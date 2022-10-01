ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

98online.com

Maryland Perspectives: University of Maryland Baltimore Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson

The University of Maryland Baltimore is on the forefront of integrating its police department with social services that help out students on campus and the community that surrounds the campus in Baltimore City. Their police department has won a number of local, state and international awards for community policing for the innovations that they are the first in the country to use. UMB Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson heads up the UMB Outreach and Support team. He explains the new programs and how they are a template for other departments to follow to make a safer community on and off campus.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow

Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals. Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her elementary school teachers...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

10-year-old author joins mission to help end hunger in America

ELKRIDGE, Md. — September is Hunger Action Month. It is a time when people across the nation join together in the mission to end hunger. A 10-year-old Howard County fifth grader at Rockburn Elementary is using her own talents and creativity to contribute to the cause. Julia Barnes is...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pastor P.M. Smith on School Attendance

Nearly one month into the new school year and more than 1 ,000 Baltimore City School students are being marked missing. The school system is attempting to track down these students. Long time Baltimore resident, Pastor P.M. Smith joins the morning team to provide a look at what is happening.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Young person shot during fight aboard MTA bus in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A young person was shot Thursday after a fight broke out on a Maryland Transit Administration bus stopped near the Mondawmin Mall. A spokesperson for MTA said two young people were fighting around 3 p.m. when one of the boys fired a gun, wounding the other.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Wounded Baltimore city police officer still hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore police offficer, who was shot during a struggle with a suspect Friday, remained hospitalized Sunday, officials said. "The officer is doing well and resting in the presence of his family. There is no word on when he will be discharged from the hospital," said Donny Moses, a spokesman for the department.
BALTIMORE, MD
hcpss.org

Meet Our New 2022-2023 Principals

HCPSS welcomed six new principals at the start of the school year. Each one brings a different set of experiences to the job, but they all share a passion for serving their students, staff, and communities. Learn more about each of them below and hear their advice for students on how to be successful this school year.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Violent shooting that injured two teens Saturday rattles Catonsville residents

BALTIMORE -- A shooting near a Catonsville shopping plaza left two teenagers with serious injuries on Saturday night, according to authorities.Officers learned of the shooting around 9:05 p.m, police said.They found the two boys—ages 16 and 17—with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The 16-year-old boy had been shot once while the 17-year-old boy had been shot multiple times, police said.They were taken to a local hospital where are listed in critical condition, police said.Video footage of the shooting shows a person walking up to the two teenagers and then the flash of light from that person's weapon as they fire it...
CATONSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man charged in rape of Gunpowder Falls State Park employee while he was manager

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County man was arrested Tuesday in the repeated rape and assault of a woman while he was the park manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park, police said. Michael Browning, 71, is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.Investigators determined over the course of a six-month-long investigation that he had sexually assaulted the same person several times, police said. Browning was employed by the Maryland Park Service and routinely patrolled Gunpowder State Park at the time of the assaults, police said.  According to charging documents received by WJZ, the alleged victim met Browning while she was a young teenager...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery

BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433. 
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Police: Woman dies from hit-and-run in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating after a woman died from a hit-and-run in Annandale. Officials said that a pedestrian woman was fatally struck by a car at the intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place on Sunday. The woman was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries, according to police.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

18-year-old killed in Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - An 18-year-old man was killed after a shooting Saturday night in Northeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded the 1300 block of Adams Street around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers discovered the 18-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, who was identified...
WASHINGTON, DC

