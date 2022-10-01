Read full article on original website
Related
850-HP Carbon Ford Mustang Costs Porsche 911 Money
Carbon fiber is no stranger to the Ford Mustang. The Shelby GT500 has carbon fiber wheels, after all. It also gets a swath of carbon parts right from the factory. Older Mustangs have even been rebodied in carbon fiber before. And with the new seventh generation Mustang on its way, it appears the aftermarket for the sixth generation cars is heating up.
Top Speed
Brabus 600: Beating Mercedes-Maybach at its Own Game
Italian supercars and high-end luxury limousines are, arguably, the least-likely models in need of next-level tuning, but that doesn't mean they don't deserve some aftermarket love, too. Brabus, for example, does some pretty crazy work to high-end models, with upgrade kits for models like the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic, and even the Rolls-Royce Ghost. Now, the German tuner has focused its attention on the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4MATIC and decided that its 500 horsepower just isn't enough.
Ford Truck Concepts We Wish Were Made
We've picked five of our favorite truck concepts we wish Ford had produced. See if you agree. The post Ford Truck Concepts We Wish Were Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid so Popular?
The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid gets incredible gas mileage. Why is the RAV4 Hybrid so popular? The post Why Is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid so Popular? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Offers Limited Bed Space
One full-size pickup truck offers limited bed space compared to the competition. Read here to dig into how truck bed sizes compare and find out whether or not this limitation matters. The post 1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Offers Limited Bed Space appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Musk Says the Tesla Cybertruck Is Waterproof During Hurricane Ian
Elon Musk says the Tesla Cybertruck can swim as Hurricane Ian strikes. What can the Tesla Cybertruck really do? Is it part boat? The post Musk Says the Tesla Cybertruck Is Waterproof During Hurricane Ian appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cheapest All-Wheel Drive SUVs Under $25,000: Affordable Traction
You don’t necessarily have to get a big and expensive SUV to benefit from a traction-enhancing all-wheel drive system. There are some affordable options under $25,000. The post Cheapest All-Wheel Drive SUVs Under $25,000: Affordable Traction appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Happens if You Park Your EV Outside During the Winter?
It is true that cold weather affects your EV differently than gas-powered cars. So what happens if you park your EV outside during the winter? The post What Happens if You Park Your EV Outside During the Winter? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
21-Year-Old Porsche 911 Turbo With 72,000 Miles Costs Nearly As Much As Brand New Carrera
Here's a wonderful dilemma to be faced with: you have around $100,000 to spend on a Porsche 911 but can't decide whether to buy a box-fresh base 911 Carrera or a lovingly restored 911 Turbo with far more power but older tech. The 911 Turbo in question is a 2002...
Is the Hybrid Ford F-150 Actually a Smart Buy?
Upgrading to the Ford F-150’s “PowerBoost” hybrid drivetrain can cost you up to $5,000—depending on the trim you are outfitting. So is there any way it’s worth the money? A brand new PowerBoost may not necessarily pay for itself in fuel savings, but driving one offers other benefits. Can you save money by buying a … The post Is the Hybrid Ford F-150 Actually a Smart Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Do I Need to Replace My Car’s Fuel Filter?
Car maintenance is key if you want your car to run for a long time. But do you really need to change its fuel filter? The post Do I Need to Replace My Car’s Fuel Filter? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Fuel-Efficient Hybrid SUVs With High Safety Scores
These fuel-efficient small hybrid SUVs include the 2022 Ford Escape Hybrid, the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, and even the Honda CR-V Hybrid. The post 3 Fuel-Efficient Hybrid SUVs With High Safety Scores appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Reasons You Should Have Placed An Order for the 2023 Ford Maverick
The 2023 Ford Maverick is already sold out. Here's why you should have ordered one. The post 3 Reasons You Should Have Placed An Order for the 2023 Ford Maverick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Driven: Is The 2023 BMW 8 Series Convertible Worth $100,000?
In a world where luxurious two-door convertibles are sales poison, it feels strange that BMW has two such vehicles in its lineup. There's the 4 Series Convertible, which spans from reasonably affordable to outright expensive, and the 8 Series Convertible is the company's flagship model, so of course it's pricey. We haven't forgotten about the Z4, but that's a sportier, smaller roadster. The 2023 8 Series lineup received a slight update at the start of the year, and CarBuzz has never had the chance to sample it in the base 840i guise with its turbocharged six-cylinder engine - until now.
The Toyota Highlander Hybrid Can Do Almost Anything The Sequoia Can—And Costs 1 Corolla Less
The humble Highlander may be the best deal in the Toyota lineup The post The Toyota Highlander Hybrid Can Do Almost Anything The Sequoia Can—And Costs 1 Corolla Less appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the 2023 Ford Maverick a Ute?
The 2023 Ford Maverick is an extremely popular pickup truck. But, is it a ute? The post Is the 2023 Ford Maverick a Ute? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Is Ford’s Pro Trailer Backup Assist?
Ford's new Pro Trailer Backup Assist can help you back up any trailer, even a giant one, with a knob on the dash. The post What Is Ford’s Pro Trailer Backup Assist? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What’s the Difference Between the Toyota Highlander and Toyota Sequoia Hybrid SUV?
Here's what actually makes a Toyota Sequoia SUV different from the 3rd-row Highlander. The post What’s the Difference Between the Toyota Highlander and Toyota Sequoia Hybrid SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GMC Hummer EV: The Freedom Launch of 9,000 Pounds Is Real
How fast can 9,000 pounds move? Find out with the Watts to Freedom mode of the GMC Hummer EV. The post GMC Hummer EV: The Freedom Launch of 9,000 Pounds Is Real appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Some EVs Gain Additional Driving Range at Ideal Temperatures
As EVs become more popular so does driving range concerns. Temperatures can play a role in driving range. How can it cause your EV to gain additional driving range? The post Some EVs Gain Additional Driving Range at Ideal Temperatures appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
141K+
Followers
34K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0