ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Utah forensic scientists play key role in criminal justice

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — While police work on the front lines, Utah forensic scientists play a vital role in solving crimes in the state. The Utah State Crime Lab does forensic testing for all law enforcement across Utah. Walking into one of their three locations is like walking...
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting

After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Pleasant, UT
State
North Carolina State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Arizona State
Local
Utah Society
State
Utah State
KUTV

GALLERY: Severe thunderstorms bring hail, muddy roads to southern Utah

ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Severe thunderstorms rolled through southern and eastern parts of the state on Sunday, leaving piles of hail and muddy roads. One viewer in Cedar city sent 2News a picture of hail that was almost the size of an egg. Another viewer used the measuring tape to show hail a little over one inch large, which would be the size of a half dollar.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#Racism#White Utahn#Mesa#African American
963kklz.com

It Seems Like All People In Utah Do This

Have you ever noticed that, depending on what state you’re in, people tend to be more friendly and even “wave” at you for no reason? The Mike & Carla Morning Show found this out this morning about our neighbors to the north in the state of Utah!
UTAH STATE
KOLD-TV

Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 14-year-old Tucson girl was denied a refill of a life-saving prescription drug she had been taking for years just two days after Arizona’s new abortion law had taken effect. 14 year old Emma Thompson has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis which has...
TUCSON, AZ
105.5 The Fan

Two Idaho Towns Make America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List

Only 55 cities in the entire United States were picked to be on this list, which means these two Idaho towns are in an elite club!. Over the past few months, we’ve done a little traveling. First to Seattle. Then to Portland. After each trip, we came home incredibly grateful to live in Idaho. Why? Well, because compared to these two places Idaho’s “big city” is absolutely beautiful. Downtown Boise is clean. It’s vibrant. There are no boarded-up windows or graffiti. It’s great.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
ABC4

One dead after fatal rollover crash in Southern Utah

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on southbound I-15 early Sunday evening. According to a release, when officers arrived at the scene they found a sole male occupant of the Ford pickup who sustained fatal injuries. After an investigation, authorities found the pickup was hauling two trailers […]
UTAH STATE
Field & Stream

Trail Runner Survives Harrowing Mountain Lion Attack in Utah

A trail run took a turn for the worse for a Utah woman over the weekend. She rounded a corner on a popular hiking trail to find a mountain lion lunging toward her. According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR), she was traversing the Pipeline Trail in the Unita-Wasatch-Cache National Forest around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 25 when the cougar attacked.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

WVC teen hits victim in face with metal baseball bat ‘multiple times’

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old West Valley City man allegedly assaulted another individual with a baseball bat while they were in line at a convenience store, according to the Springville Police Department. On Wednesday, September 28 at approximately 2:54 p.m., Springville Police officers were dispatched to 1460 North 1750 West on a report of […]
SPRINGVILLE, UT
OutThere Colorado

Gov. Polis declares state of emergency after avian flu affects millions of birds in Colorado

Governor Polis declared a state of disaster emergency on Thursday, due to a sharp increase in the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Colorado. HPAI, also referred to as bird flu, is a highly infectious disease that can affect wild and domestic birds. It can be spread through direct, bird-to-bird contact, and through contact with contaminated surfaces.
COLORADO STATE
utahstories.com

The Legacy of The Man Who Photographed Women Wearing Body Paint in the Utah Desert

The human body has always been the most popular subject in contemporary art, and Utah artist, architect and photographer, Paul Butler, became famous for his remarkable nude figure drawings and photos of women wearing body paint. During photography and painting sessions, his female models often shared with him their insecurities...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy