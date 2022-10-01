Read full article on original website
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Overtime Loss To Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis — Despite being 9.5-point underdogs and down to their third-string quarterback, the Patriots walked into Lambeau Field on Sunday and brought the Packers to overtime. They even held a fourth-quarter lead with Mac Jones watching from home in New England. It wasn’t good enough in the...
Aaron Rodgers praises Bill Belichick following Packers’ win over Patriots: ‘He’s a legend’
The Packers quarterback spoke highly of Belichick after what may have been the last-ever matchup between the two. After calling Bill Belichick “the best coach of all time” earlier this week, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers offered more praise for the Patriots head coach following Green Bay’s 27-24 overtime victory on Sunday.
Packers beat Patriots in Week 4: Player of the game, play of the game
The Green Bay Packers survived an inspired upset attempt from the visiting New England Patriots on Sunday, using a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Romeo Doubs and a game-winning field goal from Mason Crosby to win 27-24 in overtime. Here is Packers Wire’s player of the game and...
Good, bad and ugly from Packers' 27-24 win over Patriots in Week 4
The good: The Green Bay Packers are 3-1 after four games. The bad: The Packers nearly got beat by a team quarterbacked by a third-string rookie. The ugly: A long trip to London awaits. The Packers escaped an upset bid from the New England Patriots on Sunday at Lambeau Field,...
Five Takeaways From Shorthanded Patriots’ OT Loss To Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Down to their third-string quarterback, on the road, against Aaron Rodgers, the New England Patriots gave the Green Bay Packers all they could handle Sunday at Lambeau Field. They forced overtime, then forced a punt on Green Bay’s opening drive of the extra session.
QB Aaron Rodgers after Green Bay Packers' OT escape vs. New England Patriots: 'This way of winning, I don't think, is sustainable'
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers didn't figure he would play another terrible half on Sunday against the New England Patriots, and the Green Bay Packers quarterback was right. And Packers coach Matt LaFleur hopes he doesn't make what he called "the worst decision of the day" again when it comes to an ill-advised replay challenge.
