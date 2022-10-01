ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Casey DeSantis: More Than $10 Million Already Donated to Help Florida Recover From Hurricane Ian

By Kevin Derby
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FxcZr_0iHQgtWh00

On Thursday, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that within hours of activating, the Florida Disaster Fund has received over $10 million in donations to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian.

To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.

“We are very appreciative and thankful for the outpouring of support. Raising more than $10 million dollars in one day to the Florida Disaster Fund demonstrates the kindness and compassion from people across this state and nation,” said First Lady DeSantis. “These private sector contributions will be deployed quickly and effectively to meet the immediate needs of those most impacted by the storm. We cannot thank people enough for their generosity.”

“We are grateful to First Lady Casey DeSantis for her continued leadership and to all who have contributed to the Florida Disaster Fund,” said CEO of Volunteer Florida Josie Tamayo. “The amount of donations received is a true testament to the resiliency of Florida. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected.”

Major donations from companies across the state and the nation include:

o Walmart ($1,500,000)

o Amazon ($1,000,000)

o Centene Charitable Foundation ($1,000,000)

o Ian MacKechnie ($1,000,000)

o Florida Blue ($1,000,000)

o Lennar ($1,000,000)

o Boeing ($750,000)

o Publix ($500,000)

o TECO ($500,000)

o Simply Healthcare ($350,000)

o AirBnb ($250,000)

o Wells Fargo ($250,000)

o Verizon ($125,000)

o CVS ($100,000)

o Duke Energy ($100,000)

o Goldman Sachs ($100,000)

o Rumble ($100,000)

o Florida Power and Light ($50,000)

o National Christian Foundation ($50,000)

o PGA Tour ($25,000)

o Horne ($25,000)

The Florida Disaster Fund and Volunteer Florida are working with the Department of Children and Families and Sunshine Health through the First Lady’s Hope Florida Initiative to open Family Resource Support Centers with one-on-one support for impacted families, including Hope Navigators and counseling resources on site for those who are struggling and need help. The first resource centers will open in Tampa and New Port Richey, but anyone who needs help can call the Hope Line at 850-300-HOPE.

Additionally, private sector partners from across the state and the nation are providing exemplary assistance to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Volunteer Florida, Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Paypal’s Braintree have waived their fees so that every dollar donated to the Florida Disaster Fund goes directly to helping victims. Updates on closures, inventory supply, and supply chain information are consistently being updated at FloridaDisaster.Biz/CurrentDisasterUpdates.

“The DeSantis administration has laid the groundwork for our partnership with private-sector businesses to help deliver assistance to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian, and I am grateful to First Lady Casey DeSantis for spearheading this initiative,” said Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle. “The critical updates we receive from our partners on our daily private-sector calls are invaluable and help us continue to keep Floridians informed on FloridaDisaster.biz/CurrentDisasterUpdates.”

Businesses offering services and assistance for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian include:

Publix Supermarkets – Publix has delivered more than 700 truckloads of water equal to almost a million cases, delivered more than 3 million pounds of ice, and is storing double inventory volumes. Prior to closing stores impacted by the storm, Publix donated perishable products to local police, firefighters, and emergency response teams, and also ensured that associates that work nearby and prepare these stores for the storm received donated product for themselves and their families. Publix associates have diligently taken care of their customers, communities, and each other.

Walmart – Walmart has activated Disaster Displacement Assistance for impacted associates to assist them in evacuating to safety. Walmart Transportation has positioned 400 drivers in Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia to support recovery efforts. Walmart and Sam’s Club have pushed more than $23 million in additional water and disaster related merchandise ahead of the storm, including over 660 truckloads of additional water and disaster related merchandise ahead of the storm. A public-facing map showing store and club closures that updates in real-time has been published at Hurricane Ian Facility Status (walmart.com).

Lowe’s Home Improvement – Lowe’s continues to have stores open in counties not directly impacted by Hurricane Ian to receive storm and recovery-related products, such as generators, water, gas cans, sand, plywood, batteries, flashlights, and other materials. Additionally, 30 fuel trucks are staged at Lowe’s store locations for re-entry after the storm. Lowe’s is leveraging its vast supply chain network to bring much needed response product into the state.

Uber Technology – Private-sector partner, Uber, is offering round-trip rides to and from Southwest Florida shelter locations in Orange, Brevard, Seminole, Volusia, and Osceola counties listed at www.FloridaDisaster.org/PlanPrepare/Shelters. Riders can enter promotional code IANRELIEF in the app to redeem a free round-trip up to $30 each way. Rides must be requested to or from any state-approved evacuation shelter in Florida.

