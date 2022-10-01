Read full article on original website
With the MLS Playoffs in sight, clubs are both jockeying for seeding in the final days of the regular season, while others are simply to try and qualify, as the Portland Timbers look to do so when they host Los Angeles FC on Sunday. LAFC is sitting pretty at the...
A rivalry that dates back to the 19th Century headlines the English Premier League schedule on Sunday, as the 188th edition of the Manchester derby takes place, seeing the defending champs in Manchester City welcome rival Manchester United to Etihad. City is once again looking like a team that has...
On a busy Saturday in Major League Soccer, one club is looking to find their way into the top-seven of their conference meet up, each desperately looking for three points, as the New England Revolution get set to host Atlanta United. Atlanta comes in with the best odds to win...
After a lengthy break of mourning and international football, Chelsea are finally back and ready to really get the Graham Potter era going at Stamford Bridge. There are some notable absentees, but the team is largely fit and should be more than capable enough to take on a tricky, yet inconsistent Crystal Palace.
