knau.org
Flash flood watch issued for northern, central Arizona Monday
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for northern and central Arizona portions. The watch will be in effect until 11 p.m. for the greater Flagstaff area, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Williams, Holbrook, Winslow, the Navajo Nation and the White Mountains. The National Weather Service says flooding could...
theprescotttimes.com
PRESCOTT EAST HIGHWAY RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT
Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc., in conjunction with Yavapai County and the Town of Prescott Valley, will be performing roadwork on Prescott East Highway from the intersection with Highway 69 through Antelope Lane. Construction will begin October 10, 2022, continuing through January 26, 2023. Road construction will be performed in three phases.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Department Seeks Public’s Help to Identify Theft Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in a credit card theft. On 09/19/2022 at approximately 2:30PM, three unknown male subjects committed theft at Wal-Mart on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. One of the subjects dropped a $20 dollar bill near the victim and told the victim about the money. The victim picked up the money and began to place it into a purse. A male subject assisted the victim in putting the money into the purse and quickly grabbed the victim’s debit card. During the incident, two other males kept a lookout and distracted the employees while the theft occurred.
arizonasuntimes.com
As Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Alleges Maricopa County Broke the Law in the 2022 Primary Election, Groups Launch Drop Box-Watching Operations
The Arizona Legislature was unable to get a bill passed this year clearly banning unmonitored absentee ballot drop boxes, so local activists are organizing schedules of volunteers to watch them, concerned after reports of unusual activity during the primary election this year. Existing law, A.R.S. 16-1005(E), prohibits absentee ballot drop boxes operated by entities other than the government, but legal disputes remain over how much the government is required to monitor them.
Arizona body broker found guilty of dumping body parts in Prescott
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Walter Harold Mitchell, 61, spent nearly 30 years as a body broker. On Thursday, the former Seattle man was found guilty by a jury on 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body in Yavapai County after leaving severed body parts outside Prescott in 2020.
theprescotttimes.com
US Marshals Arrest Felony Fugitive Brandon Excell
United States Marshals Arrest Felony Fugitive Brandon Excell. On September 28, 2022, a felony warrant was issued for Brandon Excell due to his involvement in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Today at approximately 3:30 PM, the United States Marshals located and arrested Excell in Phoenix for the above-listed warrant.
Authorities searching for 63-year-old man missing from Prescott campground for nearly a week
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who went missing nearly a week ago at a campsite in Prescott. Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh, 63, was last seen on Sept. 29 after leaving his campground at Granite Basin Campground. The family of Stambaugh says he...
