Idle Vols hold steady in top 10 of polls ahead of trip to LSU

Tennessee went into its open date this weekend ranked as a top-10 team and will leave with the same status heading into the showdown with LSU in Baton Rouge. The Vols, 4-0 for the first time in 2016 when they won their first five games, moved up one spot to No. 8 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and remained at No. 8 in the Associated Press Poll when both rankings were released on Sunday. It remains the highest Tennessee has been ranked since it reached No. 7 in the AP poll midway through the 2006 season.
Four-Star Receiver Sets Commitment Date

Four-star junior receiver Mazeo Bennett released his top eight and set a mid October commitment date Saturday afternoon. Bennett will announce his college decision on Oct. 18 and is choosing between a top group including Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Tennessee. Bennett ranks as...
'This is what we wanted our Lady Vols brand to become'

With a snip of the scissors, the vision that the late Pat Summitt and store founder Terri Holder had for Orange Mountain Designs became actuality for the Lady Vols brand. “Pat would be so proud of this store and where it’s come and how Terri has really taken ahold of it and just run with it,” said Lady Vols Basketball Coach Kellie Harper, who participated in the ribbon-cutting Oct. 1 to officially open Orange Mountain Design’s first store in Knoxville. “And now the partnership with Jeff (Goodfriend) and Alumni Hall and what they’re doing, it’s just really taken it to another level. It really has.”
Lady Vol apparel store opening in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Lady Vol fans have a new place to shop! Orange Mountain Designs will be opening its doors this weekend. Inside the store, fans can find Lady Vol swag for all of the university’s Lady Vol sports. Athletes like Kiki Milloy got to approve designs for her...
Author reveals the real Davy Crockett

East Tennessee Historical Society will welcome author and businessman Scott Williams for an evening lecture titled “The Real David Crockett” at the East Tennessee History Center. For many, “Davy Crockett” conjures up thoughts of coonskin caps who “kilt him a b’ar when he was only three.” Williams, author...
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizzeria location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s sacrificing their profit to feed kids during a pandemic or offering free meals to anyone short on change through their “Pay It Forward” initiative, Little Nicky’s New York Pizza owners Dina and Nick Haddad always rise to the occasion when East Tennesseans are in need.
Water mane explosion shortens the school day

On the morning of Friday, September 16th at around 11 am, the water pipe at the entrance of Karns High school burst. According to some witnesses, the line exploded in a gush of water and debris, leaving the school with no water. This resulted in the administration having to make the hard decision and send the student home at 1 pm.
KPD Chief Noel…… Better Fix This BullS#! Attitude at KPD

The daily paper has the story of Knoxville settling the lawsuit with Trinty Clark over her illegal arrest by a former KPD Officer. This is ANOTHER example of the problem at KPD with people of color. Officers telling people to get back in their own home and the illegal pursuit.
Teens injured in car wreck on Clinton Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three teens were seriously injured Friday after the car they were in crashed on West Beaver Creek Road and Clinton Highway. A preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol says a male driver was headed north on Clinton Highway when a female driver attempted to turn left from West Beaver Creek Road onto Clinton Highway.
Pedestrian severely injured after hit-and-run on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car while he was walking on Kingston Pike Friday night, Knoxville Police Department Spokesman Scott Erland said. Erland said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. The pedestrian was hit by an SUV of an unknown make...
