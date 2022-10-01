ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Yardbarker

5 RBs Broncos Could Target to Avoid Melvin Gordon Fumbling

Losing to the Las Vegas Raiders sucks for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos would have held the top spot in the AFC West if they'd found a way to win on Sunday in Las Vegas, but, instead, they let the game slip through their hands, 32-23. Worse yet, the Broncos...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Bills WRs Jamison Crowder, Isaiah McKenzie injured vs. Ravens

Buffalo Bills wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie were injured during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the host Baltimore Ravens. Crowder was ruled doubtful to return after sustaining an ankle injury. He was carted from the sideline to the locker room early in the third quarter. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jamison Crowder (ankle) doubtful to return for Bills in Week 4

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder is conisdered doubtful to return Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Crowder is dealing with an ankle injury, and as a result, the team has ruled him doubtful for the rest of the afternoon. Isaiah McKenzie's role will be even larger now without any competition in the slot.
NFL
KGO

Las Vegas Raiders score first defensive touchdown in three years

LAS VEGAS -- Call it karma. Because afterLas Vegas RaiderscornerbackAmik Robertson hadDenver Broncoswide receiverJerry Jeudy make a motion at him as if he was too short to guard him, Robertson had a 68-yard fumble return for a touchdown. The 5-foot-8 Robertson was the biggest player on the field when Broncos...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Bears named a potential suitor for Giants WR Kenny Golladay

New York Giants receiver Kenny Golladay has been taking it on the chin dating back to the preseason. The Chicago native, who had an underwhelming first season in New York in 2021 (37 receptions, 521 yards, zero touchdowns), has quickly fallen out of favor with both the Giants’ coaching staff and their fans.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Kenny Pickett replaces Mitch Trubisky as Steelers' QB vs. Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback change on Sunday. Pittsburgh benched veteran Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett during the team's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. Pickett came into the game for the Steelers' first offensive series of the second half. Pittsburgh was facing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
