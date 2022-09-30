ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Is Vladimir Putin trying to incite a NATO attack on Russia?

“Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss whether Russia may be behind the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipeline and Vladimir Putin’s threat to use a tactical nuclear weapon.Oct. 2, 2022.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Donald Trump
TODAY.com

Ukraine retakes key areas Putin claimed to have annexed

Ukrainian forces recaptured two settlements in the south, bringing them closer to the Russian-occupied city of Kherson. The move to reclaim the regions now leading to new nuclear threats from the leader of Chechnya, a key Putin ally. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.Oct. 3, 2022.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy