Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

Trisha Nicole Almaraz crowned the 2022 CavOILcade Queen

PORT ARTHUR — Congratulations to Trisha Nicole Almaraz, who has been crowned the 2022 CavOILcade Queen. Almaraz was crowned Saturday night. She is a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School. She lives in Groves and wants to attend Lamar University and earn a degree in social work. On Sunday,...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
thekatynews.com

Texas Comptroller in Beaumont for Good for Texas Tour Stop

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will visit the Lower Neches Valley Authority (LNVA) on Oct. 3 to discuss the importance of maintaining and investing in Texas’ water management infrastructure as part of his Good for Texas Tour: Water Edition. During the visit, Hegar will share the results of a new...
TEXAS STATE
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 1, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 1, 2022. Johnathan Lee Harris, 28, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Ashley Diana Jackson, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Heidi Fontenot Cormier, 41, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a child; operating while...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Port Arthur News

See the schedule for the 53rd annual Groves Pecan Festival

GROVES — This year’s 53nd Annual Festival is for four full days from Oct. 13 through Oct. 16. The Groves Pecan Festival Board of Directors encourages every one of all ages to come and visit the festival. You can eat your way through the food area with ice...
GROVES, TX
East Texas News

MacGinnis pleads guilty to 1988 murder

PORT ARTHUR – Last Tuesday, Daniel Andrew MacGinnis pleaded guilty to the 1988 murder of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs. MacGinnis, a Warren man, was sentenced to 20 years for the slaying. That sentence will run concurrent with a previous 99-year sentence handed down on unrelated drugs and weapons charges in Tyler County.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

Man Killed On Minibike

On Friday, September 30, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m., officers of the Bridge City Police Department where dispatched to the intersection of FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road in Bridge City in reference to an accident involving an automobile and a minibike. Upon arrival to the scene, the operator of...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Orange Leader

AND NOW YOU KNOW — Willis Carrier invention leads to an Orange air-conditioned church

In 1902, one year after he graduated from Cornell University, a young engineer named Willis Haviland Carrier invented an “Apparatus for Treating Air.”. A printer in a printing plant in Brooklyn, New York, was having problems with the heat and humidity causing the paper to slightly shift. This would throw off the printing process and cause misalignment of colors in color ink printing.
ORANGE, TX
Port Arthur News

Game between Port Neches-Groves, Texas City comes down to the wire

PORT NECHES – Senior Chance Prosperie caught two touchdown passes as Port Neches-Groves held off Texas City for a 35-28 win in District 9-5A Division II action Friday night at the Reservation. “I’m just proud of our resilience. We put ourselves in some positions we shouldn’t have been in...
PORT NECHES, TX
12NewsNow

Empty Vidor home destroyed by fire early Monday morning

VIDOR, Texas — An empty home went up in flames early Monday morning in Vidor. Firefighters from Orange County Emergency Services District One responded to the fire at about 5:15 a.m. Monday according to Fire Chief Robert Smith. When firefighters arrived the structure was already beginning to collapse. A...
VIDOR, TX
kogt.com

OC Marriage Licenses

Orange County Marriage Licenses Issued For the week of September 26, 2022 thru September 30, 2022 By. The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

Area man killed in 2-vehicle Bridge City crash

BRIDGE CITY — A Orange man was killed Friday following injuries suffered in an early evening two-vehicle crash in Bridge City. Authorities said the victim is 62-year-old Lancy Gibbs. According to police, the crash took place at FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road and involved a Ford truck and...
BRIDGE CITY, TX

