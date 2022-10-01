Read full article on original website
KUTV
Utah forensic scientists play key role in criminal justice
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — While police work on the front lines, Utah forensic scientists play a vital role in solving crimes in the state. The Utah State Crime Lab does forensic testing for all law enforcement across Utah. Walking into one of their three locations is like walking...
gastronomicslc.com
Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting
After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
Massive hail falls on southern & eastern Utah
Residents in some parts of southwestern and central-eastern Utah were pelted with massive hailstones Sunday afternoon.
KUTV
Utah volunteers deployed to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three specially trained American Red Cross of Utah disaster volunteers have departed to contribute to efforts in Florida and help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Volunteers left early Saturday morning from the Salt Lake City International Airport to join the more than 1,000 Red...
Officials: Plane headed from Las Vegas to Arizona lands in Lake Mead waters
Officials from Lake Mead said that a plane headed to Arizona landed in Lake Mead waters Saturday night.
KUTV
GALLERY: Severe thunderstorms bring hail, muddy roads to southern Utah
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Severe thunderstorms rolled through southern and eastern parts of the state on Sunday, leaving piles of hail and muddy roads. One viewer in Cedar city sent 2News a picture of hail that was almost the size of an egg. Another viewer used the measuring tape to show hail a little over one inch large, which would be the size of a half dollar.
KUTV
Utah volunteers with Red Cross setting up, assisting at Florida evacuation centers
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Utahns are on the ground busy helping Floridians whose lives are forever changed from Hurricane Ian. Task Force 1 has firefighters helping with search and rescue missions and the Red Cross sent volunteers from Utah to set up evacuation centers. Bonnie and David Kenison, from...
Missing in Utah: Family of Dylan Rounds continued to be left out of investigation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Authorities won’t relinquish their investigation of Dylan Rounds. The 19-year-old disappeared on Memorial Day weekend. He was operating his farm in Lucin in western Box Elder County. The mother of Dylan Rounds claimed authorities with Box Elder told her they will not turn the case to another agency to […]
963kklz.com
It Seems Like All People In Utah Do This
Have you ever noticed that, depending on what state you’re in, people tend to be more friendly and even “wave” at you for no reason? The Mike & Carla Morning Show found this out this morning about our neighbors to the north in the state of Utah!
KOLD-TV
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 14-year-old Tucson girl was denied a refill of a life-saving prescription drug she had been taking for years just two days after Arizona’s new abortion law had taken effect. 14 year old Emma Thompson has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis which has...
KUTV
Church announces all members, missionaries accounted for following Hurricane Ian
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says everyone from the Tampa and Fort Lauderdale mission, the missions most impacted, are all safe and accounted for. Missionaries were removed from harms way Monday. The Church also had supplies, materials, tools, water and shelf...
Two Idaho Towns Make America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List
Only 55 cities in the entire United States were picked to be on this list, which means these two Idaho towns are in an elite club!. Over the past few months, we’ve done a little traveling. First to Seattle. Then to Portland. After each trip, we came home incredibly grateful to live in Idaho. Why? Well, because compared to these two places Idaho’s “big city” is absolutely beautiful. Downtown Boise is clean. It’s vibrant. There are no boarded-up windows or graffiti. It’s great.
ksl.com
Judge dismisses lawsuit from nearly 100 women claiming they were assaulted by Provo OB-GYN
PROVO — More than three months after a hearing on the issue, 4th District Judge Robert C. Lunnen has dismissed a lawsuit filed by almost 100 women against Provo OB-GYN David H. Broadbent. The women claimed in the lawsuit they were sexually assaulted while getting medical care from Broadbent...
One dead after fatal rollover crash in Southern Utah
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on southbound I-15 early Sunday evening. According to a release, when officers arrived at the scene they found a sole male occupant of the Ford pickup who sustained fatal injuries. After an investigation, authorities found the pickup was hauling two trailers […]
AZFamily
Navajo Nation woman accused of murdering husband, young son in northern Arizona
NAVAJO NATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is facing federal murder charges after allegedly shooting her husband and 6-year-old son near their home in the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona. According to a federal indictment, Navajo Police responded to a home Wednesday night after a caller said a...
Trail Runner Survives Harrowing Mountain Lion Attack in Utah
A trail run took a turn for the worse for a Utah woman over the weekend. She rounded a corner on a popular hiking trail to find a mountain lion lunging toward her. According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR), she was traversing the Pipeline Trail in the Unita-Wasatch-Cache National Forest around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 25 when the cougar attacked.
KUTV
UDAF announces 400,000 turkeys killed, euthanized on farms since April from bird flu
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) announced that 400,000 turkeys have been killed or euthanized on farms since April because of avian influenza, also known as the bird flu. "Thousand sounds like a lot, thankfully we do have a good food supply...
WVC teen hits victim in face with metal baseball bat ‘multiple times’
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old West Valley City man allegedly assaulted another individual with a baseball bat while they were in line at a convenience store, according to the Springville Police Department. On Wednesday, September 28 at approximately 2:54 p.m., Springville Police officers were dispatched to 1460 North 1750 West on a report of […]
Gov. Polis declares state of emergency after avian flu affects millions of birds in Colorado
Governor Polis declared a state of disaster emergency on Thursday, due to a sharp increase in the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Colorado. HPAI, also referred to as bird flu, is a highly infectious disease that can affect wild and domestic birds. It can be spread through direct, bird-to-bird contact, and through contact with contaminated surfaces.
utahstories.com
The Legacy of The Man Who Photographed Women Wearing Body Paint in the Utah Desert
The human body has always been the most popular subject in contemporary art, and Utah artist, architect and photographer, Paul Butler, became famous for his remarkable nude figure drawings and photos of women wearing body paint. During photography and painting sessions, his female models often shared with him their insecurities...
