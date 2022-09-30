Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Inspections on Combs-Hehl Bridge to cause lane closures, restrictions for drivers
FORT THOMAS — Starting Monday, the Combs-Hehl Bridge will undergo inspections, meaning lane closures for drivers. The work kicks off Monday morning, so you may want to plan some extra time for your morning commute depending on when you leave the house. The bridge is how many people travel...
WLWT 5
Crash closes the ramp from I-71 to I-75 in Walton
WALTON, Ky. — The ramp from northbound I-71 to northbound I-75 is closed after a vehicle overturned, Monday morning. The Kentucky Department of Transportation reported the crash at 7 a.m. There is no timetable for...
WLWT 5
Delays expected on I-471 in Newport due to a crash
NEWPORT, Ky. — Northbound I-471 in Newport is seeing delays after a crash, Monday morning. The crash was reported via a tip line near the Memorial Parkway exit at 8:40 a.m. Delays are expected to...
Inmate killed in I-75 SB crash; Highway reopens
A deputy with the Solid Waste Litter Program was in a marked Sheriff's Office transport van behind a group of inmates who had volunteered to pick up trash from the side of I-75 southbound. Just after 11 a.m., a box truck veered off the lane and struck the rear of the transport van, pushing it into the inmates. The van then struck a concrete barrier and hit two other vehicles.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Structure Fire in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a structure fire on the Pickaway County/ Fayette County Border around 2:50 am on Sunday. According to early reports, the fire is in the area of Circle ave in New Holland Ohio where reports say a structure is fully engulfed. The home was unoccupied at the time.
WLWT 5
Two lanes blocked on I-275 in Springdale due to a crash
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — The two left lanes are blocked on eastbound I-275 in Springdale after a crash, Monday morning. The crash was reported with traffic cameras near the OH-747 exit at 7:53 a.m. Police are...
WLWT 5
Crash on I-75 in Roselawn blocking one lane
CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on southbound I-75 in Roselawn after a crash, Monday morning. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation between the Paddock Road and Ronald Reagan Highway...
WLWT 5
Crash blocks two lanes on I-471 in Southgate
SOUTHGATE, Ky. — The two left lanes are blocked after a crash on northbound I-471 in Southgate, Monday morning. The crash was reported using traffic cameras near the US-27 exit at 9:14 a.m. Delays are...
WLWT 5
Reports of a water main break in the roadway on Colerain Avenue in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Reports of a water main break in the roadway on Colerain Avenue in Mount Airy.
Huber Heights man killed in motorcycle accident in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY — A Huber Heights man is dead following a motorcycle accident in Warren County Sunday. Crews were called to a crash on State Route 73 near U.S. Route 42 around 3:30 p.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said that Anthony Kinney, 61, of Huber Heights...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries, downed wires on Burlington Pike in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries, downed wires on Burlington Pike in Florence.
UPDATE Power restored to most customers in Springboro
SPRINGBORO — UPDATE @ 10:30 a.m.:. Power has been restored to over 7,000 Duke Energy customers after an outage Monday morning. The outage was first reported at 8:45 a.m. and was caused by a lockout on the transmission side of their grid due to wildlife, according to a Duke Energy spokesperson.
At least 3 taken to hospital by medical helicopter after crash on I-70 EB in Clark County
At least three people were taken by a medical helicopter to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash shut down eastbound I-70 Sunday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the area of I-70 eastbound near South Limestone Street around 4 a.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Initial reports...
wnewsj.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash on SR 73 at US 42
WAYNE TWP., Warren Co. — A motorcyclist was killed in a one-vehicle accident on SR 73 near US 42 Sunday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post is investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 3:32 p.m., according to a news release from the OSHP. A preliminary investigation...
sciotopost.com
Franklin County – Vehicle Causes Three Crashes in One Event
FRANKLIN -Serious Injury Crash Occurred: 11:16 am In the area of US 33 Eastbound between Ebright and Bixby Rd’s, Madison Township, Franklin County. Sheriff Dallas Baldwin states that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred at approximately 1:16 am in (the area of eastbound US 33 between Ebright and Bixby Rd’s, Madison Township, Franklin County.
1 dead, 1 injured following crash on ramp from I-71 South to I-70 East near downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another person was hurt following a crash that happened Sunday morning near downtown Columbus. Columbus police say the crash happened on the ramp from I-71 South to I-70 East just after 4 a.m. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center...
At least 1 person hospitalized in an accident in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — At least one person was taken to the hospital following an accident in Trotwood Sunday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>1 dead after car crashes into house, catches fire in Brookville. Crews responded to the area of East Trotwood Boulevard and Stubbs Drive...
WKRC
Police identify man killed in Warren County motorcycle crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on State Route 73 near US Route 42. Anthony Kinney, 61, was driving westbound on SR 73 when he traveled off the right side of the...
One critical after three-vehicle crash in southeast Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle collision overnight Saturday near Groveport on U.S. Route 33, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:16 a.m., a Chrysler PT cruiser was going southeast on US 33 between Ebright Road and Bixby Road in Madison Township and veered off the roadway […]
Crews battling a field fire in Germantown
GERMANTOWN — Multiple fire crews are battling a field fire in Germantown Sunday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>1 dead after car crashes into house, catches fire in Brookville. Crews responded to the 8800 block of Farmington Road near S. Butter Street around 3:50 p.m.
