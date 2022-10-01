ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Colombian boxer Luis Quiñones dies 5 days after KO loss

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cqUjP_0iHQjMRl00

Luis Quiñones, a 25-year-old boxer who hailed from Colombia, died Thursday night, according to ESPN, five days after he was hospitalized following a knockout loss.

Quiñones had been facing Jose Munoz at Coliseo Elias Chegwin in Barranquilla, Colombia. Entering the fight undefeated, the two boxers were in a back-and-forth fight until the eighth round, when Quiñones was knocked down by a punch after showing wobbly legs.

Quiñones was reportedly taken out of the ring via stretcher. By Thursday, he was brain dead.

His brother confirmed his passing on Facebook, per ESPN:

"You went ahead of us my loving brother, now you are with your heavenly father, whom you adored and served, I love you my brother Luis Quinones, forever and ever in our hearts," Leonardo Quinones wrote.

The promoter of the fight, Cuadrilátero Boxing, released its own statement in Spanish on Instagram lamenting the death and saying they would continue to support the boxer's family as long as needed. A rough translation:

Cuadrilátero Boxing deeply regrets the death of Luis Quiñones, an exceptional, disciplined human being who always showed the greatest commitment to this sport.

Luis was passionate about boxing, so much so that he left his hometown, Barrancabermeja, to make his way in Barranquilla and become a professional athlete. His idol was Julio Cesar Chavez.

Since last Saturday we have been accompanying his family, his team, and the medical staff and we will continue to do so for as long as they require it.

In the same way, we thank the staff of the Clínica General del Norte, who during all the time did what was within their power and took care of Luis in the best possible way.

Per ESPN, Quiñones was diagnosed with a "neurological deterioration as a result of head trauma due to traumatic contusions" during surgery. Doctors also reportedly performed a craniectomy, a removal of part of the skull to accommodate brain swelling, after detecting a subdural hematoma.

Quiñones is at least the third boxer to die from complications in the ring this year, joining South Africa's Simiso Buthelezi and Russia's Arest Saakyan.

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Challenged To Boxing Match By Dubai DJ He Punched

Dubai, UAE – 6ix9ine found himself embroiled in a nasty scuffle at a club in Dubai over the weekend — and now, the DJ he allegedly punched wants a boxing match. Speaking to TMZ, the Dubai-based entertainer — who goes by Lucasdirty — gave his account of what led to the initial scuffle. “I was privately requested by the management of the club to play the artist’s music,” he explained. “That doesn’t align with any of beliefs, principles, my morals.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 61 Results: Dern vs. Yan

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 61 results for the Dern vs. Yan fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 61 Twitter updates. In the main event, Mackenzie Dern will square off against Yan Xiaonan in a strawweight contest. Dern has won four of her past five fights, while Yan has posted two straight losses.
UFC
Action News Jax

Indonesia police chief, others removed over soccer disaster

MALANG, Indonesia — (AP) — An Indonesian police chief and nine elite officers were removed from their posts Monday and 18 others were being investigated for responsibility in the firing of tear gas inside a soccer stadium that set off a stampede, killing at least 125 people, officials said.
FIFA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
114K+
Followers
128K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy