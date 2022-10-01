Read full article on original website
'We love you Van' : Southeast Texas motorcycle community mourning loss of director of Cowboy HOG Chapter
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas motorcycle community are mourning the loss of a beloved man who they described as amazing. Rev. Van Edward Jordan Sr. died at his home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, according to his obituary. He was 56 years old. Rev. Jordan is...
KFDM-TV
Trisha Nicole Almaraz crowned the 2022 CavOILcade Queen
PORT ARTHUR — Congratulations to Trisha Nicole Almaraz, who has been crowned the 2022 CavOILcade Queen. Almaraz was crowned Saturday night. She is a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School. She lives in Groves and wants to attend Lamar University and earn a degree in social work. On Sunday,...
New company in Port Arthur plans to open doors for area youth, put Southeast Texas on the map
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A new business that aims to bring opportunities to Port Arthur's youth and create content that will put Southeast Texas on the map is taking the community by storm. A video production company has moved to downtown Port Arthur. Nerd Family Productions moved into The...
thekatynews.com
Texas Comptroller in Beaumont for Good for Texas Tour Stop
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will visit the Lower Neches Valley Authority (LNVA) on Oct. 3 to discuss the importance of maintaining and investing in Texas’ water management infrastructure as part of his Good for Texas Tour: Water Edition. During the visit, Hegar will share the results of a new...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 1, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 1, 2022. Johnathan Lee Harris, 28, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Ashley Diana Jackson, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Heidi Fontenot Cormier, 41, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a child; operating while...
12newsnow.com
New 62-acre youth camp facility coming to Beaumont
The diocese of Beaumont says the facility will be called Christ Central Camp. The grounds will have a chapel, cabins and even swimming pools.
Port Arthur News
See the schedule for the 53rd annual Groves Pecan Festival
GROVES — This year’s 53nd Annual Festival is for four full days from Oct. 13 through Oct. 16. The Groves Pecan Festival Board of Directors encourages every one of all ages to come and visit the festival. You can eat your way through the food area with ice...
12newsnow.com
Meet the candidates | Republican candidate Jeff Branick is running for the Jefferson County Judge seat
Jeff Branick said he has had an amazing string of successes over the last 12 years. He said he has never increased the tax rate, created more jobs and more.
Port Arthur News
Groves, Nederland food trucks in focus. Public input on ordinance change sought.
Residents and business owners in two Mid County cities have a chance to weigh in on food truck rules and possible changes. The City of Groves is looking at creating a food truck ordinance and will discuss the issue in a work session at 5 p.m. Oct. 6 at city hall.
East Texas News
MacGinnis pleads guilty to 1988 murder
PORT ARTHUR – Last Tuesday, Daniel Andrew MacGinnis pleaded guilty to the 1988 murder of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs. MacGinnis, a Warren man, was sentenced to 20 years for the slaying. That sentence will run concurrent with a previous 99-year sentence handed down on unrelated drugs and weapons charges in Tyler County.
kogt.com
Man Killed On Minibike
On Friday, September 30, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m., officers of the Bridge City Police Department where dispatched to the intersection of FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road in Bridge City in reference to an accident involving an automobile and a minibike. Upon arrival to the scene, the operator of...
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — Willis Carrier invention leads to an Orange air-conditioned church
In 1902, one year after he graduated from Cornell University, a young engineer named Willis Haviland Carrier invented an “Apparatus for Treating Air.”. A printer in a printing plant in Brooklyn, New York, was having problems with the heat and humidity causing the paper to slightly shift. This would throw off the printing process and cause misalignment of colors in color ink printing.
Port Arthur News
Game between Port Neches-Groves, Texas City comes down to the wire
PORT NECHES – Senior Chance Prosperie caught two touchdown passes as Port Neches-Groves held off Texas City for a 35-28 win in District 9-5A Division II action Friday night at the Reservation. “I’m just proud of our resilience. We put ourselves in some positions we shouldn’t have been in...
Port Arthur News
Beaumont man killed in Port Arthur crash was working with Texas Department of Transportation
A man that was killed Tuesday in a crash on Texas 73 in Port Arthur has been identified as 52-year-old Ricardo Davila of Beaumont. Davila and a passenger were in a side-by-side Utility Terrain Vehicle when it collided with a commercial box truck at approximately 9:57 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Texas 73.
Empty Vidor home destroyed by fire early Monday morning
VIDOR, Texas — An empty home went up in flames early Monday morning in Vidor. Firefighters from Orange County Emergency Services District One responded to the fire at about 5:15 a.m. Monday according to Fire Chief Robert Smith. When firefighters arrived the structure was already beginning to collapse. A...
kogt.com
OC Marriage Licenses
Orange County Marriage Licenses Issued For the week of September 26, 2022 thru September 30, 2022 By. The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk.
One dead after mobile home fire in Moss Bluff
According to the State Fire Marshal (SFM), a woman is dead following a mobile home fire in Moss Bluff.
Orange Leader
Area man killed in 2-vehicle Bridge City crash
BRIDGE CITY — A Orange man was killed Friday following injuries suffered in an early evening two-vehicle crash in Bridge City. Authorities said the victim is 62-year-old Lancy Gibbs. According to police, the crash took place at FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road and involved a Ford truck and...
12newsnow.com
Student may face adult charge stemming from fight caught on video at West Brook High School
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County DA is seeking to certify a West Brook High School student as an adult to face robbery charges stemming from a fight on the campus earlier this month. The district attorney's office has requested that a teen seen punching and kicking another student...
Orange Leader
Famous hair stylist Brandon Liberati visits Bridge City cosmetology crew
BRIDGE CITY — The Bridge City seniors in Cosmetology Seniors recently took a break from clients to polish up their haircutting skills by no other than Brandon Liberati. He is a Hattori Hanzo Haircutting Educator and hair artist for many popular actors and actresses. Adding to a large list...
