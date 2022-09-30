ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLWT 5

Crash closes the ramp from I-71 to I-75 in Walton

WALTON, Ky. — The ramp from northbound I-71 to northbound I-75 is closed after a vehicle overturned, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Kentucky Department of Transportation reported the crash at 7 a.m. There is no timetable for...
WALTON, KY
WLWT 5

Delays expected on I-471 in Newport due to a crash

NEWPORT, Ky. — Northbound I-471 in Newport is seeing delays after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported via a tip line near the Memorial Parkway exit at 8:40 a.m. Delays are expected to...
NEWPORT, KY
WDTN

Inmate killed in I-75 SB crash; Highway reopens

A deputy with the Solid Waste Litter Program was in a marked Sheriff's Office transport van behind a group of inmates who had volunteered to pick up trash from the side of I-75 southbound. Just after 11 a.m., a box truck veered off the lane and struck the rear of the transport van, pushing it into the inmates. The van then struck a concrete barrier and hit two other vehicles.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Structure Fire in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a structure fire on the Pickaway County/ Fayette County Border around 2:50 am on Sunday. According to early reports, the fire is in the area of Circle ave in New Holland Ohio where reports say a structure is fully engulfed. The home was unoccupied at the time.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Two lanes blocked on I-275 in Springdale due to a crash

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — The two left lanes are blocked on eastbound I-275 in Springdale after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported with traffic cameras near the OH-747 exit at 7:53 a.m. Police are...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Crash on I-75 in Roselawn blocking one lane

CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on southbound I-75 in Roselawn after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation between the Paddock Road and Ronald Reagan Highway...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash blocks two lanes on I-471 in Southgate

SOUTHGATE, Ky. — The two left lanes are blocked after a crash on northbound I-471 in Southgate, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported using traffic cameras near the US-27 exit at 9:14 a.m. Delays are...
SOUTHGATE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a water main break in the roadway on Colerain Avenue in Mount Airy

CINCINNATI — Reports of a water main break in the roadway on Colerain Avenue in Mount Airy. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries, downed wires on Burlington Pike in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries, downed wires on Burlington Pike in Florence. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FLORENCE, KY
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE Power restored to most customers in Springboro

SPRINGBORO — UPDATE @ 10:30 a.m.:. Power has been restored to over 7,000 Duke Energy customers after an outage Monday morning. The outage was first reported at 8:45 a.m. and was caused by a lockout on the transmission side of their grid due to wildlife, according to a Duke Energy spokesperson.
SPRINGBORO, OH
wnewsj.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash on SR 73 at US 42

WAYNE TWP., Warren Co. — A motorcyclist was killed in a one-vehicle accident on SR 73 near US 42 Sunday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post is investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 3:32 p.m., according to a news release from the OSHP. A preliminary investigation...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Franklin County – Vehicle Causes Three Crashes in One Event

FRANKLIN -Serious Injury Crash Occurred: 11:16 am In the area of US 33 Eastbound between Ebright and Bixby Rd’s, Madison Township, Franklin County. Sheriff Dallas Baldwin states that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred at approximately 1:16 am in (the area of eastbound US 33 between Ebright and Bixby Rd’s, Madison Township, Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hospitalized in an accident in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — At least one person was taken to the hospital following an accident in Trotwood Sunday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>1 dead after car crashes into house, catches fire in Brookville. Crews responded to the area of East Trotwood Boulevard and Stubbs Drive...
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after three-vehicle crash in southeast Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle collision overnight Saturday near Groveport on U.S. Route 33, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:16 a.m., a Chrysler PT cruiser was going southeast on US 33 between Ebright Road and Bixby Road in Madison Township and veered off the roadway […]
WHIO Dayton

Crews battling a field fire in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — Multiple fire crews are battling a field fire in Germantown Sunday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>1 dead after car crashes into house, catches fire in Brookville. Crews responded to the 8800 block of Farmington Road near S. Butter Street around 3:50 p.m.
GERMANTOWN, OH

