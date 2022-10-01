ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CarBuzz.com

850-HP Carbon Ford Mustang Costs Porsche 911 Money

Carbon fiber is no stranger to the Ford Mustang. The Shelby GT500 has carbon fiber wheels, after all. It also gets a swath of carbon parts right from the factory. Older Mustangs have even been rebodied in carbon fiber before. And with the new seventh generation Mustang on its way, it appears the aftermarket for the sixth generation cars is heating up.
Top Speed

Brabus 600: Beating Mercedes-Maybach at its Own Game

Italian supercars and high-end luxury limousines are, arguably, the least-likely models in need of next-level tuning, but that doesn't mean they don't deserve some aftermarket love, too. Brabus, for example, does some pretty crazy work to high-end models, with upgrade kits for models like the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic, and even the Rolls-Royce Ghost. Now, the German tuner has focused its attention on the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4MATIC and decided that its 500 horsepower just isn't enough.
MotorBiscuit

1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Offers Limited Bed Space

One full-size pickup truck offers limited bed space compared to the competition. Read here to dig into how truck bed sizes compare and find out whether or not this limitation matters. The post 1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Offers Limited Bed Space appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

Is the Hybrid Ford F-150 Actually a Smart Buy?

Upgrading to the Ford F-150’s “PowerBoost” hybrid drivetrain can cost you up to $5,000—depending on the trim you are outfitting. So is there any way it’s worth the money? A brand new PowerBoost may not necessarily pay for itself in fuel savings, but driving one offers other benefits. Can you save money by buying a … The post Is the Hybrid Ford F-150 Actually a Smart Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CarBuzz.com

Driven: Is The 2023 BMW 8 Series Convertible Worth $100,000?

In a world where luxurious two-door convertibles are sales poison, it feels strange that BMW has two such vehicles in its lineup. There's the 4 Series Convertible, which spans from reasonably affordable to outright expensive, and the 8 Series Convertible is the company's flagship model, so of course it's pricey. We haven't forgotten about the Z4, but that's a sportier, smaller roadster. The 2023 8 Series lineup received a slight update at the start of the year, and CarBuzz has never had the chance to sample it in the base 840i guise with its turbocharged six-cylinder engine - until now.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

