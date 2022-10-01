Read full article on original website
98online.com
Maryland Perspectives: University of Maryland Baltimore Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson
The University of Maryland Baltimore is on the forefront of integrating its police department with social services that help out students on campus and the community that surrounds the campus in Baltimore City. Their police department has won a number of local, state and international awards for community policing for the innovations that they are the first in the country to use. UMB Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson heads up the UMB Outreach and Support team. He explains the new programs and how they are a template for other departments to follow to make a safer community on and off campus.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police visit Boys & Girls Club in O'Donnell Heights
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police visit the Boy & Girs Club at O’Donnell Heights to talk to the youth about police work in different scenarios. Treats were also part of the day because officers gave out delicious donuts. The youth and the officers had a great time...
foxbaltimore.com
With church attendance flagging, Archdiocese of Baltimore kicks off review of parishes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Archdiocese of Baltimore last week launched a new two-year review of about 60 parishes within Baltimore City and just outside the city in Baltimore County. Called "Seek the City to Come," the multiyear effort aims to determine each parish's strengths and weaknesses said Auxiliary Bishop...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals. Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her elementary school teachers...
Wbaltv.com
10-year-old author joins mission to help end hunger in America
ELKRIDGE, Md. — September is Hunger Action Month. It is a time when people across the nation join together in the mission to end hunger. A 10-year-old Howard County fifth grader at Rockburn Elementary is using her own talents and creativity to contribute to the cause. Julia Barnes is...
Wbaltv.com
Johns Hopkins honors 2 men as pioneers in treatment of Sickle Cell disease
September is Sickle Cell Awareness month. Johns Hopkins Hospital is honoring the memory of two Baltimore men who were pioneers in the treatment of the disease. They were patients at the hospital from the 1960s to 1990s.
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor P.M. Smith on School Attendance
Nearly one month into the new school year and more than 1 ,000 Baltimore City School students are being marked missing. The school system is attempting to track down these students. Long time Baltimore resident, Pastor P.M. Smith joins the morning team to provide a look at what is happening.
fox5dc.com
Police discover 2-year-old shooting victim while responding to Southeast DC crash
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. discovered a two-year-old shooting victim as officers responded to a car crash in Southeast. The Metropolitan Police Department says around 12:24 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 2500 block of Q Street for a crash. Once there, officers discovered a two-year-old boy in one...
foxbaltimore.com
Young person shot during fight aboard MTA bus in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A young person was shot Thursday after a fight broke out on a Maryland Transit Administration bus stopped near the Mondawmin Mall. A spokesperson for MTA said two young people were fighting around 3 p.m. when one of the boys fired a gun, wounding the other.
foxbaltimore.com
Wounded Baltimore city police officer still hospitalized
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore police offficer, who was shot during a struggle with a suspect Friday, remained hospitalized Sunday, officials said. "The officer is doing well and resting in the presence of his family. There is no word on when he will be discharged from the hospital," said Donny Moses, a spokesman for the department.
hcpss.org
Meet Our New 2022-2023 Principals
HCPSS welcomed six new principals at the start of the school year. Each one brings a different set of experiences to the job, but they all share a passion for serving their students, staff, and communities. Learn more about each of them below and hear their advice for students on how to be successful this school year.
Violent shooting that injured two teens Saturday rattles Catonsville residents
BALTIMORE -- A shooting near a Catonsville shopping plaza left two teenagers with serious injuries on Saturday night, according to authorities.Officers learned of the shooting around 9:05 p.m, police said.They found the two boys—ages 16 and 17—with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The 16-year-old boy had been shot once while the 17-year-old boy had been shot multiple times, police said.They were taken to a local hospital where are listed in critical condition, police said.Video footage of the shooting shows a person walking up to the two teenagers and then the flash of light from that person's weapon as they fire it...
Man charged in rape of Gunpowder Falls State Park employee while he was manager
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County man was arrested Tuesday in the repeated rape and assault of a woman while he was the park manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park, police said. Michael Browning, 71, is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.Investigators determined over the course of a six-month-long investigation that he had sexually assaulted the same person several times, police said. Browning was employed by the Maryland Park Service and routinely patrolled Gunpowder State Park at the time of the assaults, police said. According to charging documents received by WJZ, the alleged victim met Browning while she was a young teenager...
fox5dc.com
Shooting victim dies after being dropped off at Fairfax County hospital: police
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man is dead after being dropped off at a Fairfax County hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday morning, according to police. Fairfax County Police said the man was dropped off at the Inova Mount Vernon Hospital in Alexandria, Virginia around 8:18 a.m. on Sunday. Police said...
Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery
BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.
Police: Woman dies from hit-and-run in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating after a woman died from a hit-and-run in Annandale. Officials said that a pedestrian woman was fatally struck by a car at the intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place on Sunday. The woman was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries, according to police.
NBC Washington
Two Juveniles Sought in Car Theft With Child Inside in Northwest DC: Police
Two minors were involved with stealing a running car that had a child inside in Northwest D.C., according to police. Of the juveniles, only one got into the black Jeep Cherokee at around 1:13 p.m. while it was running on Georgia Avenue NW and Kenyon Street NW, authorities said. The...
Nottingham MD
Gun displayed during Perry Hall road rage incident, man assaulted with handgun while on date in Carney
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two assaults that were reported over the past week. At just after 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, a man was on a date at a woman’s residence in the unit block of Rembert Court in Carney (21234). The female opened the door and...
fox5dc.com
18-year-old killed in Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - An 18-year-old man was killed after a shooting Saturday night in Northeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded the 1300 block of Adams Street around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers discovered the 18-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, who was identified...
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing near McDonald's restaurant in Prince George's County
ADELPHI, Md. - A suspect is in custody accused of stabbing and killing a man near a McDonald's restaurant in Prince George's County. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to the incident near a McDonald's restaurant in the 2300 block of University Boulevard in Adelphi around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
