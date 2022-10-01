ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Brevard County utilities ask residents to conserve water after Hurricane Ian

By Melonie Holt, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KtykH_0iHQfILN00

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The same flood waters that covered central Florida neighborhoods filled stormwater ponds around treatment plants.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

That excess water still has to be processed, which impacts the whole system.

“The worst I’ve seen in here is Tropical Storm Fay,” said resident Patrick O’Connell. “I’m 6 foot, 3 inches tall and was standing at the street corner, and it was up to here.”

After living three decades on Stratford Drive, O’Connell knows a little about flood waters.

This time around, he said the flooding was manageable and that O’Connell’s thoughts are with those who were caught in the direct path of Hurricane Ian.

“I hate to see what’s really happening in South Florida with all the destruction,” O’Connell said. “I have family (there), and thank God they’re OK.”

As Brevard County moves into storm recovery mode, O’Connell has been checking on neighbors and heeding warnings to reduce water usage.

Many water treatment plants were inundated with stormwater in recent days, and those systems are being taxed.

Utilities are asking for moderation in order to avoid wastewater backups.

“One flush or one load of laundry could be what breaks and throws somebody’s (water) into their living room, into their kid’s room, and that’s unfortunate. But that’s how it is,” resident Alicia Thomas said.

Thomas is being just as cautious as she was before the storm and tries to help her neighbors do the same.

“When the storm started coming up, I told them, ‘If you have anything of value, get it up off the floor,” she said.

Until this afternoon, many people in this neighborhood were also dealing with a power outage.

One neighbor said linemen from Indiana restored power to their home.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

New video shows extent of flooding, beach erosion in Volusia County

ORLANDO, Fla. – New video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the extent of flooding and beach erosion in the county. The aerial views from the sheriff’s office helicopter show Osteen Maytown Road was completely submerged, with numerous pickup trucks mostly underwater. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Brevard County, FL
Business
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Indiana State
Brevard County, FL
Industry
Brevard County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Industry
Local
Florida Government
WESH

Osceola County leaders warn residents of continued flooding impacts

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Above: Osceola County experiences flooding from Hurricane Ian. Osceola County gave an update Sunday on hurricane recovery efforts. The county has been working on flood models with assistance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the South Florida Water Management District. According to county...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Hurricane Ian Update 36: Shelters, debris, power, airport, beach

All counties in Florida will be facing a long recovery period. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. The shelters at Galaxy Middle School, DeLand High School, Mainland High School and Atlantic High School have closed. The Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach, is the primary shelter for Volusia County.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Treatment#Hurricanes#Water Usage#Central Florida#Tropical Storm Fay#Stratford Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
click orlando

Here’s when your trash, storm debris will be picked up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Many streets in Central Florida are damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Trash pick-ups are being rescheduled and storm debris is being picked up. [TRENDING: Pregnant woman braves Brevard roads during Hurricane Ian to give birth at hospital | 21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider ]
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Ian Update 30: 'Destruction left behind is indescribable'

“The destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian is indescribable,” said Volusia County Community Information Director Kevin Captain. “Homes, roads and businesses are underwater.”. The recovery and healing process is underway. The storm has moved on, but the danger remains. Because many roads remain underwater and are littered with...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
113K+
Followers
128K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy