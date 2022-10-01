ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NESN

Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Overtime Loss To Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis — Despite being 9.5-point underdogs and down to their third-string quarterback, the Patriots walked into Lambeau Field on Sunday and brought the Packers to overtime. They even held a fourth-quarter lead with Mac Jones watching from home in New England. It wasn’t good enough in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Five Takeaways From Shorthanded Patriots’ OT Loss To Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Down to their third-string quarterback, on the road, against Aaron Rodgers, the New England Patriots gave the Green Bay Packers all they could handle Sunday at Lambeau Field. They forced overtime, then forced a punt on Green Bay’s opening drive of the extra session.
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

QB Aaron Rodgers after Green Bay Packers' OT escape vs. New England Patriots: 'This way of winning, I don't think, is sustainable'

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers didn't figure he would play another terrible half on Sunday against the New England Patriots, and the Green Bay Packers quarterback was right. And Packers coach Matt LaFleur hopes he doesn't make what he called "the worst decision of the day" again when it comes to an ill-advised replay challenge.
GREEN BAY, WI

