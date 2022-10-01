Read full article on original website
Tennessee Vols morning report: Polls, Cedric Tillman surgery
They didn’t play over the weekend, but the Tennessee Vols football team generated plenty of news dating back to Thursday, and more came around Sunday. As they get set to prepare for the LSU Tigers, these stories are still relevant. Our morning update on Rocky Top leads with the...
Attending Vols' win over Florida 'magical' for five-star QB commit Iamaleava
Five-star Tennessee quarterback commitment Nicholaus Iamaleava, the star of the Vols' 2023 class, discusses his latest trip to Knoxville for Tennessee's win over Florida on Sept. 24.
Idle Vols hold steady in top 10 of polls ahead of trip to LSU
Tennessee went into its open date this weekend ranked as a top-10 team and will leave with the same status heading into the showdown with LSU in Baton Rouge. The Vols, 4-0 for the first time in 2016 when they won their first five games, moved up one spot to No. 8 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and remained at No. 8 in the Associated Press Poll when both rankings were released on Sunday. It remains the highest Tennessee has been ranked since it reached No. 7 in the AP poll midway through the 2006 season.
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Receiver Sets Commitment Date
Four-star junior receiver Mazeo Bennett released his top eight and set a mid October commitment date Saturday afternoon. Bennett will announce his college decision on Oct. 18 and is choosing between a top group including Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Tennessee. Bennett ranks as...
'This is what we wanted our Lady Vols brand to become'
With a snip of the scissors, the vision that the late Pat Summitt and store founder Terri Holder had for Orange Mountain Designs became actuality for the Lady Vols brand. “Pat would be so proud of this store and where it’s come and how Terri has really taken ahold of it and just run with it,” said Lady Vols Basketball Coach Kellie Harper, who participated in the ribbon-cutting Oct. 1 to officially open Orange Mountain Design’s first store in Knoxville. “And now the partnership with Jeff (Goodfriend) and Alumni Hall and what they’re doing, it’s just really taken it to another level. It really has.”
wvlt.tv
Lady Vol apparel store opening in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Lady Vol fans have a new place to shop! Orange Mountain Designs will be opening its doors this weekend. Inside the store, fans can find Lady Vol swag for all of the university’s Lady Vol sports. Athletes like Kiki Milloy got to approve designs for her...
smliv.com
Author reveals the real Davy Crockett
East Tennessee Historical Society will welcome author and businessman Scott Williams for an evening lecture titled “The Real David Crockett” at the East Tennessee History Center. For many, “Davy Crockett” conjures up thoughts of coonskin caps who “kilt him a b’ar when he was only three.” Williams, author...
Attorneys call cheer gym investigation ‘incredibly disturbing’
Attorneys representing multiple alleged victims in a sexual abuse lawsuit spoke Thursday about the lawsuit.
Knox Pride parade kicks off weekend festival
Knox Pridefest parade marched through downtown Friday night.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizzeria location
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s sacrificing their profit to feed kids during a pandemic or offering free meals to anyone short on change through their “Pay It Forward” initiative, Little Nicky’s New York Pizza owners Dina and Nick Haddad always rise to the occasion when East Tennesseans are in need.
karnschronicle.com
Water mane explosion shortens the school day
On the morning of Friday, September 16th at around 11 am, the water pipe at the entrance of Karns High school burst. According to some witnesses, the line exploded in a gush of water and debris, leaving the school with no water. This resulted in the administration having to make the hard decision and send the student home at 1 pm.
wvlt.tv
‘A lot of misinformation’ | Anderson Co. Schools dispels rumors after lockdown
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Director of Anderson County Schools Tim Parrott released a statement on Saturday to dispel rumors and misinformation that he said had spread on social media. Clinton High School went on a soft lockdown on Friday, Sept. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. after Principal...
utdailybeacon.com
River Breeze Event Center opens in Knoxville with ‘Fridays in Fall’ concert series
Parker Frost, a middle-aged “concert junkie,” visits on average 50 to 60 concerts a year and has found everything wrong with concert venues to create an ideal event center of his own. Frost envisioned a seamless concert experience starting from Downtown Knoxville. He pictured college students being able...
brianhornback.com
KPD Chief Noel…… Better Fix This BullS#! Attitude at KPD
The daily paper has the story of Knoxville settling the lawsuit with Trinty Clark over her illegal arrest by a former KPD Officer. This is ANOTHER example of the problem at KPD with people of color. Officers telling people to get back in their own home and the illegal pursuit.
WATE
Teens injured in car wreck on Clinton Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three teens were seriously injured Friday after the car they were in crashed on West Beaver Creek Road and Clinton Highway. A preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol says a male driver was headed north on Clinton Highway when a female driver attempted to turn left from West Beaver Creek Road onto Clinton Highway.
Crews work motorcycle crash along westbound I-40
Emergency crews are at the scene of a motorcycle crash Monday morning along westbound Interstate 40 north of Cherry Street in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Pedestrian severely injured after hit-and-run on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car while he was walking on Kingston Pike Friday night, Knoxville Police Department Spokesman Scott Erland said. Erland said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. The pedestrian was hit by an SUV of an unknown make...
Man shot while pumping gas in Knoxville
One man was left injured after a shooting at a gas station in Knoxville on Thursday night.
Powell man charged after school threat
A man has been charged with harassment after police say he threatened a Powell school.
brianhornback.com
Were You One of the ‘lucky ones’ That Got a Spam Text Survey Yesterday?
Yesterday (Friday September 30, 2022) many people got a Spam Text with a Survey link. I do not automatically click from the link. But I do check them out, so that it is more blog content and I can guess who is behind especially any political questions. You needed to...
