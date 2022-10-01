ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau East outlasts Wausau West in WVC volleyball dual

By Shereen Siewert
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXn54_0iHQj4dw00
The 2022 Wausau East High School volleyball team. (Submitted photo)

WAUSAU – The Wausau West and Wausau East volleyball teams met up for the 15th annual Pink Ribbon Volley (formerly Volley for the Cure) match on Thursday at East High School.

Wausau East prevailed with a 3-1 victory, taking the match 25-23, 19-25, 25-17, 25-15, to improve to 4-3 in Wisconsin Valley Conference play this season. West drops to 1-6.

Alli Schauls had 19 kills and 14 digs, Claire Calmes had a team-best 32 digs, Brooke Schaefer had 22 assists and Isabelle Gullickson had 10 assists for Wausau West.

East statistics were not reported.

West will play a nonconference match at Mosinee on Tuesday, and both teams return to WVC action next Thursday, Oct. 6 with West hosting Stevens Point and East traveling to Wisconsin Rapids.

