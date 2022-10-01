Read full article on original website
Carolina Classic Fair opens a day later due to Ian-related weather conditions
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair opened Saturday, one day later from when it was set to open. Officials pushed back the opening because of Ian-related weather conditions. WFMY News 2 crews caught up with folks at the fair Saturday that were determined to have a good time...
Post-tropical cyclone Ian continues to weaken across Southern Virgina, expected to dissipate ‘on Sunday morning’
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad appears to mostly be out of the woods as Ian continues to grow weaker across Southern Virginia. As of 5 p.m., the storm has passed Greensboro and is now about 95 miles west-southwest of Richmond, Virginia. The storm was 30 miles south of Greensboro at 5 a.m. and […]
Ian’s Impacts | Duke Energy calls in crews from Missouri to restore power in Greensboro
The remnants of Hurricane Ian knocked out power for more than 60,000 people in Guilford County. Thousands still sat in the dark two days later.
VIDEO: Storm winds cause electric sparks to fly on the street in NC
North Carolina continues to deal with the impacts of Ian as the storm passed through the region throughout Friday evening and Saturday morning.
Hurricane Ian | 3 p.m. update with Tim Buckley
Hurricane Ian came ashore in Georgetown, South Carolina around 2:30 p.m. Friday. The storm is bringing heavy wind and rain to Greensboro and the Triad.
Surveying the damage left in Triad from Hurricane Ian
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Across Greensboro, many have experienced harsh winds and heavy rains from remnants of Hurricane Ian Friday night. Thousands of households have been left in the dark from the downed powerlines and hundreds of trees have either hit homes or blocked roads throughout the day. Early Friday, a large tree uprooted […]
Ian Brings Wind, Rain And Cancel Culture To Guilford County
If you have exciting weekend plans in Greensboro, High Point or anywhere else in Guilford County, you better check that the event is actually being held. Hurricane Ian, which wreaked havoc in Florida, is bringing central North Carolina plenty of wind and rain and, on Thursday, Sept 29, many municipalities and groups that had events planned were canceling or postponing them.
Power crews restore most power in the Triangle; less than 4K without electricity statewide
Power crews are working diligently to get power restored to all customers.
Watch: Live look at Ian's destruction in Florida, Carolinas
Hurricane Ian made its final landfall in South Carolina on Friday and is now impacting the mid-Atlantic with gusty winds and heavy rainfall.
Hurricane Ian not the first to have an impact in Graham or Alamance County; old-timers remember Hurricane Hazel (1954)
As everyone “battens down the hatches” as the rain and wind from Hurricane, now Tropical Storm, Ian passes through Alamance County, it may be useful to remember that the area has known the impact of other previous hurricanes and storms. Here’s an account from the storm that usually...
What you need to know as Tropical Storm Ian impacts North Carolina
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Triad, including Guilford, Forsyth, Davie, and Randolph counties. Heavy rain is forecasted throughout the day Friday and into the evening, with possible winds gusting to 57 mph. Governor Cooper has issued a State of Emergency Wednesday and urges North...
Guilford County Animal Services rescues 2 dogs as storms roll through Piedmont Triad
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two dogs were rescued by Guilford County Animal Services on Thursday as the remnants of Hurricane Ian rolled through the Piedmont Triad. A Good Samaritan found the 4-month-old girls abandoned in a box. Animal Control workers brought them to the shelter, and they are now safe and away from the […]
Greensboro Ian damage: Down trees and power outages
A look at how Hurricane Ian is impacting the Triad. A tree fell on a townhome and a business plaza was without power for some time.
Carolina Classic Fair opening postponed ahead of Hurricane Ian
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Classic Fair opening has been postponed until 9 a.m. on Saturday as Hurricane Ian approaches North Carolina. The fair said the decision to move the opening day was made to keep fairgoers, staff and vendors safe. North Carolinians can expect heavy rain, possible flooding and tornadoes on Friday and […]
Multiple Piedmont Triad school systems will either be closed or remote Friday ahead of storm over weekend
(WGHP) — All Guilford County Schools students will learn remotely on Friday as the remnants of Hurricane Ian approach North Carolina, according to a GCS news release. All evening events have been canceled. Saturday events for GCS could be impacted as well. All Davidson County Schools students will also learn remotely on Friday. Surry County […]
Carolina Classic Fair delays opening due to severe weather
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair has announced that it will be postponing it's 2022 opening due to severe weather. The fair will now open Saturday at 9 a.m. "After consulting with local meteorologists, the National Weather Service, and Forsyth County Emergency Management, the Carolina Classic Fair will delay its opening until Saturday," according to a news release.
Ian aftermath | Recovering after the storm
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Ian out of the Triad, several crews are working to clear up the damage the storm has left behind. The City of Greensboro tweeted that more than 200 trees had fallen on Friday. On Saturday, The City of Burlington's Public Works crews were out clearing...
State of Emergency: How Winston-Salem is preparing for Hurricane Ian
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Winston-Salem has declared a State of Emergency, just an hour after Guilford County and Greensboro did the same. The State of Emergency went into effect at noon on Friday. The city described it as a “precautionary measure” in case Hurricane Ian causes widespread or severe damage. This declaration […]
What supplies you may need ahead of rain and wind from Ian
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — WXII 12 News talked with an owner of a Triad hardware supply store to understand what you may need ahead of the rain and wind from Hurricane Ian this weekend. WXII 12 News talked with Michael Mickiewicz, store owner of Ace Hardware in Kernersville, Thursday. Ian...
Water main break closes Westover Terrace in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of Westover Terrace is closed due to a water main break, according to the City of Greensboro. The closure is in effect between Green Valley Road and West Wendover Avenue. Crews are still at the scene working on the water main, it is anticipated that the work will be done […]
