3 notable SF Giants who won’t be back and where they’ll sign
These three notable San Francisco Giants players won’t be back next season and this is where they will sign. What will the next phase of the San Francisco Giants universe look like? The team bought into what they did in 2021 and came back with a similarly built club for the 2022 campaign. It didn’t work out so well.
Josh Donaldson gone from 2023 New York Yankees if report is valid
Getting angry at Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge would be the perfect way to be removed from the New York Yankees’ plans going forward. That could be the case with Josh Donaldson. Sister site Yanks Go Yard posted that Donaldson was irritated with the pair of sluggers during their...
Dodgers: How Shohei Ohtani’s Massive Deal with the Angels Could Affect L.A.
The big news around the league belongs to the Angels signing Shohei Ohtani to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration. Rumors have swirled about the potential availability of the superstar two-way player in a trade this coming offseason (which, as usual comes early for the Angels). Among the teams that pundits seem to think fit are the Dodgers.
Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire
A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
Yankees announcer gives Aaron Judge a 60% chance of re-signing
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge will be a free agent after the season ends. He famously bet on himself during spring training, when the team offered him a seven-year, $213.5 million deal and he turned that down. It wasn’t a bad offer by the Yankees in hindsight, but Judge...
Jim Moore: I was wrong about the Mariners, and tears from my sons remind me what matters
Columnist Jim Moore, aka @cougsgo, is here to eat crow regarding his bad Mariners prediction — but the emotions from his family and fans improve the taste.
batterypower.com
Max Fried leaves game after fifth inning
Max Fried was dealing through five innings of Friday’s Braves’ matchup but did not return for the sixth inning. Bally Sports cameras caught Fried throwing up between innings and Collin McHugh took over on the mound in the top of the inning. The Braves needed a good performance...
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
Angels News: Watch Shohei Ohtani Get Splashed and Try Not to Smile
He may be the most lovable player in baseball.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros Live on Oct 3
On Oct 3 at 8:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros will play the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Philadelphia. TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants hit four homers, keep hopes alive
SAN FRANCISCO -- By the time the Giants got to Oracle Park on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies had already snapped their five-game losing streak. As their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was getting going, the Milwaukee Brewers closed out a tense win over the Miami Marlins and Cy Young frontrunner Sandy Alcantara.
Anonymous MLB player roasts Yankees fans with Joey Gallo burn in playoff survey
Whether you’re talking the old cathedral or the new building, Yankee Stadium during the playoffs is and has always been a different animal. Ask the pre-2004 Boston Red Sox. Ask any Minnesota Twin … ever. It’s not the ghosts or the glory, either. It’s the people. Yankees fans...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 1, Orioles 3: The Aroldis Chapman Experience
It was a wet, windy, and generally miserable day at the Stadium, and the Yankees’ play reflected the elements they were forced to endure. Aaron Judge struck out three times despite getting a handful of mistake pitches to hit, Aroldis Chapman again forgot how to throw strikes, and Ron Marinaccio was forced to exit the seventh with a shin injury. It was all part of a dreary 3-1 loss to drop the final home series of the regular season.
Cardinals Rumors: Skip Schumaker a candidate for managing positions
St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker has been a welcomed addition this season, but should be a major candidate for managerial roles. The St. Louis Cardinals made major changes to their coaching staff this season, promoting Oli Marmol to manager and bringing in former second baseman/outfielder Skip Schumaker to be the club’s bench coach. Both Marmol and Schumaker have been exceptional in their roles for St. Louis, and it’s only a matter of time before Schumaker finds himself leading a club of his own.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants walk off in final 2022 home game
SAN FRANCISCO -- A year after beating them 17 times in 19 meetings, the Giants lost the season series to the up-and-coming Arizona Diamondbacks. But they at least finished on a high note. David Villar's walk-off single gave the Giants a 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks in 10 innings Sunday...
Phillies top Nats, cut magic number to 1 in NL wild-card bid
The Philadelphia Phillies have reduced their magic number to one for clinching their first postseason berth in 11 years
American League Playoff Picture After All Six Spots Have Been Clinched
All six spots in the American League playoffs have been clinched, but the playoff seeds have yet to be determined. Here's a look at the American League playoff picture with three days remaining in the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season.
MLB Scores: Atlanta Braves sweep New York Mets to take 2-game lead in NL East
Here are the latest MLB scores from both the National League and American League. Here you can find all the
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Doug Pederson gets incredible welcome back to Philadelphia, strong sentiment from Jalen Hurts
PHILADELPHIA -- Doug Pederson did his best to downplay his homecoming to Philadelphia all week. But not even Pederson could ignore all he did for the Philadelphia Eagles franchise and all the people who played a role in him being responsible for the Eagles snapping a 57-year championship drought and capturing their first Super Bowl title.
Eagles Stock Report: Market Corrections for Jaguars
The Eagles started slowly but persevered in some very difficult conditions
