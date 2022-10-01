ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

WQAD

Toys for Tots '22 headquarters in Moline, applications open now

MOLINE, Ill. — Toys for Tots has officially secured its 2022 headquarters location. The gift-giving campaign will be using the same space as last year at 1 Montgomery Drive, Moline. The application to receive toys is now available and can be found by clicking here. The last day to...
MOLINE, IL
US 104.9

New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities

A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

McManus Orthodontics Coloring Contest

October is National Orthodontic Health Awareness Month. Celebrate with McManus Orthodontics!. We welcome kids in grades K-12 to color any one of the pictures below for a chance to win a $25 VISA gift card! Ten winners will be chosen and featured in GMQC starting October 17th. Each winner's school will also receive a $100 Amazon gift card.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

13-year-old charged with making threats at Davenport intermediate school

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection with threats made at a Davenport intermediate school. Davenport police school resource officers received information regarding the possible threat of violence to students and staff at Smart Intermediate School, police said in a media release. Additional officers responded to...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Davenport union bus drivers avert strike, vote to approve new contract offer

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Bus drivers with the Teamsters Local 371 union in Rock Island voted Friday night to approve a new deal with Durham School Services. According to a union representative, members ‘voted overwhelmingly’ to approve a new wage, an extra holiday and what the rep is calling the addressing of safety issues to ensure children can safely be transported to and from school.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

True crime fans can learn killer facts at ‘Serial Pursuit’ trivia night

True crime and trivia fans, the Junior League of the Quad Cities has the perfect event for you. They’re hosting their “Serial Pursuit” fundraising trivia event on Saturday, October 15th from 1- 4 p.m. at Pour Bros Taproom, 1209 Fourth Avenue in Moline. This isn’t a typical trivia event, some of the area’s women criminal psychologists will present this event. Not only will players learn the difference between a serial killer and a mass murderer, but they’ll also hear “6 degrees of separation” stories of some famous killings.
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Twin-brother veterans set to go on QC Honor Flight

MENDOTA, Ill. — Two brothers are about to embark on an important journey. Mick and Doug Hartley will join the 54th Honor Flight of the Quad Cities which will take off from Moline on Tuesday, Oct. 4. "It'll be a long day, but it's an honor to go and...
MOLINE, IL
1470 WMBD

Scenic Drives return this and next weekend

CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
KCAU 9 News

Special Operations Unit: Suspect sold, used meth at Iowa residence

A 35-year-old Davenport man who appeared before a judge Sunday morning is behind bars after he told law enforcement agents he used and sold meth at his home. Michael Pauli faces charges of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records say. Shortly before 3:30 […]
DAVENPORT, IA
starvedrock.media

Drivers killed Saturday in Lee County collision

A collision Saturday north of LaMoille killed drivers from Lee and Bureau Counties. Lee County Sheriff John Simonton's office says it happened south of Woodhaven Lakes before 3pm. Dane Moorman of Arlington was northbound on LaMoille Road and Bonnie Ackert of Dixon was eastbound on Maytown road when the accident occurred.
LEE COUNTY, IL
WQAD

East Moline crash kills 2, woman charged with DUI

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Two people are dead after an early Sunday morning crash near downtown East Moline, according to a news release from police. East Moline police officers responded to the area of Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue around 12:47 a.m. after a report of a two-vehicle crash. Officers located the two vehicles involved, one of which was resting on its side.
EAST MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

German Fest Comes to Downtown Davenport October 14

A new event in a newly created space is coming to Downtown Davenport. German Fest will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 E. 3rd St. The event is co-produced by the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP).
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
