Environment

FOX8 News

Surveying the damage left in Triad from Hurricane Ian

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Across Greensboro, many have experienced harsh winds and heavy rains from remnants of Hurricane Ian Friday night. Thousands of households have been left in the dark from the downed powerlines and hundreds of trees have either hit homes or blocked roads throughout the day. Early Friday, a large tree uprooted […]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Ian Brings Wind, Rain And Cancel Culture To Guilford County

If you have exciting weekend plans in Greensboro, High Point or anywhere else in Guilford County, you better check that the event is actually being held. Hurricane Ian, which wreaked havoc in Florida, is bringing central North Carolina plenty of wind and rain and, on Thursday, Sept 29, many municipalities and groups that had events planned were canceling or postponing them.
FOX8 News

Carolina Classic Fair opening postponed ahead of Hurricane Ian

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Classic Fair opening has been postponed until 9 a.m. on Saturday as Hurricane Ian approaches North Carolina. The fair said the decision to move the opening day was made to keep fairgoers, staff and vendors safe. North Carolinians can expect heavy rain, possible flooding and tornadoes on Friday and […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Multiple Piedmont Triad school systems will either be closed or remote Friday ahead of storm over weekend

(WGHP) — All Guilford County Schools students will learn remotely on Friday as the remnants of Hurricane Ian approach North Carolina, according to a GCS news release. All evening events have been canceled. Saturday events for GCS could be impacted as well. All Davidson County Schools students will also learn remotely on Friday. Surry County […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Carolina Classic Fair delays opening due to severe weather

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair has announced that it will be postponing it's 2022 opening due to severe weather. The fair will now open Saturday at 9 a.m. "After consulting with local meteorologists, the National Weather Service, and Forsyth County Emergency Management, the Carolina Classic Fair will delay its opening until Saturday," according to a news release.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Ian aftermath | Recovering after the storm

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Ian out of the Triad, several crews are working to clear up the damage the storm has left behind. The City of Greensboro tweeted that more than 200 trees had fallen on Friday. On Saturday, The City of Burlington's Public Works crews were out clearing...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

What supplies you may need ahead of rain and wind from Ian

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — WXII 12 News talked with an owner of a Triad hardware supply store to understand what you may need ahead of the rain and wind from Hurricane Ian this weekend. WXII 12 News talked with Michael Mickiewicz, store owner of Ace Hardware in Kernersville, Thursday. Ian...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Water main break closes Westover Terrace in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of Westover Terrace is closed due to a water main break, according to the City of Greensboro. The closure is in effect between Green Valley Road and West Wendover Avenue. Crews are still at the scene working on the water main, it is anticipated that the work will be done […]
GREENSBORO, NC

