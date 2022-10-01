ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Deadline

George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Rita Moreno Among Celebrity Guests Joining ‘Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music And Laughter’ ABC Special — Update

UPDATED, 10:30 AM: ABC has announced additional celebrity guests set for its upcoming Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter special. Stars who have signed on to help celebrate Lear through speeches and comedy performances include Asante Blackk, George Clooney, Laverne Cox, Isabella Gomez, Emily Hampshire, Tom Hanks, Rita Moreno, Ms. Pat, Jay Pharoah, Rob Reiner, Aida Rodriguez and George Wallace. Special musical performances paying tribute to iconic sitcom theme songs will also be featured throughout the evening and will be performed by Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Ledisi, Justina Machado, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelly Rowland, Amber Stevens West, Michelle Williams and more.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

George Clooney Jokes It Was A ‘Terrible Mistake’ Teaching Twins, 5, A Language He Doesn’t Know

George Clooney admits he may not have thought ahead when he decided to teach his 5-year-old twins a language he doesn’t know himself. “We’ve made a terrible mistake,” George, 61, told Gayle King during a CBS Mornings interview on Wednesday, September 28. The host had asked the Burn After Reading star if Alexander and Ella are “chatty.” “We taught them Italian,” George continued. “But we don’t speak Italian, so we’ve armed them with a language they can harm us with. And we both don’t really know what they’re saying.” George also confirmed that the twins speak French as a third language, and quipped, “I’m from Kentucky, English is my second language.”
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Kevin Hart Gets Real About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap And How The World Should Treat His Situation With Chris Rock

It’s been a little over six months since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, and many are still discussing the polarzing incident. While the general public has had plenty of thoughts on the matter, plenty of celebrities have weighed in as well. One of the high-profile stars that chimed in with thoughts is Kevin Hart, who’s good friends with both Smith and Rock. Hart has never been one to shy away from giving honest thoughts and, not too long ago, he got real about the slap and how the world should be treating the situation at this point.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Golden Globes: Chris Rock Turns Down Huge Payday to Host in 2023 (Report)

The Golden Globes were hoping to join forces with the unwitting star of this year’s Oscars ceremony. Chris Rock was offered “a s–t-ton” of money to host next year’s Globes ceremony on NBC, but turned it down, according to the Puck newsletter. (TVLine has reached out to NBC for comment.) The SNL alum and stand-up legend has hosted his share of awards shows in the past, including the Oscars twice, but the Globes were also clearly hoping to ride the coattails of his newfound notoriety after Will Smith slapped Rock at this year’s Oscars in March.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Oprah Winfrey Shines in White Blazer Dress and Crystal-Dusted Pumps at Emmy Awards 2022

Oprah Winfrey brought a new take to suiting at the 2022 Emmy Awards. While presenting Michael Keaton with his Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award for Hulu’s “Dopesick,” the former talk show host wore a floor-length blazer dress in a bright white hue. The piece included a double-breasted silhouette with pointed lapels, buttoned long sleeves and a front slit. Completing Winfrey’s ensemble were diamond rings and drop earrings. When it came to shoes, Winfrey went monochrome with a set of white pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured leather uppers with toes sprinkled with crystals, giving them a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

Abbott Elementary Star Called Out Jimmy Kimmel's ‘Disrespect’ After Controversial Emmys Bit, But Quinta Brunson Put A Kibosh On The Drama

Considering this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony hit an all-time low with TV viewers — hitting under 6 million total for the first time — a large part of the population missed out on seeing Abbott Elementary proudly repping broadcast TV amongst a plethora of streaming and cable series. The ABC comedy was at the heart of one particularly controversial moment, with late night host Jimmy Kimmel somewhat railroading Quinta Brunson’s historic win and acceptance speech. The moment drew all kinds of reactions, including a light scolding from star Sheryl Lee Ralph, but it appears as if Brunson has already buried the hatchet after popping by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with her Emmy in hand.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Zendaya’s mother says security stopped her at the Emmys

Zendaya’s mother said she had to “name drop” her own daughter in order to get past security at the Emmy Awards on Monday (12 September).At the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, Zendaya won her second Emmy for her lead role in HBO’s unflinching teen drama Euphoria.On Tuesday (13 September), Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, posted a photo of her hugging her daughter at the Emmys on Instagram stories.However, in her caption, she noted that she was stopped from approaching the star’s table by security, and was asked who she was.“Made my way to Z before they awarded her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HelloGiggles

Olivia Wilde Opens Up About “Tough” Co-Parenting With Ex, Jason Sudeikis

Drama seems to be following Olivia Wilde wherever she goes these days. Along with the controversies surrounding her latest film, Don’t Worry Darling, the female director and actress has had a pretty rocky post-breakup with ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis, especially when it comes to co-parenting their children. “It’s tough,” Wilde...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Jason Bateman says he almost ran over Michael Jackson in the 1980s

Actor Jason Bateman has claimed that he once almost ran Michael Jackson over with his bike while on set in the 1980s.Bateman had a role on the American sitcom Silver Spoons at the time, which Jackson was apparently a fan of. The show aired throughout the early 1980s with Bateman starring as character Derek Taylor for the first two seasons, first appearing in the show when he was just 13.While visiting the set during the time of filming, Jackson was apparently walking towards the stage when Batemen and his co-star Rick Schroder – the lead of the show –...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘SNL’ Cold Open Successfully Goes Full Meta With Some Donald Trump, Jon Hamm, Shaun White & Self-Deprecation Galore In Season 48 Premiere

With a smorgasbord of greatest hits past and perhaps present, Saturday Night Live went successfully mega-meta tonight in the sometimes bubbling over cold open of its Season 48 debut. “I got to point out, where’s the balance politically?” asked host Miles Teller in his best Peyton Manning impersonation. “They’re making Trump Columbus jokes, meanwhile Joe Biden’s lost his damn marbles,” the Top Gun: Maverick actor added to the Andrew Dismukes-portrayed Eli Manning on the split screen as James Austin Johnson reprised his POTUS 45 role from last year. “They’re not even going to mention that.” Using the NFL siblings and Peyton’s Omaha Productions’...
NFL
TMZ.com

'SNL' Spoofs Adam Levine, Armie Hammer in DM Game Show Skit

'SNL' created a game show around the Adam Levine/Armie Hammer DM scandals ... and gotta say -- pretty funny. Miles Teller did the honors of hosting the show, and did double duty as a game show host for "Send Something Normal" -- a game where contestants respond to DMs they get on Insta.
TV SHOWS
