Flagstaff, AZ

Comments / 1

knau.org

Flash flood watch issued for northern, central Arizona Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for northern and central Arizona portions. The watch will be in effect until 11 p.m. for the greater Flagstaff area, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Williams, Holbrook, Winslow, the Navajo Nation and the White Mountains. The National Weather Service says flooding could...
ARIZONA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

PRESCOTT EAST HIGHWAY RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT

Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc., in conjunction with Yavapai County and the Town of Prescott Valley, will be performing roadwork on Prescott East Highway from the intersection with Highway 69 through Antelope Lane. Construction will begin October 10, 2022, continuing through January 26, 2023. Road construction will be performed in three phases.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Prescott Valley Police Department Seeks Public’s Help to Identify Theft Suspects

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in a credit card theft. On 09/19/2022 at approximately 2:30PM, three unknown male subjects committed theft at Wal-Mart on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. One of the subjects dropped a $20 dollar bill near the victim and told the victim about the money. The victim picked up the money and began to place it into a purse. A male subject assisted the victim in putting the money into the purse and quickly grabbed the victim’s debit card. During the incident, two other males kept a lookout and distracted the employees while the theft occurred.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

As Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Alleges Maricopa County Broke the Law in the 2022 Primary Election, Groups Launch Drop Box-Watching Operations

The Arizona Legislature was unable to get a bill passed this year clearly banning unmonitored absentee ballot drop boxes, so local activists are organizing schedules of volunteers to watch them, concerned after reports of unusual activity during the primary election this year. Existing law, A.R.S. 16-1005(E), prohibits absentee ballot drop boxes operated by entities other than the government, but legal disputes remain over how much the government is required to monitor them.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Business
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
theprescotttimes.com

US Marshals Arrest Felony Fugitive Brandon Excell

United States Marshals Arrest Felony Fugitive Brandon Excell. On September 28, 2022, a felony warrant was issued for Brandon Excell due to his involvement in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Today at approximately 3:30 PM, the United States Marshals located and arrested Excell in Phoenix for the above-listed warrant.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

