win over the Big Horns.
MSU Billings volleyball swept by Western Oregon, still looking for GNAC win
BILLINGS — Misery in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference continued for Montana State Billings volleyball Saturday, being defeated in straight sets by Western Oregon as the Yellowjackets remained winless in league play. The visiting Wolves (6-9, 2-5 GNAC) made quick work of the Jackets (7-9, 0-8) in a 25-17,...
Stream access laws with Jim Goetz
Montana State is known as Trout U, and part of its legacy as being a legendary school for fly fishers is due to Montana’s stream access laws. Last Thursday Jim Goetz, a Montana native and successful lawyer, who has helped defend stream access for fishermen, spoke at MSU in the annual Trout Lecture put on by the University.
Top 10 Montana Ghost Towns
Looking for a certified scare or paranormal encounter to spice up your spooky season this October? Exploring some of Montana’s ghost towns can be a great way to seek some thrills while learning about the state’s unique history. If you’re itching for a road trip and have some time on your hands, check out any of the following destinations to give yourself a scary good time!
Billings Central stays unbeaten with win over Laurel
LAUREL — No one needs to tell Kade Boyd and the rest of the Billings Central football team how much a win over rival Laurel really means. The Class A powers have been duking it out in a history that dates back decades and many, many deep playoff runs. Recently, that's included a Laurel-won showdown in the 2020 state championship and a further win by the Locomotives last season nearly a year to the day Friday.
One of Montana’s Biggest Industries Might Surprise You
We knew this industry was popular, but the amount of money coming in is wild. Montana has several highly profitable industries. Some of the largest industries include agriculture, forestry, and mining. These fields are what Montana is known for, but did you know that Montana has another large revenue generator—one you wouldn't expect?
Billings Central runs all over Laurel for statement win in Class A
LAUREL — No one needs to tell Kade Boyd and the rest of the No. 3 Billings Central football team how much a win over rival Laurel really means. The Class A powers have been duking it out in a history that dates back decades and many, many deep playoff runs. Recently, that's included a Laurel-won showdown in the 2020 state championship and a further win by the Locomotives last season nearly a year to the day Friday.
