Is Vladimir Putin trying to incite a NATO attack on Russia?
“Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss whether Russia may be behind the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipeline and Vladimir Putin’s threat to use a tactical nuclear weapon.Oct. 2, 2022.
Herschel Walker calls report he paid for abortion 'flat-out lie' and a 'hatchet job'
Former NFL player Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in Georgia’s Senate race, passionately denied a news report he paid for an abortion in 2009.
Sheryl Sandberg steps into abortion fight with ACLU donation
Sheryl Sandberg opened her next chapter as a full-time philanthropist Tuesday with a donation to the American Civil Liberties Union to fight state abortion bans across the country
SCOTUS justices head back to the bench as new term begins
The Supreme Court is opening its new term on Monday with a packed agenda, a new justice and the lingering fallout from the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for TODAY.Oct. 3, 2022.
Ukraine retakes key areas Putin claimed to have annexed
Ukrainian forces recaptured two settlements in the south, bringing them closer to the Russian-occupied city of Kherson. The move to reclaim the regions now leading to new nuclear threats from the leader of Chechnya, a key Putin ally. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.Oct. 3, 2022.