U-Haul International, Inc. – As families evacuate, U-Haul is offering 30 days of free storage and U-Box container usage at 43 Florida locations. Find additional information at www.uhaul.com/about/ listed under “Top Stories.”

Expedia – VISIT Florida has activated the Emergency Accommodations Portal at Expedia.com/Florida with the latest available hotel listings. Expedia reached out encouraging their partners to waive cancellation fees and to waive pet restrictions.

Xfinity – Comcast has opened Xfinity WiFi hotspots in Central, North and Southwest Florida, and the Panhandle for Xfinity customers and non-customers to stay connected during and after the storm. Details are available at Florida.Comcast.com/2022/09/27/comcast-opens-free-xfinity-wifi-hotspot-network-as-hurricane-ian-approaches/.

Rosen Hotels & Resorts – Rosen Hotels and Resorts is activating their Florida Residents Distressed Rates to give Floridians a safe, affordable place to ride out Hurricane Ian. Evacuees can call 866-33-ROSEN (76736) to reserve a room.

AT&T – AT&T is waiving talk, text, and data overage charges for AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID customers with billing addresses in 828 zip codes across Florida from September 28, 2022, through October 28, 2022, to keep customers connected during and after the storm event.

Target – Target is working quickly to ensure its team members are safe and is mobilizing its supply chain to fast-track critical supplies to Target stores. Target is also working with its team members, guests, and regional partners in the coming days to help ensure that all communities impacted by Hurricane Ian have the resources they need to support recovery and rebuilding.

Charter Communications – Charter Communications has opened Spectrum Out-of-Home WiFi access points in response to Hurricane Ian. Spectrum WiFi access points are typically found in public parks, marinas, city streets and other public areas. A map of access points is available at spectrum.com/internet/wifi-access-points.

Anheuser-Busch – Anheuser-Busch has coordinated seven trucks – more than 360,000 cans – of emergency drinking water in response to Hurricane Ian.

For more information on services available from private partners and updates on business closures throughout the state of Florida, visit www.FloridaDisaster.biz/CurrentDisasterUpdates.

The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to provide financial assistance to our communities as they respond to and recover from times of emergency or disaster. In partnership with public, private, and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.

Donations to the Florida Disaster Fund are made to the Volunteer Florida Foundation, 501(c)(3) charitable organization, and are tax-deductible. Donations may be made by credit card on the secure website www.floridadisasterfund.org or by check to the below address.

Checks should be made payable to the Volunteer Florida Foundation and should include “Florida Disaster Fund” in the memo line.

Volunteer Florida Foundation

Attention: Florida Disaster Fund

1545 Raymond Diehl Road Suite 250

Tallahassee, FL 32308

Comments / 0

Related
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio, Rick Scott Urge Senate to Offer Funds to Help Florida Recover from Hurricane Ian

At the end of last week, U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., sent a letter to U.S. Sens. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Richard Shelby, R-Ala., the chairman and ranking Republican of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, requesting their support in developing a disaster supplemental to provide assistance to Florida as Floridians recover from Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties Eligible for FEMA Assistance After Hurricane Ian

FEMA announced on Saturday that Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian. Individuals and households in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Seminole, FL
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Alabama State
Local
Florida Government
FloridaDaily

Federal Government Working With Florida After Hurricane Ian Struck the State

President Joe Biden approved Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request for a major disaster declaration this morning. The declaration authorizes FEMA to provide individual assistance for survivors in nine counties — Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota Counties. It also provides 100 percent federal funding for debris removal and emergency, life-saving measures for 30 days in those counties. FEMA continues to monitor Ian’s path, as a second landfall could happen on the coast of Georgia and South Carolina.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida TaxWatch: October’s Motor Fuel Tax Relief Holiday Will Help the Sunshine State

Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic Calabro weighed in this week on the Motor Fuel Tax Relief holiday beginning Saturday, October 1 and ending Monday, October 31, 2022. “This year, people all across the country encountered record high costs at the gas pump, but fortunately for Floridians, they will receive some much-needed relief throughout the month of October with the new Motor Fuel Tax Relief holiday. Florida TaxWatch thanks Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature for implementing this reduction, which is made possible by the state’s unprecedented level of reserves, as these unallocated dollars will fund investments that are usually subsidized by the gas tax.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida Municipal Electric Association Working With Out of State Partners as Hurricane Ian Looms

Amy Zubaly, the executive director of the Florida Municipal Electric Association, weighed in on Tuesday on preparations for Hurricane Ian. “Since this past weekend, the Florida Municipal Electric Association has been in contact with public power communities across Florida and the country lining up mutual aid crews prepared to assist areas throughout the state affected by Hurricane Ian.,” Zubaly said.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida Property & Casualty Association Member Insurance Companies Ready to Assist After Hurricane Ian

As the Sunshine State readies for the impact of Hurricane Ian, the member companies of the Florida Property & Casualty Association (FPCA), an industry trade group comprised of Florida-based homeowners insurance companies, are prepared to help their customers. “Member companies have comprehensive hurricane response plans with additional personnel, and are...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Desantis
FloridaDaily

Todd Carney Opinion: No, Martha’s Vineyard Won’t Cost DeSantis in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s decision to send a plane of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard sparked debate on a range of issues, including how the move would play out politically. Politico published a piece last week that claimed DeSantis’s relocation of immigrants would cost him in South Florida, where many Hispanics live. The piece quoted liberal sources who said DeSantis would come off looking like the tyrants many Hispanic voters fled. But a look at political developments over the last decade show Politico is misreading Hispanic voters.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Jonathan Andrews Opinion: Florida Needs Common-Sense Lawsuit Reforms

Florida has not been immune to the economic downturn plaguing the nation.‭ ‬Surging prices are hitting our state hard,‭ ‬and many small businesses are struggling to get by.‭ ‬One of the best ways to help alleviate the burden shouldered on the state economy is to pursue common-sense lawsuit reforms and close the door to the draining effects of frivolous lawsuits.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Department#Hurricanes#Southwest Florida#The Florida Disaster Fund#Hurricane Ian#Walmart#Florida Blue Lrb#Boeing#Teco
FloridaDaily

Florida Department of Agriculture: Oriental Fruit Fly Has Been Eliminated From Pinellas County

At the end, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) announced the eradication of the Oriental fruit fly, Bactrocera dorsalis, from Pinellas County. In June, the Division of Plant Industry positively identified five Oriental fruit flies detected during routine trapping. A quarantine was established in the St. Petersburg area prohibiting the movement of fruit, vegetables and nuts without a compliance agreement from the department. As of September 23, 2022, the treatment of this area for Oriental fruit fly is complete, no additional detections have been made in three lifecycles of the fly therefore, Oriental fruit fly has been eradicated and the quarantine has been lifted.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

Joe Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Florida

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Ian beginning Sept. 23 and continuing. President Joe Biden’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto,...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Gas Prices Drop in Florida Despite Major Storm Looming

Despite a major storm ready to impact Florida, a new report from AAA shows gas prices in the Sunshine State continue to decline. AAA released a report late on Sunday which showed the average gallon of gas in Florida cost $3.38 at the start of the week, down four cents from the start of last week. This ranks as the lowest gas price in the Sunshine State since January.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Verizon
FloridaDaily

Rick Scott Launches Video Series Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month

Last week, in recognition and celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., announced a video series to highlight the countless contributions of Florida’s Hispanic communities. During Hispanic Heritage Month, Scott said he will take Floridians on a virtual journey around the Sunshine State to showcase and...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Vern Buchanan’s Bill Adding Little Manatee River to National Park Service’s Wild and Scenic River System Passes

Last week, the U.S. House passed U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan’s, R-Fla., bill classifying the Little Manatee River as a national “scenic” river without opposition. “Designating the river as scenic would add Little Manatee River to the National Park Service’s Wild and Scenic River System, whose primary goal is to conserve free-flowing rivers across the United States,” the congressman’s office noted when Buchanan brought the bill in July 2021 after first introducing it in 2020. “The Loxahatchee River and the Wekiva River are the only rivers in Florida currently recognized under the federal program. Little Manatee River, one of the most pristine blackwater rivers in the state, begins in southeastern Hillsborough County and flows downstream into Tampa Bay and through Little Manatee River State Park.”
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

Florida Housing Inventory, Median Prices Rose in August

Florida’s housing market reported increased inventory (active listings) and higher median prices in August 2022 compared to a year ago, according to Florida Realtors’ latest housing data. Rising mortgage interest rates, inflation and other economic factors continue to impact sales, however. “We are seeing signs that Florida’s housing...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy