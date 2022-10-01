Read full article on original website
Bills' Von Miller: Lamar Jackson 'should be the highest-paid player in the NFL'
Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is playing on the final season of his rookie contract after failing to come to terms on an extension with the team ahead of the 2022 campaign. Jackson halted contract talks once the season began, but one of his opponents this week believes the...
Yardbarker
5 RBs Broncos Could Target to Avoid Melvin Gordon Fumbling
Losing to the Las Vegas Raiders sucks for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos would have held the top spot in the AFC West if they'd found a way to win on Sunday in Las Vegas, but, instead, they let the game slip through their hands, 32-23. Worse yet, the Broncos...
Yardbarker
Bills WRs Jamison Crowder, Isaiah McKenzie injured vs. Ravens
Buffalo Bills wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie were injured during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the host Baltimore Ravens. Crowder was ruled doubtful to return after sustaining an ankle injury. He was carted from the sideline to the locker room early in the third quarter. The...
Broncos' HC Sends Strong Message to Fumbling RB Melvin Gordon
Nathaniel Hackett just told it like it is.
numberfire.com
Jamison Crowder (ankle) doubtful to return for Bills in Week 4
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder is conisdered doubtful to return Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Crowder is dealing with an ankle injury, and as a result, the team has ruled him doubtful for the rest of the afternoon. Isaiah McKenzie's role will be even larger now without any competition in the slot.
NFL・
KGO
Las Vegas Raiders, Josh McDaniels savor first win vs. division rival, former employer Denver Broncos
LAS VEGAS -- Josh McDaniels downplayed the significance of getting his first win as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders against the last team he worked for as a head coach in the Denver Broncos. But Raiders quarterback Derek Carr made sure McDaniels at least had a memento of the...
KGO
Las Vegas Raiders score first defensive touchdown in three years
LAS VEGAS -- Call it karma. Because afterLas Vegas RaiderscornerbackAmik Robertson hadDenver Broncoswide receiverJerry Jeudy make a motion at him as if he was too short to guard him, Robertson had a 68-yard fumble return for a touchdown. The 5-foot-8 Robertson was the biggest player on the field when Broncos...
KGO
'I'm playing today': JJ Watt says he is ready for Sunday's game after medical emergency on Wednesday
Former Texans player, J.J. Watt, says he is ready to play on Sunday's football game for the Arizona Cardinals after experiencing a medical emergency earlier in the week. The video above is from a previous report. Watt announced on Twitter Sunday morning that personal information was set to be leaked,...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Bears named a potential suitor for Giants WR Kenny Golladay
New York Giants receiver Kenny Golladay has been taking it on the chin dating back to the preseason. The Chicago native, who had an underwhelming first season in New York in 2021 (37 receptions, 521 yards, zero touchdowns), has quickly fallen out of favor with both the Giants’ coaching staff and their fans.
KGO
Why Brian Griese left television booth to become 49ers' quarterbacks coach
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Brian Griese spent his entire adult life either playing football or talking about it on television. Both jobs had been at the center of the Griese family business for the better part of 55 years, but in February, Griese suddenly found himself at a crossroads. His...
Who Is Playing, Who Is Out for Ravens-Bills: Ronnie Stanley Sidelined Again
Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley was sidelined for the Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills. Newly-signed outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul will make his debut.
NBC Sports
Kenny Pickett replaces Mitch Trubisky as Steelers' QB vs. Jets
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback change on Sunday. Pittsburgh benched veteran Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett during the team's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. Pickett came into the game for the Steelers' first offensive series of the second half. Pittsburgh was facing...
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns odds: NFL Week 5 point spread, moneyline, total
The Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 5 schedule. The Chargers are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Chargers are -155 on...
