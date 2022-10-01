Read full article on original website
Hundreds of local motorcyclists hit the road to help kids receive gifts this Christmas
DAVENPORT, Iowa — More than 300 Quad City motorcyclists took initiative over the weekend to make sure kids have presents under the tree this Christmas. A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education, or A.B.A.T.E., held its 38th Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run on Sunday, Oct. 2, in Davenport. The ride started...
WQAD
Toys for Tots '22 headquarters in Moline, applications open now
MOLINE, Ill. — Toys for Tots has officially secured its 2022 headquarters location. The gift-giving campaign will be using the same space as last year at 1 Montgomery Drive, Moline. The application to receive toys is now available and can be found by clicking here. The last day to...
No school bus strike: Local 371 and Durham School Services reach agreement Friday evening
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Union bus drivers in the Davenport Community School District have cast votes surrounding a new contract. School district bus provider Durham School Services announced that the company has reached an agreement with Teamsters Local 371. "We're pleased to announce that the contract has been ratified," Durham...
New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities
A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
WQAD
ER department at Genesis West to close Dec. 6
The Genesis Davenport West campus emergency department will close in December, with staff and resources moving to the East campus. The West campus remains open.
McManus Orthodontics Coloring Contest
October is National Orthodontic Health Awareness Month. Celebrate with McManus Orthodontics!. We welcome kids in grades K-12 to color any one of the pictures below for a chance to win a $25 VISA gift card! Ten winners will be chosen and featured in GMQC starting October 17th. Each winner's school will also receive a $100 Amazon gift card.
KWQC
13-year-old charged with making threats at Davenport intermediate school
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection with threats made at a Davenport intermediate school. Davenport police school resource officers received information regarding the possible threat of violence to students and staff at Smart Intermediate School, police said in a media release. Additional officers responded to...
Davenport school bus drivers to vote on contract offer Friday ahead of possible strike
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport school bus drivers who are members of Teamsters Local 371 are threatening to strike if a new contract can't be reached with Durham School Services. Durham is the transportation provider for the Davenport Community School District. Union members overwhelming voted down a contract offer last...
KWQC
Davenport union bus drivers avert strike, vote to approve new contract offer
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Bus drivers with the Teamsters Local 371 union in Rock Island voted Friday night to approve a new deal with Durham School Services. According to a union representative, members ‘voted overwhelmingly’ to approve a new wage, an extra holiday and what the rep is calling the addressing of safety issues to ensure children can safely be transported to and from school.
King's Harvest, Christian Care homeless shelters trying to adjust to rising costs
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Two area homeless shelters are watching their wallets as inflation pushes their costs up and stretches their budgets. Inflation, from the gas pump to the grocery store, is impacting most Americans and families are more vulnerable to losing their homes. Organizations that take care of...
ourquadcities.com
True crime fans can learn killer facts at ‘Serial Pursuit’ trivia night
True crime and trivia fans, the Junior League of the Quad Cities has the perfect event for you. They’re hosting their “Serial Pursuit” fundraising trivia event on Saturday, October 15th from 1- 4 p.m. at Pour Bros Taproom, 1209 Fourth Avenue in Moline. This isn’t a typical trivia event, some of the area’s women criminal psychologists will present this event. Not only will players learn the difference between a serial killer and a mass murderer, but they’ll also hear “6 degrees of separation” stories of some famous killings.
Twin-brother veterans set to go on QC Honor Flight
MENDOTA, Ill. — Two brothers are about to embark on an important journey. Mick and Doug Hartley will join the 54th Honor Flight of the Quad Cities which will take off from Moline on Tuesday, Oct. 4. "It'll be a long day, but it's an honor to go and...
1470 WMBD
Scenic Drives return this and next weekend
CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
Special Operations Unit: Suspect sold, used meth at Iowa residence
A 35-year-old Davenport man who appeared before a judge Sunday morning is behind bars after he told law enforcement agents he used and sold meth at his home. Michael Pauli faces charges of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records say. Shortly before 3:30 […]
starvedrock.media
Drivers killed Saturday in Lee County collision
A collision Saturday north of LaMoille killed drivers from Lee and Bureau Counties. Lee County Sheriff John Simonton's office says it happened south of Woodhaven Lakes before 3pm. Dane Moorman of Arlington was northbound on LaMoille Road and Bonnie Ackert of Dixon was eastbound on Maytown road when the accident occurred.
East Moline crash kills 2, woman charged with DUI
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Two people are dead after an early Sunday morning crash near downtown East Moline, according to a news release from police. East Moline police officers responded to the area of Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue around 12:47 a.m. after a report of a two-vehicle crash. Officers located the two vehicles involved, one of which was resting on its side.
German Fest Comes to Downtown Davenport October 14
A new event in a newly created space is coming to Downtown Davenport. German Fest will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 E. 3rd St. The event is co-produced by the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP).
nrgmediadixon.com
The City of Dixon Becomes the First Community in the U.S. to Adopt a Recovery Friendly Community Proclamation
Dixon has officially become the first community in the entire country to adopt a Recovery Friendly Community Proclamation. More than 100,000 people lose their lives to drug overdoses each year including one life every five minutes. Dixon is a national leader to substance use prevention, treatment and recovery with many...
Rollover crash injures man in Jo Daviess County
ELIZABETH, Ill. (WTVO) – A man is hurt after getting ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash in Jo Daviess County. Sheriff’s deputies found Jared Vesely, 29, and his vehicle in the ditch on the east side of Illinois Route 84 just after 10 p.m. Friday night in rural Elizabeth. Vesely was transported to […]
Wrongfully convicted Iowa school counselor awarded $12 million
A wrongfully convicted former Iowa City school counselor is owed $12 million for emotional suffering by the State of Iowa due to an ineffective public defender, a jury ruled on Thursday.
WQAD
